Wexford’s Andy Hayes pairs up with Moffett to win Donegal International rally

Andy Hayes and Josh Moffett with their Hyundai i20 R5 after winning the Joule Donegal International Rally at Letterkenny.

JOSH MOFFETT, partnered by Wexford’s Andy Hayes aboard their Hyundai i20 R5, took a fantastic victory on the recent Donegal International rally.

The pair came out on top after a frantic, rally-long duel, which was filled with drama right to the very end, on the 50th anniversary of Ireland’s flagship rallying event.

And to add to Wexford’s success, James Stafford and Tom Scallan aboard their Darrian T90 GTR took the runners-up prize in the national section. This is predominantly populated by two-wheel drive cars and, just like the international section, the national section in Donegal is the main race of the year.

This was only a second visit to the hills for James and his first with Tom, so second overall was an equally impressive result.

The Donegal rally is the biggest and most popular on the Irish rally calendar. The three-day, 20-stage event threads the north-west coastline and is home to some of the most iconic stages in the land such as Knockalla, Fanad and Atlantic Drive.

It is a rally revered worldwide, with past winners including drivers of the calibre of world champions Ari Vatanen and Sebastian Loeb. It is known as an event when only the bravest of the brave succeed and where man and machine are tested like nowhere else in Ireland.

It was Josh’s brother, and former Irish international, national and forestry champion Sam Moffett, partnered by Keith Moriarty, who led the cars away as the reigning champions aboard his trusty Ford Fiesta WRC.

At two were the Killarney Rally of the Lakes winners Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan in their VW Polo R5, and they set the early pace with a scorching time on the opening test, almost eight seconds quicker than anyone else.

By first service, they had given themselves a buffer of 8.4 seconds over three-times British rally championship winner Matt Edwards, partnered by Cork’s Davie Moynihan in a Citroen C3 R5, with Alistair Fisher and Gordon Noble a further 14.4 seconds back in third in their VW Polo R5.

But what of Moffett and Hayes? Their event had got off to a poor start, with a wrong tyre choice leaving them back in fifth overall at first service, over 30 seconds off the leaders.

In the national section, things had gone much better for James Stafford and Tom Scallan. After a second fastest on the opening test, a few seconds were dropped in stage two, but a scintillating fastest national time on stage three saw them back up to third, just seven seconds off the lead.

The same three stages were repeated to bring an end to day one’s action. Matt Edwards and Dave Moynihan were on a push and although Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan led overnight, their advantage had been reduced to 5.8 seconds at the halt.

Fisher and Noble stayed third but they were being reeled in by Moffett and Hayes who were now up to fourth overall, having halved the deficit to the Modern Tyres-backed Polo, the gap now down to four seconds.

Meirion Evan and Jonathan Jackson, regular visitors to Wexford over recent years, rounded out the top five in the international section.

In the national section, James Stafford and Tom Scallan had been in devastating form, setting two fastest times in the afternoon loop to return to Parc Ferme second overall, just 1.7 seconds off the lead held by local men Kevin Gallagher and Ryan Moore in a similar Darrian.

Saturday morning dawned to clear skies and battle resumed. The crews were now on very traditional Donegal territory with multiple runs over Carnhill, Fanad and the daunting Knockalla test making up the Saturday stages.

Once again, Devine and Noel O’Sullivan were the early risers. This, coupled with a half spin by Edwards and Moynihan on the first run over Knockalla, saw them extend their lead close to 30 seconds.

Edwards and Moynihan were still pulling clear of second however, and the two leading crews had opened up the gap on third-placed Fisher and Noble, who in turn had, for the moment at least, halted the attack by the Moffett Hyundai to add a second to their advantage.

The national section got a bit of a shake-up on Saturday morning when the third-placed overnight crew of Damien Tourish and Domhnall McAlaney saw their brilliant run come to an end on the opening Carnhill test with an off in their Ford Escort. It was a sad end to their home event, having taken a spirited battle to the Darrian crews and setting some great times.

The opening loop saw Kevin Gallagher, who actually lives on the Knockalla test, extend his lead over the Stafford/Scallan Darrian, with the gap now opened up to 25 seconds.

The flying milkman, Declan Gallagher, with Derek Henna on the notes, now occupied third, although they were some 35 seconds behind Stafford and Scallan.

Surprisingly, the two afternoon loops provided very little change and Saturday night would see Callum Devine return with a heathy, if not totally secure, 15.8 seconds advantage over Matt Edwards and Dave Moynihan who had fought back as expected on the afternoon stages. It was still very much all to play for.

Almost 30 econds back in third were Alistair Fisher and Gordon Noble who had managed to hold their five-second advantage over Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes until the close of play.

Sam Moffett and Keith Moriarty now rounded out the top five, with the 2019 winners, who only compete sparingly these days, not able to match the pace at the front.

In the national section, James Stafford and Tom Scallan had very much kept Kevin Gallagher and Ryan Moore in check to see the gap only increase by a further six seconds, with James also commenting that his focus was Tarmac Championship points for which Kevin was not registered.

He was still, however, very much within striking distance should trouble befall the leading Darrian. They also had almost a minute cushion over Gallagher and Heena in the flying Starlet.

Day three dawned but no one could have predicted the drama that was about to unfold. Less than two kilometres into the opening Gartan test, the leading crew of Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan were out.

The Polo R5 got caught out under-breaking for a chicane and shunted a bail, damaging the radiator and causing almost instant retirement.

This moved Matt Edwards and Dave Moynihan into the lead, but it was now Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes up into second.

A fantastic fastest time on the day’s opening stage, a full twelve seconds quicker than Edwards, saw them leapfrog Fisher and Noble into second.

With the second stage of the day cancelled, the crews headed for the famous Atlantic Drive test but amazingly, for the second consecutive stage, the lead would change as Matt Edwards and Dave Moynihan crashed out heavily less than a kilometre into the test. The Citroen suffered a heavy impact with a concrete post and the stage was cancelled.

The impact had left the crew bruised and sore and the well-wishes of everyone goes to them for a full and swift recovery.

Having sat in fourth overnight, Moffett and Hayes now found themselves in the lead of the event with a slender one-second advantage from Alistair Fisher and Gordon Noble. After over 300 kilometres of flat out rallying, only one second separated the leading crews!

In the national section, Stafford had dropped time on the opening test but just ahead on the road, all was not well with the sister Darrian of Gallagher. The clutch was gone in the leader’s car, and it would need to be changed in service.

It was down to the final loop and both rallies were in the melting pot. Moffett and Hayes charged through the fiercely brave and committed Gartan test three seconds quicker than Fisher but, by the end of the following Glen test, the battle had been decided after the Fisher Polo picked up a puncture and with it, any chance of victory had gone.

Moffett and Hayes had the luxury of cruising through the final Atlantic Drive test to take their maiden win in Donegal.

It was further celebrations in the Moffett household as brother Sam and Keith Moriarty came through to claim a fine second overall, just holding off the advances of Meirion Evans and Jonathan Jackson who took the final podium spot.

And in the national section, despite not getting their clutch problem sorted, Kevin Gallagher and Ryan Moore held on to take a popular win. James Stafford and Tom Scallan had one of the drives of the rally to take a fantastic second overall, with the Wexford crew surviving a rough moment on the penultimate stage to take a well-earned result. No doubt James will be back in twelve months’ time to try to go one better.

But the weekend belonged to Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes, with their win in Donegal now leaving them odds-on to also clinch the 2022 Ace Sign Irish Tarmac Championship.