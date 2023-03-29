Racing driver Jack Byrne is ready to take UK by storm once again

JACK BYRNE has signed with Graves Motorsport for the Vertu Motors MINI Challenge UK Trophy Championship, confirming his intention to return to the hugely competitive series for 2023.

The young Wexford racing driver dominated the Rookie championship when he made his debut in the series in 2022, with an impressive tally of 18 wins, while also taking podiums and fastest laps on his way to fifth in the overall standings.

A partnership with championship-winning team Graves Motorsport will bring experience and knowledge to Byrne’s title challenge this season, giving him the opportunity to be immediately competitive when the season starts at Easter at Brands Hatch circuit in Kent.

The Colchester-based family-run team was the most successful in MINI Challenge in 2022 and will field a multi-car challenge for 2023.

Running as a support to the British Touring Car Championship for selected rounds, the season will run until November, with 20 rounds over seven weekends at six different circuits, and races either live-streamed or shown live on ITV4.

Byrne, a Motorsport Ireland Race Academy member, is supported by long-term sponsors O’Brien Cement, David Byrne Auto Repairs, and West Wales Rally Spares, along with returning sponsors Slaney View Motors and Murphy Cars, in his distinctive red and white liveried MINI Cooper.

“I’m really excited to be joining forces with Graves Motorsport for the 2023 Vertu Motors MINI Challenge Trophy season,” Jack said.

“After having a hugely successful debut season in the series, I hope to build on what we learned last year to start this year’s campaign off well in Brands Hatch in April, and with the help of Graves Motorsport put on a strong championship assault.”