Sasha gets late winning try as Enniscorthy Under-16 girls win Leinster title

THE ENNISCORTHY Under-16 girls clinched the Leinster Division 1 title in Kilkenny in dramatic circumstances as the lion-hearted visitors fought bravely to secure a last-minute winning try from Sasha O Danza.

Enniscorthy lost their regular scrum-half, Danielle Cloney, in the pre-match warm-up, but this did not deter the team as they showed impressive resilence.

Cíabha Carty, having recently returned from a lengthy injury, stepped into the role and performed excellently throughout.

Enniscorthy got off to a great start and dominated the opposition, spending most of the first-half in opposition territory.

Tries before the break for Enniscorthy came from forwards Orla Guinan and Sasha O Danza, with a converted try for Athy leaving the score 10-7 at the break.

There were some great carries in the first-half from Bobbi Cahill, Alisha Brownrigg, Sarah O’Leary, Éabha Guinan and Jagada Harszczyk.

Enniscorthy continued their excellent performance in the beginning of the second-half, with a try from Leah Guinan and conversion by Aoife Doran leaving them with a ten-point advantage.

From this point on Athy piled on the pressure, but the Enniscorthy side showed impressive defence, led by solid tackling from captain Eva Nolan and some excellent play by out-half Lucy McCormack.

Athy did manage to break through with a converted try to leave the score at 17-14. This try set up an intense last ten minutes in the tie, which did not disappoint supporters.

Excellent defending continued from Enniscorthy, with Alanna Kavanagh, Emily Murphy and Áine Doyle making strong tackles.

As Athy continued to push on and bombard the Enniscorthy line, they snatched a converted try with minutes remaining, moving them four points ahead.

With only moments left, Enniscorthy bravely won the ball back from their own restart and from there pushed forward and won a penalty.

Athy held them out for a couple of strong attempts, but Enniscorthy eventually found space and O Danza stepped up once again to power over the line for the crucial try, with a conversion from Aoife Doran leaving the final score at 24-21, bringing the Under-16 Leinster top tier title to the club.

Many players have helped the team to get to the final stage of the league. Danielle Cloney, Aoife Waters, Sarah Kennedy and Niamh Nolan were unable to field due to injury, but the team had many willing and very capable replacements in Siún Ryan, Katie Doran, Ada Butler and Kendra Martin.

Team: Leah Guinan, Bobbi Cahill, Orla Guinan, Sarah O’Leary, Alisha Brownrigg, Jagoda Harszczyk, Emily Murphy, Sasha O Danza, Cíabha Carty, Lucy McCormack, Áine Doyle, Eva Nolan (capt.), Éabha Guinan, Alanna Kavanagh, Aoife Doran. Replacements – Siún Ryan, Katie Doran, Kendra Martin, Ada Butler, also Danielle Cloney, Aoife Waters, Niamh Nolan, Sarah Kennedy (all injured).