Wexford Wanderers show true grit in win over Coolmine

Coolmine RFC 12 Wexford Wanderers 23

IT’S ONWARDS and upwards for Wexford Wanderers after their impressive win away to Coolmine.

The sense of relief among the visiting side’s ranks was palpable at the final whistle. There was plenty to admire about the nature of this 23-12 win, especially the grit and determination displayed in the final quarter to seal a maiden victory of the season.

Wexford arrived at Ashbrook on a run of three consecutive defeats in this league campaign, with losses to New Ross, Newbridge and Clondalkin consigning them to the basement of the Leinster League Division 2A standings.

There was no sense of panic in the Wanderers ranks, however. This group has been building solid foundations since a gruelling pre-season programme and there was confidence that a big performance was coming down the line.

Under the guidance of Shane Curran and his management team of Aidan Stewart, Noel Richard, Barry Redmond and recent addition Tony Connolly, this squad has been trying to implement a new attacking gameplan. Slowly, but surely, all the toil on Wednesday and Friday nights under the lights at Park Lane is beginning to come to fruition.

Like all amateur clubs across the country, Wexford have no shortage of logistical challenges to deal with. Work and college commitments can put the squeeze on training numbers during the week.

A sizeable injury list has added to their early-season problems as well.

Still, Wexford have forged ahead and, with a first win of the league secured, there is confidence in this playing group that the Wanderers will make further ground up the table in the months ahead.

And this victory against a Coolmine outfit who have made a strong start to the season was a big statement of intent.

Despite losing out-half Shane McGuinness to an early injury, Wexford took the fight to Coolmine in the early exchanges.

Donal Buckley, who shifted to number 10 after McGuinness had left the action, fired over an early penalty to get the visitors up and running.

After an excellent performance in a losing cause to Clondalkin, young midfielder Seán Kelly was catching the eye again in attack, while recalled flanker Luke Roche was setting the tone in defence with some big hits.

Wexford surged into a deserved 10-0 lead after a brilliant effort from wing Kevin O’Mahony, leaving three Coolmine defenders trailing in his wake as he scythed down the blindside for a fine individual dry. Buckley made no mistake with the conversion.

Coolmine fired back with a brace of tries, but Buckley had the final say of the first-half with a 35th-minute penalty to make it 13-12 in Wexford’s favour before the break.

Wexford would then lose Roche to injury as a huge win on the road beckoned. No matter, with a tight tussle ensuing as the likes of captain Bobby Clancy, lock Vincent Carroll, blindside flanker Kaylem Codd and skilful number 8 Elliot Ogbemudia spearheaded a dominant forward effort.

Replacement Paul Gannon provided a calming influence in the backs, taking the pressure off with some brilliant tactical kicking.

Fittingly, it was Codd who landed the killer blow on the hour mark. The hard-working flanker peeled off a rolling maul and surged over the whitewash for Wexford’s second try. Buckley once again converted as Wexford extended their lead to eight points.

There followed a frantic final 20 minutes as Wexford players fronted up in defence, denying the hosts any access into the game. More pressure from the visitors yielded a late penalty for Buckley, who sent the ensuing three-pointer through the posts to seal a deserved win on the road.

A precious four points were secured as the Wanderers moved up to sixth in the league. More importantly, it was a much-needed confidence boost and a palpable reward for all the great work being done behind the scenes.

The J2 panel will look to get back on track in the coming weeks as well. Wexford’s second XV made a storming start to the campaign, beating New Ross and Newbridge in their opening games before narrow defeats against Clondalkin and Coolmine.

Next on the agenda will be home meetings with Portlaoise and North Kildare in the opening weeks of November before a daunting trip to league leaders De La Salle Palmerston at the end of the month.

The eagerly-anticipated derby re-match away to New Ross in early December will focus minds before the festive break.

Wexford will relish all the looming challenges ahead.

This big win was just the beginning for this ambitious squad.