Wexford’s Brian ‘The Pikeman’ Moore makes winning return to MMA octagon

Brian Moore, left, in action against Arivaldo Lima da Silva during their bantamweight bout during Bellator 285 at 3 Arena in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

BRIAN MOORE returned to the winners’ circle with a convincing victory over Brazilian challenger Arivaldo Lima Da Silva in the 3Arena on Friday.

‘The Pikeman’ was able to dominate from the first bell, taking the fight by a unanimous decision, 30-27 on the cards of all three judges.

To a huge reception from the home crowd, Moore emerged with his usual bullish demeanour with the ‘Fields of Athenry’ ringing out around the venue.

He took a sneaky kick to the groin area in the opening seconds but that only served to get the crowd even more on the South American’s back.

After some early light sparring, De Silva got a hold of Moore and they spent some time entangled on the cage. The Wexford man emerged with a nice low kick to his opponent before doing well to avoid a few advances by the Brazilian.

Moore got another nice kick to the right calf away as the bout moved past the midpoint of the opening round.

A nice headshot to an off-balance De Silva scored, but Moore did get caught by a good kick. A couple of nice shots in the last minute ensured the first round was a safe Moore win.

The second round started in similar fashion to the first as, after locking together for a minute, Lima De Silva came out throwing and missing an elusive Moore.

The clean shots from ‘The Pikeman’ were taking their toll along with a low lunge, but the Brazilian was countered quickly as Moore took control on the deck.

When they got back to their feet, ‘The Pitbull’ appeared to be starting to flag. De Silva walked onto a rocket of a right hook with just over a minute left in the second, and another nice one counted too before the remainder of the round played out in a clench.

Up by two clear rounds, the name of the game in the last was to keep out of trouble. Moore hit De Silva with a nice early right as the Brazilian went forward, but things quietened down as the middle of the round approached.

To De Silva’s credit he battled right to the end and the last round turned out to be the closest of the lot.

Both landed a few shots but it was Moore who connected with a late uppercut to get the decision and he took the morale-boosting win back to the south-east.

Moore moves his overall record to 15 wins and nine losses while also becoming the first Irish fighter to compete at least eleven times on the Bellator circuit.

He called for a match-up against Leandro Higo after his win, but he’ll at least be hoping for another big main card bout in the coming months.