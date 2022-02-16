Pádraig pushes body to the limits in national 50k

PERFORMANCE IN athletics requires commitment, dedication and a consistency to training that impacts all parts of your life.

This is true in most events, but when you consider pushing your body to the limits over 50k this is a prerequisite.

Pádraig Moriarty of St. Killian’s AC is a rare breed of person that sets himself one of the most challenging targets.

He travelled to Donadea on Sunday to compete in the national 50k. This is something that he has been focused on for some time, and over the last couple of years he has been working hard to prepare his body for this ultimate challenge.

Pádraig had the race of his life and got his pace and tactics spot on. He was placed 28th coming close to halfway and second in his category, with Conor O’Neill five minutes ahead.

Pádraig kept to his plan and slowly started picking off athletes to finish off in an amazing twelfth place overall, winning his category by over two minutes. He finished the 50k in three hours 34 minutes 22 seconds.

Pádraig passed through the marathon distance at three hours which, for most people, would be a life’s dream, but he still had 8k to go!

Well done to Pádraig on doing himself and the club proud.