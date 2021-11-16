Tadhg tames All Blacks

Tadhg Furlong going over for his try that was disallowed owing to an infringement by Ronán Kelleher in the build-up. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

TADHG FURLONG delivered another world class display to provide some of the stand-out moments in Ireland’s magnificent 29-20 victory over the mighty All Blacks at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

It made for a marvellous weekend for the Campile native and former New Ross RFC member, as on Sunday he celebrated his 29th birthday - no better present than having played a starring role in the victory over New Zealand.

The sign of a great player is that he continually delivers big performances on the big day, and once again Furlong delivered against the best in the world.

For the first 111 years of competitive fare, Ireland could not beat the All Blacks, so they endured more than a century of hurt.

Then five years ago the All Blacks turned up in Chicago for what they believed was yet another routine victory, only to be turned over by Ireland who, in the process, achieved their first-ever victory over the world greats of the oval ball game.

Two years later, Joe Schmidt’s team showed that Chicago was not a fluke with a second victory in the Aviva Stadium.

The game has moved on, and Ireland has suffered some huge disappointments in the intervening years, but Saturday’s victory helped cast many of those defeats to one side.

Tadhg Furlong was at the heart of those performances, playing huge roles in those now three famous victories.

He was relentless in this latest win, laying down a marker from the opening scrum. Knowing what to expect once they binded down, Furlong and his front five put in a huge scrum to serve notice on their opposite numbers.

This was to be the sternest examination yet for an Ireland pack that contained seven Leinster players. The All Blacks had their most fearsome front row, a front five that has been playing together for five seasons, but they never got their act together as Furlong won an early scrum penalty, while his brilliant hit on Savea forced an early turnover.

It showed Furlong was on fire for this game.

The might of the Campile man became very evident in the 30th minute, although he was denied a try. Massive carries by his front row colleagues, Ronán Kelleher and Andrew Porter, set up Furlong whose 19st 8lbs frame powered through two would-be tacklers to touch down.

However, referee Luke Pearce and TMO Tom Foley felt that Kelleher made a double movement on his knee when tackled, leading to the try being disallowed.

When it came to picking the man of the match, Furlong must have been high up the ladder after his astonishing impact. However, Caolan Doris was the host broadcaster’s selection, and he was magnificent, capping his display with a delightful second-half try.

Furlong was always at the heart of the Ireland display. Looked upon as the world’s greatest tighthead prop, he is always going to be tested in such exalted company, but his strength in the scrum, his talent and leg power, showed once again that he is a colossus in the front row.

In a game of such intensity Furlong never stopped or flagged, moving around the pitch at pace and getting in some crunching tackles at the side of the rucks.

His ball handling skills for a front row were also evident, as he joined in the line in free-flowing rugby that astonished the visitors.

Ireland’s new game as seen against Japan was carried through onto this higher stage. They produced another coherent performance with ball in hand, and Furlong continually presented himself for those gain line surges.

Time and time again the ball came back quickly, just as Ireland would have wanted to maintain their passing game and apply pressure on the mighty All Blacks.

In a test of staggering intensity, Furlong was relentless. It’s the nature of the beast that most of his carries are in heavy traffic, but this was his finest performance - yet another super display from the world’s leading tighthead.