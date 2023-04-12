Six Wexford-ridden winners, and success for six Wexford trainers, on busy point-to-point weekend

Point-To-Point

A BUSY week on the point-to-point scene saw five meetings producing six Wexford-ridden winners, and success for six separate Wexford trainers as the honours were widely spread.

Leading rider was legendary veteran Derek O’Connor with an impressive six winners which saw him jump into joint second on the table with Rob James, though Barry O’Neill is still well clear.

It began with an unusual Wednesday fixture at Killeagh in Cork where there were a couple of Wexford winners. Jamie Scallan took the four-year-old geldings’ maiden on Seán Doyle’s DB Cooper (Getaway) after a good battle with Barry O’Neill on Colin Bowe’s Prends Garde A Toi.

O’Neill and Bowe made amends in the five-year-old geldings’ maiden with Painted Wolf (Telescope) romping in by twelve lengths. Sharing a dead-heat for second was Slaney Opera for the O’Rourkes from Clonard, Wexford, with Jimmy riding for parents Pat and Phyllis.

O’Neill and Bowe were also second in the mares’ race on Barrons Land, four lengths behind Lougheanala Og ridden by Mikey O’Connor for Liam Burke, clerk of the Killeagh course.

Derek O’Connor foiled the Wexford raiders in the four-year-old mares’ maiden on Sam Curling’s Cobra Queen, from Jack Hendrick on Bluey for Billy and Robyn Codd, just a neck ahead of Kiltealy Park for O’Neill and Bowe.

The action moved to Loughanmore, Co. Antrim on Saturday and the two main four-year-old maidens were Wexford won.

Benny Walsh, who has been having a good time of it for a while now, won the mares on Star of Hoiho (Hillstar), which he also handles for his partner, Jenny. He was seven lengths clear.

Brian Dunleavy, fresh from his first track win at Bettyville, combined again with Ellen Doyle to win the geldings’ race with I Play County (Doyen), a £38,000 Tattersalls purchase, by two lengths from Clondaw Royale under Dan Nevin for the Goffs, Michael and Caitríona.

The Northern handlers repelled most raiders. Michael Murphy (Redbridge, Duncormick) and Dan Nevin did get second in a five-year-old geldings’ race; Ross Sugrue was second on Seán Doyle’s The Forge Hill in the mares’ open, and Luke Murphy was second on Richard Black’s (Bunclody) Golden De Coeur in the winner of two, both victims of Derek O’Connor who had a treble. Nearly 80 runners contested the eight races.

They raced at Curraghmore, Portlaw in Waterford, Oldcastle in Meath, and Quakerstown, Co. Clare, on Sunday.

At Oldcastle, Rob James took the four-year-old maiden from Wexford horses in the first four places, with Oak Grove (Soldier of Fortune) under Finny Maguire just a neck ahead of Barry Stone (Cleariestown) on Tommy’s Law for Mark and Laura Scallan.

Wexford locals had the first three in the five- and six-year-old mares’ maiden, with Stone getting first in this one on Dairylane Daisy (Kalanisi) for owner/handler John Byrne from Kilmore.

He was a length ahead of Jack Hendrick on Denis Murphy’s Magneticattraction, with Barry O’Neill and Colin Bowe a neck back in third on Josie Alice.

James Walsh (Tinahely) won the geldings’ race for local Meath handler Virginia Considine, from Poetry Man, ridden by Hendrick for Susan and Donal O’Gorman, and Sophie Carter took second on Colin Bowe’s Getaway Lodge in the winner of two.

O’Neill won the open race on Bold Enough for David Christie, clear of Jack Hendrick on Diese Des Biffes for Cormac Doyle.

Harley Dunne made the long trip to Quakerstown, Co. Clare, to ride his own Jeu Des Champs in the four-year-old maiden, but a mistake at the last cost him any chance of victory as the locally-trained Slieve Carran took advantage.

Unusually, in Waterford there were no Wexford winners, with several seconds, including Ellen Doyle in the four-year-old geldings’ maiden with The Enabler under Brian Dunleavy, Michael Murphy’s (Redbridge) Party Vibes in the five-year-old mares’ maiden, and Seán Staples for David O’Brien on Weir Lane in the confined maiden.

With Tralee cancelled there are three meetings next Sunday at Tattersalls in Louth, Stradbally in Laois, and Dromahane in Cork. Bree Hunt race at Monksgrange in Rathnure on Sunday, April 23.