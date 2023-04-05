Wexford Wanderers change captains ahead of new cricket season

WITH THE new season fast approaching, everyone at Wexford Wanderers Cricket Club are gearing up and very much looking forward to it.

Training at St. Joseph’s Community Centre in Distillery Road has been in full swing since early February. Training has been extremely well attended, with lots of new players joining.

There have been some big changes since the end of the ’21-’22 season.

Nithin Padmaprabhu, last year’s first team captain, has moved on to continue his career with Adamstown CC in Dublin.

Seán Graham is the new first eleven captain and is very excited to take up his new role.

Seán, a native of South Africa, brings a wealth of experience and enthusiasm to the first team.

“I’m extremely excited and honoured to become first eleven captain. Wexford have a long history and have been very successful over the past few seasons, and Nithin’s captaincy will be difficult to replicate but I intend to give it everything,” he said.

Second eleven captain Attila Stahlut remains in his role, as does Martin Sheridan-Pope for the third eleven.

Wexford Wanderers Cricket Club have been very active building up to the new season with, Herbie Honohan and Peter Hudson working with the schools in the county and Sports Active section of Wexford County Council.

The season starts with a local derby against Gorey CC for the second eleven on Sunday, April 16, in the north of the county, and game that promises to start the campaign off with a bang.

Attila, second eleven captain, who has played for both clubs, is looking forward to the clash.

“It’s great to have the first game of the season against Gorey, we are looking forward to it and I am looking forward to seeing some old mates.

“We have had an excellent pre-season and I’m interested to see how well the new guys settle in. Being in the same league now as Gorey is great, and we should give them some competitive games,” he said.

The Wexford Wanderers first eleven start the season on Saturday, April 22, away to Merrion CC in Dublin.

If you are interested in playing cricket this season, training is on Sunday morning at 9 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Community Centre. Everyone is welcome or, you can contact the club’s Facebook page.