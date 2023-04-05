Tadhg Furlong and Leinster one step closer to Champions Cup success

Tadhg Furlong in the thick of the action against Ulster.

TADHG FURLONG and his Leinster colleagues are the last Irish representatives standing in the continent’s top two club rugby competitions after a busy weekend of action.

The focus switched back from the international sphere, and the former New Ross clubman put in a 63-minute shift in the front row in the Aviva Stadium on Saturday as the Blues accounted for Ulster 30-15 in the Champions Cup.

And there will be no time to rest, as the quest for a fifth European star will be stepped up when Leicester Tigers visit Dublin for the quarter-final on Friday at 8 p.m.

Paul Boyle spent 47 minutes in Connacht’s back row in Italy on the same day, but there was disappointment for his Connacht team as they crashed out of the Challenge Cup in the round of 16 (41-19) against Benetton Treviso.

Meanwhile, it’s also been a tough couple of weeks for Wexford’s latest senior women’s international, Natasja Behan.

She featured from start to finish on the wing in Saturday’s thumping 53-3 Six Nations loss to France in Musgrave Park in Cork, holding her place after the heavy 31-5 defeat at the hands of Wales in the first round tie held in Cardiff Arms Park seven days earlier.

Congratulations to Connor Fahy of Good Counsel College in New Ross and Wexford Wanderers, as donned the number 13 jersey for the Ireland Under-18 clubs and schools team when they lost 26-24 to Italy in Ashbourne on Sunday.

Fahy was one of only six players remaining from the side that travelled to Rome last autumn to tackle the same opposition.