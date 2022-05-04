Tomhaggard rules the roost

THE WEXFORD connections ruled the roost over the famous banks course at Punchestown last week, with three Festival wins coming to riders from the small village of Tomhaggard, a 102/1 double for veteran Benny Walsh and one for Tiernan Power-Roche.

Benny Walsh trains with his partner Jenny at their Crossgales stable, and has been riding winners for 20 years, though he concentrates a bit more on the training side of things now. He has a particular affinity for banks racing, probably fostered by the testing banks course at the nearby Lingstown point-to-point track.

He began on a high note on day one of the Festival with success in the three miles one furlong Ladies’ Cup on ten-year-old Vital Island (6/1 early into 7/2), owned and trained by Richard O’Keeffe at Newtown, Taghmon.

It was a good ride by Benny as he saw off a strong challenge from perennial amateur champion, Patrick Mullins, on Good Bye Sam (7/4) by half a length.

It was a deserved win as Vital Island has been over the Punchestown banks eleven times and this was a first success, having been second a few times, including in this race last year. It was a first win after 15 runs under rules though he has won five point-to-point races, including four over the Lingstown banks.

A delighted Richard O’Keeffe said: “He loves it around here, he’s been second a few times but he did the job today. He’s been a great old horse.”

Wexford riders also filled third and fourth places, Rob James on Tech Talk (16/1) for Jim Dreaper and Harley Dunne on Barry Fitzgerald’s Ballinasilla (80/1).

Walsh completed his double on Saturday over the same distance in the Dooley Insurance Cross Country Chase on Hurricane Darwin (22/1), trained by Cormac Farrell at Ballycrystal, Bunclody for new owner Douglas Taylor, the horse’s first win for five years. They had taken over the twelve-year-old from banks specialist trainer Peter Maher only recently.

Farrell explained: “We bought him immediately after his last run and we knew he was in good form coming here. I’ve only two or three for the track, we mostly train pointers and breeze-up horses. Benny was brilliant on him and to get two in the week is brilliant for him.”

The places were filled by two Enda Bolger/JP McManus runners, the acknowledged Irish banks experts, including hot favourite Shady Operator (2/1) which missed out on the La Touche Cup on Thursday because of traffic hold-ups on the way from Limerick.

The gallant Singing Banjo for the Walshes from Ballyday and their neighbour across the border in Tinahely, Philip Rothwell, winner of a remarkable Ladies’ and La Touche Cup double last year, was fourth in this, two days after coming second in the La Touche on Thursday.

Benny Walsh is an all-round horseman and is comfortable in most disciplines. He has been on winning Killinick Harriers teams in the hurly-burly of the famous All-Ireland hunt chase competition at the RDS Spring Show.

He rode his first point-to-point winner just over 20 years ago and his career tally stands at almost 120 now; Boola River was his first winner in his own name as a trainer at Tinahely in January 2007.

However, Benny has never won the famous La Touche Cup and lost out this year because of his loyalty to Vital Island after Tuesday’s success.

They lined out again on Thursday in a bid to repeat the great double achieved last year by Singing Banjo and the Walsh family from Ballyday, north of Gorey, trainer John and rider Barry John. Vital Island was going well when pecking at the 16th and unseating his pilot.

The race was won by 15-years-old Ballyboker Bridge (14/1), the oldest-ever Punchestown winner, trained by Peter Maher.

Benny Walsh is usually his No. 1 banks rider but instead the ride went to Benny’s Tomhaggard neighbour, Tiernan Power-Roche, and he seized his chance with a brilliantly composed ride over the four miles two furlongs, Ireland’s longest race.

He came in two and a half lengths clear of last year’s hero, Singing Banjo, who ran a wonderful race under a huge 12 stone 7 burden and had to survive being seriously hampered midway through, forcing him right to the back of the field.

Ballyboker Bridge also won the La Touche in 2019 under Seán Flanagan, well clear of Vital Island ridden that time by M.J. Scallan (Cleariestown). He was retired by an emotional Peter Maher in the parade ring immediately after his victory.

“Hopefully I get another one that’s as good as him. He’s been a horse of a lifetime, a great horse, though he can be a bit cracked.

“Benny was going to ride him, he’s my banks jockey and all he wants to do is ride a La Touche winner. When he rides it he’s going to retire but now he’s not able to retire! He’ll have to stay on my banks horses next year so it all worked out well in every direction!

“I took 7lb off him with Tiernan, he’s the new hot kid on the block,” said a delighted Maher. Power- Roche was riding his fourth racecourse winner to add to 30 point-to-points. He works with successful rider and handler, Harley Dunne.

Tiernan rode his first point-to-point winner at Kinsale in 2016. “I always enjoyed riding ponies from a young age and I was a member of the Killinick Pony Club before hunting with them every season as well as representing them in hunt chases (similar to Benny Walsh).

“On my school holidays I rode out in a couple of different racing yards and really enjoyed it so I decided I wanted to get my licence. Before school I used to go into Jim Cousins and then at the weekends I would go to Liz Doyle. I have also ridden out for the late William Codd and Brian Jordan.

He was asked by p2p.ie early in his career, who had been his biggest influence: “Benny Walsh has been a great help to me over the years. From bringing me schooling to giving me advice with my riding he has always looked out for me.”

It almost seems like the circle linking Benny and Tiernan was finally closed in the La Touche last week.

As if that is not enough twists and turns in this remarkable story, there is yet another significant Tomhaggard influence.

Ballyboker Bridge first saw the light of day at the Ballyboker farm of Frank and Olive Byrne at Tomhaggard on May 21, 2007, a son of Ballyboker Lady and Gold Well.

They produced quite a few horses over the years with the Ballyboker name but are now retired after many enjoyable years working with horses.

Olive shed a few tears as she watched Ballyboker Bridge end his long career in such triumphant style at Punchestown last Thursday.