O’Rourke’s first winner in Rathnure dead heat

IT WAS the busiest weekend of the point-to-point season so far, with five fixtures being held all over the country, the main local focus being the Bree Hunt meeting at Monksgrange, Rathnure.

It was a good day for Seán O’Rourke from Ballybeg, Screen, who had his first-ever winner courtesy of an exciting dead heat, while champion Barry O’Neill had to endure three seconds though he did get two weekend winners.

In the opening ITBA mares’ maiden, O’Neill on Colin Bowe’s Joueuse Royale got caught right on the line to go down by a head to Ballybough Áine for Pa King and Ian McCarthy (Kildare), with Shane O’Rourke and Jack Hendrick filling the minor places for Thomas Byrne and Cormac Doyle on My Lucky Star and Suitably Surprised.

In the Tattersalls and Ire Well Pallets geldings’ race, Michael Sweeney had four lengths to spare on San Frandisco (Milan) for Michael and Caitríona Goff from Clondaw, with Jasmin De Cotte second for Jack Henderick and Denis Murphy.

Seán O’Rourke from Screen got his first point-to-point win on Seán Doyle’s Old Style Humour (Aizavoski) in the Cooney-Furlong winner-of-two, but he had to share it with Bertie Finn on Colin Bowe’s Tara Cove (Kayf Tara) as they dead-heated in a thrilling finish.

Barry O’Neill and Colin Bowe got their winner in the Goffs Aintree Sale five-year-old geldings’ maiden with Captain Butler (Mount Nelson), edging it by a short head from Jack Hendrick on John Berry’s Captain Wallace. The winner was due this having twice been second.

It was a welcome change of luck for O’Neill as he had a second short head loss in the Ballywalter Farms older geldings’ maiden on Seattle Seahawk for Bowe, behind Benny Walsh on Jet Fighter (Jet Away) for Peter Maher, with Class Award a close third for Michael Murphy of Redbridge Stables and Michael Sweeney.

It was a third second for O’Neill in the Nitrofert five-year-old mares’ maiden on Bowe’s Friars Ialand Lady, three lengths behind Florencethemachine for Troy Walsh and Alan Donoghue from Kildare.

At Ballynoe in Cork, Donnchadh Doyle won the five-year-old geldings’ maiden with Illico De Cotte (Kitkou) under Alan Harney.

The Wexford raiders were denied in the four-year-old maiden by a good recovery by Mikey O’Connor on Brian Linehan’s The Passing Wife. Jamie Scallan, Dan Nevin and Simon Cavanagh filled the minor places with Long Draw (Seán Doyle), Clondaw Creed (Michael Goff) and Cosmic Blizzard (Harley Dunne).

Michael Goff’s Emotional Roller was second in the Open race, and Cormac Farrell’s Clarabello was second in the older geldings’ maiden under Simon Cavanagh.

At the Galway Blazers meeting at Loughrea, the only Wexford winner was Seán Doyle’s Annie Express (Getaway) under Brian Lawless, well clear in the five-year-old mares’ maiden.

Denis Murphy’s Walk On Quest was second in the four-year-old maiden, in a tight three-way finish behind Finnie Maguire on Ciarán Murphy’s Al Gasparo.

There was a rare Saturday fixture down south at Lisronagh near Clonmel, and there were two Wexford winners.

Ellen Doyle’s (Baltimore Stable) Woodbrook Boy (Doyen) brought up a hat-trick under Cara McGoldrick by a decisive six lengths in the ladies’ open.

They had already won at Dromahane and Nenagh.

The four-year-old maiden was won by the Rob James-handled Just Gino (It’s Gino) under James Walsh. Gino will probably be heading to the sales now.

The more usual northern fixture took place at Portrush, and Donnchadh Doyle picked off the four-year-old maiden with Worldwide Fury (Jukebox Jury) under Brian Lawless. This one will head to the Aintree sales next.

Lawless, from Delgany, made it an all-Wicklow success and completed a personal double in the five-year-old mares’ maiden on Carrig Kate (Westerner) by a clear seven lengths for handler Peter Croke from Glenealy.

Barry O’Neill had an armchair ride on twelve-times winner Winged Leader for David Christie in the Open race and will now be aimed at the Foxhunters at the Aintree National meeting.

They race at Taylorstown, Co. Down, on Saturday, and on Sunday they run at Castletown-Geoghegan in Westmeath, Rathcannon in Limerick, and Dromahane in Cork.

On Wednesday, April 5, they run at Ballyknock, Killeagh, Co. Cork.