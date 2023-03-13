A Gorey end to North End’s LFA Junior Cup run

North End United 0 Gorey Rangers 3

Could we be witnessing a sea change in Wexford football? When Gorey Rangers overcame rivals North End United in last year’s cup final it felt like a statement victory, while this season they seem to have found another gear and are threatening a real power shift.

On Sunday the north county outfit marched into Hollygrove and simply did as they pleased as they tore the Sky Blues asunder in their O’Neills.com LFA Junior Cup fifth round tie.

John Godkin’s side were going for three-in-a-row in this competition, but their grip on the trophy was unceremoniously loosened by a Gorey team that were hell-bent on showing their ambition to be the top dogs in the county, as they steamrolled their way into the quarter-finals.

Rangers have also qualified for the last four of the FAI Junior Cup, a competition which North End won in 2018, where they will meet St. Michael’s of Tipperary in Ferrycarrig Park on Sunday, April 2, while they still have the Premier Division crown and the defence of the Wexford FC Cup in their sights.

A quadruple certainly isn’t out of the question, and they have also received an invitation to play in the FAI Senior Cup for the first time, an honour which is testament to the direction that they’re heading in.

That said, North End are by no means a busted flush. They still have the Premier Division title and Wexford FC Cup to fight for this season, but such are the high standards that they’ve set for themselves in recent years that they want, and expect, to be battling on all fronts.

It’s extremely rare for North End not to get on the scoresheet, but to fail to trouble the opposition goalkeeper is a collector’s item, and that is exactly what happened on Sunday. And that’s why Gorey Rangers deserve massive praise, because they simply strangled the life out of a team that’s normally brimming with confidence.

Gorey centre-backs Paul Murphy and Stephen Moloney, until he had to be withdrawn in the second-half due to a head injury, were immense at the heart of defence, while left-back Conor Casserly was simply superb throughout, and all over the pitch they never allowed North End a moment’s peace.

Hard-working striker Cormac Breslin was a case in point.

He was as busy as a hive of bees up front and he fired the visitors ahead midway through the first-half, while goals from Paul Murphy and substitute Adam Territ after the interval wrapped up a thoroughly convincing victory.

There was little sign of a one-sided triumph early on.

North End had a sight of goal with ten minutes on the clock as Niall Connolly whipped in an inviting cross that was met by Eoin Rhodes, but he couldn’t get a telling connection on the shot, while Paul ‘Spot’ Murphy drilled a low free-kick wide of the left post in the 20th minute.

With talented captain Stephen Kinsella pulling the strings, Willie Peare’s side always looked dangerous and they threatened a couple of times before taking the lead in the 25th minute when Cormac Breslin intercepted an attempted clearance from goalkeeper Jason McGuire and curled a sweet strike into the far corner of the net.

Gorey winger Paul Brennan showed plenty of neat touches, and his deflected effort was comfortably gathered by McGuire six minutes before the break, while North End midfielder Shane Dempsey fizzed a shot narrowly wide from the edge of the area moments later.

Adam Territ replaced the injured Stephen Moloney ten minutes into the second-half and he could have made an instant impact, but his shot was straight at the netminder.

Gorey did manage to grab the cushion of a second goal in the 73rd minute when Paul Brennan’s inswinging corner from the right fell to the feet of Paul Murphy, who forced the ball over the line.

Three minutes later they were handed a gilt-edged opportunity to seal the deal when Cormac Breslin put Adam Territ in the clear and he was taken down for a penalty by Donal Porter. It was a double whammy for the home side as the defender was shown a red card for the offence.

Up stepped Territ and, although his spot-kick was well saved by McGuire, he reacted quickly to sweep the rebound to the net.

North End almost grabbed a consolation goal with eight minutes remaining when Reece Murphy’s header rattled the crossbar but it wasn’t to be their day, and their misery was further compounded when they were reduced to nine men in injury time when substitute Darragh Moloney was dismissed for illegally denying Territ a clear route to goal.

Momentum is a valuable commodity in sport, and if Gorey Rangers continue in this vein with the wind at their backs they could win all before them this season.

No doubt North End United will be hurting and they will be determined to show that there’s life in the old dog yet.

There’s interesting times ahead.

North End United: Jason McGuire; Reece Murphy, Gary Delaney, Donal Porter; Kallum Broaders, Shane Dempsey, Lee Wadding-Byrne, Alan Rhodes, Niall Connolly; Paul Murphy (capt.), Eoin Rhodes. Subs. - Darragh Moloney for Wadding-Byrne (64), Kyle Dempsey for Broaders (64), Daryll Power for S. Dempsey (80), Shane Beary-Cahill for Connolly (85), Dale Flynn for P. Murphy (90+2), also Joey Jackson, Evan Roche.

Gorey Rangers: Conor Kinsella; Ryan Cullen, Paul Murphy, Stephen Moloney, Conor Casserly; Glen O’Brien, Stephen Kinsella (capt.), Gavin O’Brien, Paul Brennan; Ethan Vickers, Cormac Breslin. Subs. - Adam Territ for Moloney, inj. (54), Evan Rogers for S. Kinsella (74), Cillian Cushe for Vickers (74), Seán Murphy for Cullen (82), Mick Molloy for Murphy (82), also Mark Woods.

Referee: Alan Franklin.