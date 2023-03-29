Striders the perfect hosts

The full representation of United Striders athletes in Rathgarogue on Sunday.

The United Striders women at the Intermediate road race in Rathgarogue on Sunday.

IT WAS a great day for United Striders in Rathgarogue on Sunday, as the club hosted the Intermediate road race.

The women took home silver, with a great number of athletes, while the men claimed gold, and secured all the podium positions.

Well done to all who ran and all who helped to organise the event. Striocaí go bragh!

Women: Sandra Young (4), Lorraine Harrington (10), Sinéad Cullen (13), Liz Conway (17), Bernie Cashin (21), Tina Noonan (22), Emma Mooney (25), Yvonne O’Connor (29), Paula Ronan (32).

Men: Brendan Lyng (1), Tomás Harrington (2), Adam O’Connor (3), David Larkin (10), Pat Murray (11), Thomas Moran (15), George Delaney (18), Pat O’Callaghan (24), Seán Meaney (24), Eddie Murphy (40).