Ross ladies shift focus to cup tie

NEW ROSS ladies took on Portlaoise in the last league game of the season.

Despite a few notable faces missing due to illness, 15 of the club’s finest took to the field to play into a tough wind in the first-half.

It was a drawn out defensive battle, with lots of hard hits coming in from captain Emma Flood, Aideen Brazil and Aoife Finnerty.

Those hits were married with marauding runs from Joanne Murphy and two excellent boots from Sinéad Clancy and Anna Breen to introduce a new kicking game to the overall strategy.

A new 9/10 combo of Flood and Clancy definitely tested Portlaoise as the match went on and they grew into their respective roles.

After an hour-long half, the interval came with Portlaoise a solitary 3-0 up.

The second-half started as the first had ended, with some more huge hits resulting in Portlaoise losing a number of players due to injury. Anna Breen continued to penetrate the defence, but to no avail.

While the line-out may have eluded New Ross, their forwards battled hard and strong, led by Caoimhe McDonald and Janelle Kirwan (hooker, turned 8, turned centre for the day).

Star flanker Aoife Finnerty had a massive highlight of two of the best tackles seen all season in a row, which would have had Ryan Baird jealous.

Game management was key and tactical breaks in play saw Portlaoise’s physical strategy favoured, while New Ross struggled to gain the tempo they typically enjoy.

Alas, Portlaoise held firm in defence and scored a try in the 65th minute.

New Ross piled the pressure on for the last ten minutes and sat for most of it in the Portlaoise ’22, but an injury stoppage saw a Ross scrum turned over and the midlanders ran in a try in the last few minutes.

It was a huge effort from the New Ross ladies, and there was no doubt player of the match went to Anna Breen.

They look ahead now to the cup quarter-final on April 3.

New Ross: Caoimhe McDonald, Valerie Curran, Mary Lambert, Niamh Harte, Aideen Brazil, Joanne Murphy, Aoife Finnerty, Tara Furness, Emma Flood, Sinéad Clancy, Cora Cousins, Anna Breen, Janelle Kirwan, Sabrina Stamp, Gráinne Power. Replacements: Ciara Corish, Megan McCarthy.