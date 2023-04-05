Optico Chico in fine form in Michael Fortune Memorial held in Enniscorthy greyhound track

New stars stepping up to plate in Fortune Memorial

Cora Day and Joe Anglim with Granard Thunder, winner of Thursday's first race at Enniscorthy greyhound track.

Mick Leacy, Johnny Fortune, Sophie Leacy and Chloe Tighe with Alien Queenie, winner of the second race on Thursday.

SOME TOP-CLASS performances were produced in the Future Champion and Michael Fortune Memorial Unraced Stake third round at Enniscorthy greyhound track last week.

And some new stars are stepping up to the plate as Optico Chico showed how good he is after a shock defeat one week earlier.

He blasted past pace-setter Burgess Supreme at the third bend in heat one, going through on the inside to power away and score by seven and a half lengths in a super 28.35.

It’s the second time he has recorded a sub-28.40 run, and with a clear run he will be hard to beat.

As is the case with Optico who has changed hands, Faypoint Jet (formerly Toffee Man) is improving nicely with each round and ran out a very impressive winner in heat three with a very professional performance.

He broke fast from his trap one draw to lead all the way and run out a very good winner in a fast 28.41, making him a major player for final honours.

Heat four went to Getgoin Yvette who is going along nicely in the stake also and ran a strong opening bend to lead into the back before going on to score a good win by two lengths from favourite Glengar Martha in 28.65. This puts him in the mix also.

Heat two was the slowest, but it was a messy race and Vivaro Billyboy came out in front after badly missing the break.

He came through to score by one and a half lengths in 29.21, and with the big two avoiding each other in the semi-finals, the scene is set for a big final clash.

This week’s racing on Easter Sunday starting at 7 p.m. promises to be a great night’s racing. With several finals in support of the feature stake and the good weather forecast, it will be one of the biggest nights of the year for sure.

MARCH 27 RESULTS

Race one, The Future Champion and Michael Fortune Memorial round three, heat one, ON1, 525: 1, Optic Chico (owners, Richard Vereker and Paul Allen, Co. Kilkenny), 28.35; 2, Burgess Supreme, 28.87; 3, Ballyroe Buckeye, 29.47.

Race two, heat two: 1, Vivaro Billyboy (owner, Kenneth Busteed, Co. Cork), 29.21; 2, Bazz Manto, 29.31; 3, Droopys Clone, 29.32.

Race three, heat three: 1, Faypoint Jet (owner, Patricia Flanagan, Co. Kildare), 28.41; 2, Roanna Fiona, 28.90; 3, Donishall Lola, 29.00.

Race four, heat four: 1, Getgoin Yvette (owner, Francis Curran), 28.65; 2, Glengar Martha, 28.79; 3, Haka Carlo, 29.03.

Race five, The Future Champion and Whitewood Kennels Plate, round one, heat one, A0, 525: 1, Ballinclare Cole (owner, Eilish McCann, Gorey), 28.91; 2, Glengar Jasmine, 29.01.

Race six, heat two: 1, Stripe Darkie (owner, Ned Freeman, Co. Kilkenny), 29.23; 2, Eafas Oddball, 29.44.

Race seven, heat three: 1, Glengar Aurora (owner, Pauline Buckley; trainer, Pat Buckley, Co. Tipperary), 28.96; 2, Mulrankin Max, 29.04.

Race eight, heat four: 1, Kiltrea Rob (owner, John Doyle, Enniscorthy), 29.05; 2, Minnies News, 29.12.

MARCH 30 RESULTS

Race one, Easter Sunday A2 Stake semi-final, 525: 1, Granard Thunder (owners, John White and Tom Lambert; trainer, Joe Anglim, Ballymitty), 28.81; 2, Hard To Figure, 29.16.

Race two, Easter Sunday A2 Stake semi-final, 525: 1, Alien Queenie (owner, Michael Leacy, Enniscorthy), 29.08; 2, Foyle Tommy, 29.25.

Race three, #Celebrating 90 years of greyhound racing, 3rd August, 2023, A6, 525: 1, Altesse Zeus (owner, Jack Finn, Gorey), 29.66; 2, Bregawn View, 29.76.

Race four, The A4 Dual Distancer 525/575 semi-final, A4, 525: 1, Oulartleigh Jack (owners, Christine Martin and Brian McCann, Enniscorthy), 29.18; 2, Nodroopysausage, 29.39.

Race five, The A4 Dual Distance 525/575 semi-final, A4, 525: 1, Saltees Storm (owners, John P. Delaney and Niall F. Codd), 29.39; 2, Lord On Time, 29.42.

Race six, Book your night out at the dogs, A4, 525: 1, Piercestown Date (owner, Seamus Whelan, Piercestown), 29.10; 2, Effernogue Charm, 29.15.

Race seven, Racing on Easter Sunday at 7.00, A3, 525: 1, Bandit Mickey (owners, John White and Tom Lambert; trainer, Joe Anglim), 29.11; 2, Killoughrim Cain, 29.25.

Race eight, A1 Easter Stake semi-final, 525: 1, Bunkers Hill (owners, John Codd and Diana Brodie, Enniscorthy), 28.65; 2, Mikeys Princess, 28.93.

Race nine, A1 Easter Stake semi-final, 525: 1, Ballycrystal Ace (owners, Matthew Flynn-O’Connor and Noel Hayes; trainer, Myles Roban, Enniscorthy), 28.81; 2, Picture Parade, 29.02.