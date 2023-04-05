Wexford jockey Seán Flanagan triumphs in Downpatrick

By Pegasus

RATHER STRANGELY, there was no jumps racing for the first three days of last week and then, just like Dublin buses, two came along together, at Limerick and Naas, with both meetings pretty average.

Wexford winners were scarce, but trainer Colm Murphy did pick up two seconds at Naas.

He was just denied in a two-mile maiden hurdle when Richie Condon was short-headed on The Lovely Man (11/8f) by Gordon Elliott’s By Your Side.

The Killena man had another second with Ray Doyle’s Tangental (a drifting 3/1) under Sarah Kavanagh in a three-mile hurdle, but this one was over five lengths back.

Paul Nolan’s He’s My Hero (20/1), in the colours of Sam McCauley’s Rectory Road Holdings, outran his odds under Barry O’Neill to take second in the bumper behind a Willie Mullins hotpot, Mirazur West (1/2f) under Derek O’Connor.

At Limerick the closest Wexford connections came was a pair of seconds by Seán O’Keeffe, on Michael McDonagh’s Henning (6/5f) in a two-mile novice hurdle, and on Toon Town (14/1) for Brendan Walsh in the two-mile handicap.

There was no temptation to go to England for the jumps on a blank Irish Saturday, but that’s no surprise when you consider Stratford’s six races carried just over £35k in total prizes! It was just over £50k for seven races at Uttoxeter, and the bumpers at those places were worth a princely £4,800 each.

There was action up at Downpatrick on Sunday, with the €50,000 Randox Ulster National the centre-piece where J.J. Slevin put up a very hard-working display on former winner, Spade Cadet (33/1) for Gearoid O’Loughlin, and made use of every ounce of bottom weight to keep him going for a valiant third place. Winner with a bit in hand was Gavin Cromwell’s Malina Girl ( (13/2) from Declan Queally’s My Design (5/1).

Cromwell also won the preceding race, the two miles three furlongs handicap hurdle, with Seán Flanagan having a good spin on Soldara (7/1), beating favourite Parvos (3/1) by a little over a length.

The Carrigroe Gaels Syndicate travelled up to Downpatrick with the Philip Rothwell-trained Warm In Gorey (5/1), and they had their closest brush with success from eight outings when second of twelve under Simon Torrens to I Don’t Get It (6/1) for local man, Neill McCluskey.

He was a slightly further back second in Clonmel last December, and the Gaels’ turn will surely come. Syndicates like this keep the wheels turning for so many local yards.