On The Fairways: Wexford golf club notes

Outgoing Captain Reuben Dover, Captain Darren Dardis and Vice-Captain Conor Coone prior to teeing off in the scramble to mark the Ballymoney Captains’ drive-in.

Ballymoney lady Captain Deborah Byrne and club Captain Darren Dardis prior to their drive-in on Friday.

Winners of the 18-hole stableford competition sponsored by Rituals and the Wexford club ladies (from left): lady President Margaret Atkinson, Mary Rice, Beppi O’Connor, Pauline O’Neill, Martina Dempsey, lady Captain Tracy Rossiter.

Monday, April 3, Seniors, 14-hole stableford (50 played): 1, Madge Murphy (16), 26 points; 2, Leonie Furlong (6), 25 points; 3, Mary Rackard (26), 24 points (back nine); 4, Trish Field (21), 24 points; 5, Breda Murphy (21), 23 points (back nine).

Thursday, April 6, 18 holes three-person team competition (two scores each hole), sponsored by Ifac (23 teams played): 1, Mary McMahon (31), Deirdre Colfer (10), Elaine Mullen (19), 74 points; 2, Sally O’Neill (21), Mary Fallon (28), Anna Sullivan (22), 73 points; 3, Catherine Carmody (31), Ann Conway (36), Theresa Morris (34), 72 points; nine-hole (ten played), Noreen Power (17), 19 points; nearest the pin, Triona Hogan, 8m 88cm.

WEXFORD

Saturday and Sunday, April 1 and 2, 18 holes singles stableford, sponsored by Sinnott’s Bar: 1, Ashley Houghton (20), 44 points; 2, Jim Doyle (23), 42 points; 3, Jackie Molloy (19), 41 points; gross, Gavin Kinsella, 32 points; 4, Alan Geraghty (22), 39 points (back six); 5, Paul Kelly (19), 39 points (back nine); vets., Pat Furlong (25), 39 points.

Tuesday, April 4, Seniors, 15 holes singles: 1, Niall McGuigan (13), 31 points (back seven); 2, Seamus Byrne (34), 31 points; 3, Seán Moynihan (29), 30 points.

Wednesday, April 5, 18 holes open singles stableford: 1, Christy O’Gorman (9), 44 points; 2, Craig Healy (21), 41 points; gross, Mark Moore, 33 points.

Friday, April 7, three-person team event, 14 holes: 1, Colm McCabe (21), Donncha Crosbie (10), Ger O’Keeffe (3), 70 points; 2, Peter Goff (8), Michael Byrne (14), Nicky Curran (12), 64 points; 3, Daniel Morrissey (8), Nigel Morrissey (8), Tony Morrissey (9), 63 points (back nine).

Events for next week: Wednesday, April 12, open fourball, ladies and gents, 14 holes; Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 14, 15 and 16, Hertz free sub, 18 holes strokes; Tuesday, April 18 (morning), Seniors, 15 holes scramble; Tuesday, April 18 (evening), mixed foursomes.

ROSSLARE LADIES

There was a huge turn-out of 92 players for Tuesday’s singles, with the first prize sponsored by Callan Computers. Big congratulations to Maia Deane on her fantastic win, the first of many, no doubt.

Sunday and Tuesday, April 2 and 4, singles (sponsor: Callan Computers): 1, Maia Deane (36), 40 points; 2, Helena O’Connor (29), 37 points (back nine); gross, Niamh Byrne (10), 26 points; 3, Josephine Kavanagh (42), 37 points (back nine); 4, Vandra Deacon (15), 37 points; Senior, Máire Farrell (16), 36 points; 5, Sarah Deane (31), 36 points; Cat. 1, Doreen McGovern (13), 35 points; Cat. 2, Clare McCormack (23), 36 points; Cat. 3, Mary Kavanagh (28), 36 points.

Sunday and Tuesday, April 2 and 4, nine-hole (Burrow): 1, Helen Redmond (16), 19 points.

Saturday, April 8, open greensomes: 1, Kathleen Cullimore, Rosemary Spelman (25), 37 points (back six); 2, Cathy Atkinson, Mairéad Esmonde (17), 37 points (back six).

The Good Friday night lunar golf event was a huge success with beautiful weather, full moon and great fun had by all. Thanks to Jamie, all the organisers, and Carlow Brewing Company for the gift packs.

