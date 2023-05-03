Point-to-point treble for Luke Murphy

LUKE MURPHY from Inch, Gorey, was one of the weekend point-to-point stars with three winners over two days, spread between Down and Cork, bringing his career tally to well over 70.

At Moira, Co. Down, on Saturday he took the four-year-old maiden on El Granjero for Peter Flood from Enfield, with Feeling Festive under Brian Lawless for Michael Goff, Clondaw, losing out by a head in a great finish.

Goff was second again in the five-year-old plus maiden, this time beaten by a neck on board Lady Corrib under Michael Sweeney after leading most of the way.

Bertie Finn from Oulart enjoyed his eighth win of the season on David Christie’s Bold Enough in the Open, from Ross Berry on Colin Bowe’s Stranger Danger.

At the Muskerry Hunt meeting at Dromahane on Sunday, Wexford horses took the first three places in both four-year-old maidens.

Donnchadh Doyle’s Jayapura impressively won the mares’ race by eleven lengths under Lawless from Colin Bowe’s Chosen Bae (Ross Berry).

Eoin Staples (aged 19) scored his third win in recent weeks in the geldings’ race.

He was successful by two lengths on Colin Bowe’s Chosen Judge (Rule of Law), from Cormac Doyle’s Foxy Walk (Jack Hendrick).

Seán Staples made it a nice double for the Duncormick brothers on Ivegotdapower for John Paul Brennan (Camolin), getting up by a head in a thrilling finish.

Luke Murphy completed his weekend treble in the next two races – on Bootfullofbags for David Harry Kelly from Tipperary and on Gray Rock (Rail Link) for Liam and Noreen Kenny from Craanford in the INHSC final by over six lengths.

And it was also a productive meeting for Bertie Finn, who got his second of the weekend in the five-year-old geldings’ maiden on Minella Missile for the legendary John Nallen from Clonmel.

The Kennys got second in four-year-old geldings’ maiden with Royal Jewel, ridden by their son James, beaten by just three parts of a length by Sam Curling’s Patrick’s Wells.

Finally, Denis Murphy’s Jet Patrol under Joey Dunne was pipped into second by a head in the older horses’ maiden by Maxine O’Sullivan on Meetmeinthemorning.

This success put her one ahead of Moira McElligott from Rathoe in Carlow in the battle for the lady rider’s title.