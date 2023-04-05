Wexford's Michael Kent and Saidhbhe Byrne win national athletics awards

Plentiful reasons to cheer at national Juvenile indoors

WEXFORD ATHLETICS had plenty of reason for cheer at the final weekend of the 123.ie national Juvenile indoor championships at the TUS International Arena in Athlone, with a mix of gold, silver and bronze medals coming back home.

There were impressive performances by Michael Kent (DMP) in Under-17 pole vault, James Prendergast (Adamstown) in Under-16 shot put, and Max Murphy (United Striders) in Under-16 1,500m. Coincidentally, all three attend Good Counsel College in New Ross.

There were also outstanding performances by Bree high jump duo Ava Wilson and Sarah O’Brien, and Artem Kelly (St. Paul’s) in Under-15 long jump.

Maria Coone (DMP), a first-time race walker at this level, and seasoned walker, Ciara Mooney (Adamstown), also added to Wexford’s medal haul.

Pole vaulter Michael Kent (DMP), competing in the Under-17 event, gave a thrilling exhibition of vaulting to a delighted audience. With the competition already well won, he finished with a big clearance of 4.20 metres which really raised the roof.

This was both a personal best while also adding just short of 50cm to the previous championship best. Michael was subsequently awarded the Áine Pobjoy award for outstanding performances over the previous year by an Under-16 athlete.

He has won national titles in triple jump, high jump and pole vault in both schools and inter-club championships.

Michael was a bronze medal winner at both the schools international and the UK national championships in 2022.

Wexford had another national award winner, with Saidhbhe Byrne (Enniscorthy) receiving the Marian Feehan award for best achievement at combined events in 2022.

Saidhbhe, a student at Coláiste Bhríde in Carnew, has represented her club, school and country, nationally and internationally, in combined events, as well as winning provincial and national medals in multiple events. Outside of athletics, Saidhbhe plays inter-county football with Wexford.

Back to the action. Bree AC had a number of talented young field eventers competing.

Young Ava Wilson, the recent recipient of the Wexford Juvenile athlete of the year award, won the Under-13 high jump with a leap of 1.43 metres, was second in long jump (4.39 metres), and placed seventh in 60 metres hurdles (10.72 seconds).

Sarah O’Brien, also Bree, finished second in a very competitive Under-14 high jump that saw the championship best performance of 1.63 metres equalled by Cara Ryan (Clonmel). Sarah jumped 1.51m, pipping Rachel Treacy from Tuam on countback.

In the boys’ Under-15 long jump, the very first jump of St. Paul’s athlete Artem Kelly - 5.28 metres - was good enough to secure the silver medal.

Jennifer Whelan (Kilmore) was ninth in Under-13 long jump (4.07 metres), while Judy Sinnott (DMP) finished in tenth position in the Under-14 event (4.25 metres).

Jack Browne (Enniscorthy) had a fine leap in Under-16 long jump, jumping 5.59 metres (PB), just a few centimetres off the bronze medal (5.68m).

In Under-15 shot put, Artem Kelly (St. Paul’s) finished in ninth position with a throw of 10.59 metres, while Elijah Page-Redmond (Menapians) was close behind in tenth place (10.56 metres).

Lea Bolger (Bree) was tenth in the girls’ Under-15 event (7.90 metres). Star of the day from a throwing perspective was the ever-reliable James Prendergast of Adamstown AC.

James, who burst onto the throwing scene last year, finished in second place at Under-16 level with a throw of 11.36 metres, pipping Eoghan McCaul from Glaslough Harriers by just two centimetres.

Max Murphy (United Striders) continued the fine form he showed over the cross-country season when placing third in Under-16 1,500 metres with an excellent personal best time of 4.13.66 minutes.

In 800m, Aoife Walsh (DMP) was unlucky to miss out on qualification for the final, finishing in fifth position in her heat (2.23 minutes).

Saoirse Flanagan, also DMP, ran well to qualify for the final in Under-14 800m. She was sixth in the final with a time of 2.25 minutes.

Indoor sprint hurdles have traditionally been a strong event for Wexford. Stephanie O’Connor (Enniscorthy) has been showing good form of late, doubtless taking inspiration from her parents, Margaret and John, both of whom competed at the recent world Masters championships.

She qualified for the final of Under-16 60 metres hurdles, a race in which, while there was a clear winner, there was a scramble for the other spots on the podium and a photo finish was needed to decide the matter. Stephanie was given fourth position, with her time of 9.57 seconds a new personal best.

Keira Wilson (Bree) placed sixth Under-16 in her 60 metres hurdles heat (10.57 seconds), while clubmate Lea Bolger was eighth in her Under-15 heat (11.10 seconds).

Stephanie subsequently lined out in the 200 metres, running 26.76 seconds and just missing out on qualification for the final.

Elijah Page-Redmond (Menapians) finished sixth in the heat of the Under-15 60 metres in a time of 7.83 seconds.

Maria Coone (DMP) recently took up race walking and, by her own admission, she is still learning the ropes.

Nonetheless, her solid background in middle-distance and cross-country has served her well following her decision to try her hand at this notoriously difficult event.

She placed third in Under-17 1,500 metres walk in a time of 8.47 minutes, just a few seconds behind Ciara Gilmore of Tuam AC, a club with a strong pedigree in race walking.

A Wexford family with plenty of tradition in the walks is the Mooney clan from Adamstown. Coach and former international Marie Mooney provides top level guidance to her charges, not alone in Adamstown, but in the broader Wexford athletics family.

Ciara Mooney kept up the family tradition with a second place finish in Under-19 1,500 metres walk in a time of 7.29 minutes. Seán Walsh, also Adamstown, was fourth in Under-14 boys’ 1,000 metres walk (5.34 minutes).

At the recent world Masters indoor championships in Torun, Poland, Niall Sheil (St. Killian’s), competing at M45 level, placed a fabulous seventh in both the 3,000 metres and the 8k cross-country, as well as winning a bronze medal in the team event.

Jackie Carthy (Kilmore) was fourth in W50 3,000m. She was also fourth in the 8k team cross-country race (W35 and W40). Well done to coach Pavel Kolesnikov.

John and Maggie O’Connor of Enniscorthy AC also travelled to the championships, with Maggie competing in W50 60 metres, 200 metres and relay, and John in M55 60 metres and 200 metres.

Fixtures: April 10, Leinster 10 mile road championships, Raheny; April 10 (1 p.m.), St. Senan’s AC open sports, Kilmacow, Co. Kilkenny; April 16 (12 noon), Ferrybank open sports, Waterford RSC; April 16, national 10km, Phoenix Park; April 23, Pettitt’s SuperValu Wexford half-marathon and 10km, Wexford town.