Saturday midday our new members were welcomed to the club by our Captains, Richard and Vandra, membership chair Marie Garahy, lady President Eleanor, club professional Jamie, and general manager Jerry Foley.

All new members received their welcome pack and enjoyed refreshments and chats with members. We wish you many years of happy golf.

Saturday, April 15, will be open fourball, and Tuesday, April 18, will be the first of our golfer of the year competitions in aid of the 3Ts charity, sponsored by Sharky’s. This will be a strokes competition, so good luck all.

The ring competition, Nancy Todd (singles) and fourball matchplay competitions are now open for entries. Please email ladiescomps@rosslaregolf.com to enter – your competition purse will be deducted €5 for each competition entered.

The closing date for entry to the Nancy Todd and fourball matchplay is Friday, April 22.

Keep up to date with news and results on our website (www.rosslaregolf.com) and on social media.

NEW ROSS LADIES

Wednesday, April 5, Australian spoons greensomes, sponsored by Brandon House Hotel & Spa: 1, Mary J. Maher and Marie Therese Wall, 37 points; 2, Maria Burford and Mary Kavanagh, 36 points (back nine); 3, Geraldine Flynn and Sheila Wade, 36 points.

Wednesday, April 5, nine-hole singles stableford, sponsored by the club: 1, Stella Stafford (21), 15 points.

Upcoming competitions: Wednesday, April 12, 18-hole singles stableford, sponsored by Bailey’s Gifts and Framing; Wednesday, April 12, nine-hole singles stableford, sponsored by the club; Wednesday, April 19, 18-hole stroke competition for the Katie Bailey Trophy, sponsored by Adrian and Mary J. Maher; Wednesday, April 19, nine-hole singles stableford, sponsored by the club.

Thanks to our lady club models who were undoubtedly the stars of the show at our recent Blossoms evening of fashion. They effortlessly showcased a beautiful selection of stylish outfits, which were eagerly reviewed by all the ladies present.

A very special thanks to Margaret from Blossoms for her continued sponsorship and for warmly compering such an enjoyable evening.

We are looking forward to welcoming the 54 ladies who are starting this year’s Get into Golf programme on Wednesday evening.

They have a ‘meet and greet’ registration session organised from 6-7 p.m. and will start golf lessons on the following Monday and Tuesday evenings. We also still need extra golf clubs, so if you have any you are not using, please drop them into the Pro Shop ASAP.

NEW ROSS SENIORS

We had a bumper turn-out on Thursday In glorious spring-like weather, with no less than 20 teams of sprightly gentlemen bidding for a share of the six prizes on offer.

What a battle we had between them, with a blanket finish where only a point or two separated the prize-winners. Drying conditions which meant that extra run on the ball helped in a big way to bring in record scores.

“If you’re not in, you can’t win” – that was the story from one team on Thursday when they failed to put the scorecard in the box provided in the old Pro Shop and lost out on second prize.

All team captains are reminded it is their duty to return the card duly signed by two people, whether it be a good one or a bad one. “Forewarned is forearmed” – a lesson learned for all.

Top of the pile with a cracking total of 108 points came Mikey Lee (17), Tony Sexton (26), Willie Kelly (30) and Paddy O’Shea (34).

Pipped at the post and in second place were Jimmy Furlong (18), Michael Gannon (24), Pat Traynor (28) and Les Jastrebski (34) with 107 points. Third on 104 points (98+6) were Seamus Bolger (23), Aidan O’Connor (24) and Jamesie Wallace (25).

Fourth prize on 103 points went to Andy Ronan (20), Denis Murphy (21), Seán Murphy (27) and Tom Purcell (28).

In fifth place were Pat Phelan (13), Tony Harford (18), Kenny Irwin (26) and Paddy Mahony (27) with 102 points, and Ger Maher (14), Billy Redmond (23), Dan Quigley (25) and Paddy Power (46) took the sixth prize with 101 points.

Over 50 players are now booked in for Bunclody (Monday, April 24). All outstanding green fees must be paid this Thursday in order to have a smooth running of the outing.

Teams and tee-times will be published in the local papers on Wednesday, April 19, on the club website, on the App, and they will be available in hard copy for inspection in the old Pro Shop on Thursday, April 20.

