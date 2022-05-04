Seventh heaven for superb O’Sullivan

Magnificent seven, seventh heaven, seven up – it certainly wasn’t difficult for the headline writers after Ronnie O’Sullivan won a record-equalling seventh World Snooker Championship on Monday evening.

It’s all about the number seven for Ronnie, as there’s now a perfect symmetry to the Rocket’s record, having also won seven Masters and seven UK Championship, giving him an incredible tally of 21 majors in total.

The laid-back O’Sullivan may play down his achievement of matching Stephen Hendry’s modern-era record, but the emotion that poured out of him after getting over the line showed just how much it means to him.

Having captured his first world title 21 years ago, it took O’Sullivan a lot longer to amass his seven crowns than Hendry, with the supreme Scot completely dominating the sport in the 1990s.

However, the strength in depth is far greater now than when the brilliant Hendry was master of all he surveyed, and the longevity of O’Sullivan, who has now won world titles in three different decades, is simply staggering.

The most amazing thing is that the level of his performance throughout the entire tournament this year was as good, if not better, than any of his previous six triumphs.

It’s truly frightening for his opponents that, like a fine wine, he’s getting better with age, and, after becoming the oldest champion at the age of 46, the outright record is now in his sights, and even though he might say otherwise he’ll want usurp Hendry’s tally.

A fully-focused O’Sullivan looked like a tournament winner in waiting from start to finish. Having comfortably kept all his opponents at arm’s length, Monday afternoon’s session when Trump came back at him like a runaway freight train was the only time throughout the seventeen-day marathon that he looked under even an ounce of pressure.

Having seen a 12-5 overnight lead reduced to 14-11 by the time they went into the final session, O’Sullivan could have been forgiven for feeling the tension as he was on the cusp of history, but he managed to get the job done with the minimum of fuss, cruising to an historic 18-13 success.

Being the number one in the world in what should be the twilight of his career is a remarkable achievement and it would be a brave man that would bet against him winning at The Crucible again. If he plays with the calm assuredness that he did for the past two and a half weeks he’ll be a difficult man to stop.

There’s some that accuse O’Sullivan of being arrogant, or even ignorant, at times and his minor disagreements with referee Olivier Marteel during the final had his detractors jumping out of the woodwork to voice their disapproval.

To me it just shows he cares deeply, despite what he claims. He is a fierce competitor and, like any champion, wants to win.

He may be a complicated and flawed character that’s not to everyone’s liking, but the genuine warmth with which defeated finalist Judd Trump spoke about him after the match illustrates that he’s far from a villain.

The lengthy embrace between the pair shows the respect that they have for each other and it was clear to see that Trump holds him in high esteem and vice-versa.

O’Sullivan may have some mannerisms that can get under the skin of viewers, but his genius around the table far outweighs any faults that nit-pickers could find. He may come out with the odd controversial comment that can be perceived as disrespectful to his peers and the sport that has given him so much, but he tends to shoot from the hip.

It’s just part of the package of a true entertainer and when he eventually hangs up his cue the sport will be in a poorer place.

Having trailed Stephen Hendry in the number of world championship titles up until now, a tiny minority may have been reluctant to hail him as the greatest of all time.

Surely his super seventh triumph has finally put that argument to bed.