Wexford trainer Ellen Doyle among the winners at Bettyville

Bettyville success for trainer Doyle

THERE WERE two local wins for trainer Ellen Doyle and jockey J.J. Slevin, and several other ‘near-misses’, at a damp and pretty sodden Bettyville racecourse on Friday evening.

The hardcore supporters would not have been deterred, but the more casual probably stayed in the comfort of home.

Racing conditions were heavy and getting a bit churned up by the end despite the sterling work of Eddie Scally and his team who did well to produce the course in such good shape.

The opening €20k Connollys Red Mills maiden hurdle was a notable victory for trainer Ellen Doyle of the Baltimore Stable, Coolgarrow, Enniscorthy, and especially for her jockey, Brian Dunleavy, who was scoring his first winner on the track.

And it could not have been much easier as Demandrivingdouvan justified 15/8 favouritism when romping home eleven lengths clear of the rest, with Ik’s Man (11/4) second for Michael O’Sullivan. Dunleavy is from Dungourney in Cork but a regular rider on the point-to-point circuit where he has had almost 30 winners.

It was a rare enough track success for trainer Doyle as well as she also puts most focus on the point-to-point circuit where she has had over 40 winners and 30 seconds since 2018.

She has also done well, with her brother James, in the sales ring. This was just her third track winner and her first since Kilbeggan last July.

Demandrivingdouvan was returning to the Doyle stable where he had won his point-to-point at Borris House a year ago under Barry O’Neill, after which he was moved to Gordon Elliott.

Ellen’s brother, James, commented: “He is owned by American Rod Moorhead and a few others. He started off with us originally and I’m delighted he is back with us. It was a bit up in the air whether he’d go to America, but they told us to tip away with him.”

It looked for a long way as if Liz Doyle was going to make it a training double for the unrelated Wexford trainers as her Fox Le Belle (7/2) and Kildare claimer Aidan Kelly seemed home and hosed when five lengths clear half way up the run-in in the near three miles two furlongs Wexford Supporters’ Club chase.

However, while ‘The Fox’ began to idle and flounder a bit after a gruelling trip, Philip Byrnes roused his father’s apparently beaten favourite (5/1 into 3s) and he won by two lengths pulling away.

The second local winner was, fittingly, also the ride of the day as J.J. Slevin forced Emily Roeblin (10/3) home by a head from Rachael Blackmore on Henry De Bromhead’s odds-on shot, Music of Tara (1/3), in the Tomcoole Farms mares’ hurdle over an extended two and a half miles. They had forged nearly ten lengths clear of the third.

“I thought we were bet (sic) again,” exclaimed Macroom trainer Ger Kelleher, and who could blame him as his mare had been second in ten of her 15 runs! He is hoping to win a chase with her now.

Seán Flanagan came very close to landing the odds-on Paul Nolan’s Mercury Lane (11/4f) in the Boysports App novice chase over two and a half miles, just failing by a neck to overhaul the front-running Oscar Romero (9/1) for Philip Rothwell from Tinahely, with the rest trailing way back.

Halfway up the run-in, Flanagan looked set to go by on his only ride of the day, but five-pound claimer, Paddy O’Hanlon, would not give up. Flanagan was brought into the stewards for over-use of the whip but was allowed off with a caution due to his good record.

The feature of the evening was the €22k Arctic Tack Stud veterans’ race where the twelve-year-old Shane Nolan (Kildare)-trained Charlie Stout (backed from 7s into 9/2) led at the last and kept on well to score a first win in over three years.

He had a little over a length to spare on eleven-year-old Darver Star (11/4f), once good enough to be third in the Cheltenham and Irish Champion Hurdles.

The Brendan Cullimore Electrical novice hurdle was an easy win for Hardy Bloke (10/3) despite lacking jumping fluency at times for seven-pound claimer Conor Clarke and trainer Emmet Mullins.

The concluding Division 2 of the Supporters’ Club three and a quarter miles handicap chase was won by 20/1 outsider Stolen Moment for Seán Aherne from Cork and jockey Philip Enright. It was a second win in 28 runs for the ten-year-old mare, holding off Danny Mullins on the five-year younger Ishan (13/2).

There is quite a long interval until they race again at Bettyville on Saturday, May 20, when a new season will be under way after the crowning of the 2022-’23 champions at Punchestown.