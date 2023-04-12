Tadhg Furlong and Leinster book Champions Cup date with Toulouse

Tadhg Furlong of Leinster during the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final match between Leinster and Leicester Tigers at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

TADHG FURLONG and his Leinster colleagues took another giant leap towards their goal of collecting a fifth European Champions Cup title with an emphatic 55-24 win over Leicester Tigers in the Aviva Stadium on Friday.

Furlong was in the wars in the early stages, with running repairs required between the seventh and eleventh minutes when Michael Ala’alatoa replaced him in the front row.

The same change was made on a permanent basis in the 60th minute, by which stage the Leinster power game was in full flow and a game Leicester side had nothing left to offer.

Next up is a home semi-final versus Toulouse on April 26 at 4 p.m.