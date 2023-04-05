Wexford hockey seconds win Leinster shield title

Sinéad Dempsey, Maeve Buckley and Cara Corkery on the attack for Wexford.

WEXFORD 2, PORTRANE 0: Wexford seconds were crowned the Leinster Women Division 9-10 shield champions in the Three Rock Rovers club grounds in Dublin on Sunday.

The side got off to a dream start when captain Ashling Alouf went on a blistering run down the right-hand side into the Portrane circle, and she neatly laid the ball off to Rosie O’Brien who slotted home.

Wexford continued their attacking style of play, with Ashley O’Sullivan, Sinéad Dempsey and Lucy McGill working tirelessly in midfield to connect with the forward line.

Coach Ivanna Yates had a full squad to choose from, and the rolling on and off of players meant Wexford could play a fast-paced game. Alouf and O’Brien linked up again to score Wexford’s second goal before half-time.

Wexford didn’t have it all their own way and Portrane were dangerous on the break.

The Wexford back line of Aoife Grant, Ciara Jordan, Trish Delaney and Emer O’Rourke broke down the Portrane attack, with Wexford ’keeper Natasha Quigley clearing her goalmouth when called upon.

The second-half saw both sides working hard for a goal. Wexford were awarded a number of short corners, with the Portrane ’keeper making some crucial saves to keep her side in the game.

Wexford had a number of well-worked attacking plays, and Orla Coleman and Róisín Alouf were unlucky not to get rewarded for their efforts on goal.

It was to be Wexford’s day though, as Emer O’Rourke stayed calm under pressure when faced with a six-person Portrane attack when a ball from a Wexford short corner passed the circle to make its way to the middle of the pitch, where Portrane were ready to counter-attack.

O’Rourke read their play well and managed to intercept the ball and make a vital clearance. The game finished 2-0 in Wexford’s favour.

Wexford panel: Natasha Quigley, Aoife Grant, Ciara Jordan, Trish Delaney, Emer O’Rourke, Ashley O’Sullivan, Lucy McGill, Sinéad Dempsey, Rosie O’Brien, Ashling Alouf (capt.), Orla Coleman, Maeve Buckley, Mary Roe, Orlaith Delaney, Róisín Alouf, Cara Corkery.