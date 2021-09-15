Six wins in two jumps meetings

IT WAS one of the quietest weeks on record for the National Hunt fraternity, with just two jumps meetings, at Galway on Monday and Ballinrobe on Friday, but the Wexford connections made the most of this meagre diet with six wins. And the week ended on a very high note for Seán Flanagan!

There were four winning Wexford riders at the Galway meeting, with Seán O’Keeffe leading the way with a double. He won the two-mile six handicap hurdle on Tullyhogue Fort (7/1), trained by John O’Neill in Clare, with six and a half lengths to spare from Jordan Gainford on John McConnell’s Yamato (11/2).

He doubled up on Breakeven (13/8f) for Tom Mullins with two lengths in his favour on Rightplacerightime for Emmet Mullins.

Jordan Gainford had his customary winner on Doldido (4/1f) for Mick Winters in the handicap chase, but he really had to work for it to snatch it on the line by a nose from Kevin Sexton on Twighlight Girl (12/1).

Barry O’Neill won the bumper by two lengths on Barry Connell’s De Lady in Red (2/1f), taking it up under a strong drive in the last one hundred yards.

At Ballinrobe, James O’Sullivan (Camolin) combined with his boss, Philip Rothwell (Tinahely), for a comfortable five-lengths win in the handicap chase on Ricky Langford (11/2).

Seán Flanagan took the opening maiden hurdle on Noel Meade’s Too Bright (3/1), two lengths clear of J.J. Slevin on Joseph O’Brien’s Powerful Kieran (5/2).

Congratulations to Seán Flanagan and Lauren Carragher from Keady, Co. Armagh, who were married on Saturday. They have been together for six years and were engaged in 2018.

Their wedding had to be postponed previously because of the Covid-19 pandemic. They have two children, daughter Lilah and son L.J.