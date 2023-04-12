Seán O'Keeffe collects first Grade 1 winner in Gold Cup

Big wins for O’Keeffe and Flanagan

The Seán O’Keeffe-ridden Flame Bearer jumps the final fence to win the Grade 1 WillowWarm Gold Cup for Willie Mullins at Fairyhouse. Photograph: Caroline Norris/Racing Post.

THE FAIRYHOUSE Irish Grand National meeting was the centre of attention with top-class racing over the weekend, and Seán O’Keeffe collected his first Grade 1 in Ireland on Sunday with an outstanding front-running ride in the €100,000 Gold Cup.

Seán Flanagan was working in Cork on Sunday and made good use of his chances with a fine double, including an all-the-way success on Bachasson (6/4f) for Willie Mullins in one of the features down there, the €30,000 three-mile chase.

The news was not so good for the Doyle brothers from Monbeg Stables, Ballindaggin.

Seán and Donnchadh have been having a great time in the sales rings, in point-to-point and on the track this year so far, but their luck ran out in the €100,000 two-mile hurdle at Fairyhouse on Saturday when a first-ever Grade A victory was ruled out in the stewards’ room.

The Willie Mullins domination of Irish jumps racing is reaching frightening proportions. He had eight winners on the first two days at Fairyhouse, five on Sunday when he added three more at Cork. He saddled six of the nine runners in Sunday’s Gold Cup and they filled the first six places, though not necessarily in the expected order.

The race was marred by the fatal injury incurred by seven-times winner and favourite, Mighty Potter (6/5), when falling under Keith Donoghue at the tenth.

Seán O’Keeffe was clear of all trouble as he bounced out on Flame Bearer, in the mid-ranks of the Mullins sextet at 17/2. He led with confidence and had enough in reserve to overcome a sketchy jump at the last and repel the late rally of Patrick Mullins on Sir Gerhard (5/1).

David Casey of the Mullins team was full of praise for O’Keeffe’s ride. “He’s a decent horse but he wouldn’t have been my first choice! Seán went at it, went a good gallop and he jumped great. He got into a lovely rhythm and he did it well.”

He had also displayed his skill in the opener when he outran his huge odds to finish second on Jessica Harrington’s Striking (80/1), having actually led early in the run-in.

Harry Swan, son of the former great, Charlie, broke the monopoly in the €100,000 bumper when snugly winning on Brighterdaysahead (5/4f) for Gigginstown and Gordon Elliott.

Flanagan made a good start down in Cork when he steered Luminous Light (9/2) to victory in the opening two-mile maiden hurdle for Monaghan trainer Anthony McCann who picked the horse up for 6,500 guineas at a sale. Flanagan timed his winning run to perfection.

An interesting couple of Wexford connections – the horse is owned by the Good Counsellors syndicate based in the New Ross college where Seán was once a stdudent.

McCann said: “It is great to get a winner for them and my connection to them comes from another former student, Adamstown jockey Jonathan Moore, who advises me.”

The day got better for Flanagan as he gave a copy-book front-running ride to win the day’s feature on twelve-year-old veteran, Bachasson, who was running his 24th race, winning seven of eleven hurdles and eight of ten over fences, including seven-in-a-row.

It was Seán’s first time on board the horse that had been ridden nine times by Ruby Walsh before his retirement and by Paul Townend on his previous eight outings.

He was over three lengths in front of the gambled on Emmet Mullins runner, Feronily, and another one of Willie’s veterans in third, Chacun Pour Soi.

The Wexford hard luck story of the weekend came at Fairyhouse on Saturday when Monbeg Park (8/1), owned by Donnchadh and trained by Seán Doyle, was first home by half a length after a very gutsy run under young Wicklow seven-pound claimer, Brian Lawless.

He took it up just before the last where he jumped right and then hung right on the run-in where he was accused of ‘bumping’ Risk Belle (7/2f), under Mark Walsh for Willie Mullins and JP McManus.

After a lengthy review, the stewards decided the result had been affected and the first two places. were reversed.

This would have a been a first Grade A win for the young Delgany, Co. Wicklow, rider who stoutly maintained that his mount had edged right despite him keeping his whip in the right hand all through, and he felt the initial bump was caused by Risk Belle. However, the stewards disagreed and also suspended him for three racing days.

It was hard luck on him and the Doyles. Donnchadh handled the horse to win his only point-to-point at Tattersalls Farm on November 6, 2021, when ridden by Rob James.

He won a bumper in Cork a year ago under Jack Hendrick and last November he won his maiden hurdle at Punchestown under Bryan Cooper, beating fancied Godon Elliott and Willie Mullins runners. Monbeg Park’s turn will surely come again.

Jamie Codd has won countless bumpers for Gordon Elliott and Gigginstown over the years, but he beat them in the €30,000 two-miler on Saturday, steering home Peter Fahey’s Tiger Bay Queen (11/1), seven lengths clear of Harry Swan on Miss Agusta, with Pat Taaffe a neck back in third on Cuta Des As (9/1) for Willie Mullins.

Earlier in the week Liz Doyle kept up her recent pretty good run with victory in the two and a half mile beginners’ chase at Clonmel for her six-year-old French-bred Old Soul (15/2) under Richie Deegan, cutting through the awful ground.

Wexford success was limited though the ever-reliable Jamie Codd came up trumps in the bumper once again, this time on Shannon Royale (10/3) for Gordon Elliott, in the Robcour colours, beating Willie Mullins and Charles Byrnes who dead-heated for second.

Paul Nolan did get third in the maiden hurdle with Conyers Hill (11/1), a Walk in the Park gelding, behind Feu Du Bresil (4/1) for Willie Mullins and Fameaftertheglory (9/4) for Gavin Cromwell. This could turn out to be a decent effort.