Teams and tee-times for Thursday, April 13: 9 a.m., Michael Lee, Patsy Farrell, Aidan O’Connor, Martin Hartley; 9.09 a.m., Tony Redmond, Seán O’Neill, Frank Boyle, Jim Kehoe; 9.18 a.m., Martin McGrath, Tony Harford, Paddy Mahony, Liam Glasheen; 9.27 a.m., Pat Phelan, John Hosey, Aidan Wallace, Michael Long; 9.36 a.m., Eddie Keher, Philip Walsh, Seamus Bolger, Paddy Power; 9.45 a.m., Tom Foley, Tommy Ryan, Kevin Treacy, Martin Burke; 9.54 a.m., Francie Coghlan, John Coleman, Larry Shannon, Tom Kent; 10.03 a.m., Dick Cuddihy, Johnny Browne, Brian Dolan, Oliver Brennan; 10.12 a.m., Tim Doyle, Steve Travis, Willie Kelly, Pat Coady; 10.21 a.m., Paul Whelan, Richie Aylward, Seán Murphy, Jamesie Murphy; 10.30 a.m., Mossy Ryan, Kenny Irwin, Willie Wallace, Les Jastrebski; 10.39 a.m., Jimmy Furlong, Dan Quigley, Robert O’Dwyer, Michael Brennan; 10.48 a.m., Michael Kavanagh, Martin Murphy, Peter Aldridge, Fr. Jim Curtis; 10.57 a.m., Denis Kirwan, Michael Gannon, Hughie O’Connor, Donie Cody; 11.06 a.m., Eamon Dungan, Andy Ronan, Jamesie Wallace, A.N. Other; 11.15 a.m., Jim ‘Ross’ Ryan, Willie Whitty, John F. Roche, Tom Purcell; 11.24 a.m., John Murphy, Seamus Aylward, Paddy Ryan, Colin Casey; 11.33 a.m., Johhny Farrell, Billy Redmond, Martin Furlong, Pat Traynor.

COOLLATTIN

Saturday and Sunday, April 1 and 2, 17-hole open men’s singles stableford competition: Category 1, Shay Clinton (2), 39 points; Category 2, James Harte (14), 41 points; Category 3, Michael Collins (18), 38 points (countback); Category 4, Alan Hennessy (29), 36 points; visitor, Darren Lacey (Ballymoney, 43), 46 points.

Wednesday, April 5, 18-hole open men’s singles stableford competition: 1, Peadar Whitty (33), 40 points.

BUNCLODY

March 25 and 26, men’s singles Pro-Am qualifier: 1, Luke Brennan (21), 41 points; 2, Ronan Carney (29), 39 points (back nine); gross, Adam Jordan (4), 32 points; 3, Robbie Byrne (11), 39 points; 4, Aaron Ronan (10), 38 points; 5, Barry Walker (19), 37 points (back nine).

BALLYMONEY

Sunday, April 2, singles stableford (non-qualifier): Division 1, Daniel McGrane (9), 43 points; Division 2, Paul Dunne (12), 42 points; Division 3, Noel Lynch (22), 42 points; Division 4, Keith Murphy (29), 36 points.

Wednesday nine-hole open competition (non-qualifier): 1, Darren Lacey, 23 points; 2, Andy O’Brien, 23 points; 3, Brian Leavy, 23 points.

Good Friday saw glorious weather for the Captains’ drive-in. Club Captain Darren Dardis and lady Captain Deborah Byrne presided over a three-person champagne scramble which saw a huge turn-out.

ENNISCORTHY LADIES

We had a wonderful turn-out last week, with 98 ladies participating in the singles stableford competition sponsored by Aideen Vonno Hair Salon.

Category 1 (0-28): 1, Marie Dunphy (20), 40 points; 2, Marina Hatton (26), 38 points.

Category 2 (28.1+): 1, Jane Whelan (36), 36 points (back nine); 2, Marie Carter (37), 36 points.

Nine-hole: 1, Kathleen Ryan (19), 20 points; 2, Mary McCauley (12), 19 points.

We had a fantastic display of Easter bonnets on show for our competition, adding a real colour boost around the club. Huge thank you to Keira Warren (Millinery Madness) who had the very difficult job of selecting a winner from the highly creative display.

Well done to everyone who participated; we have some very talented ladies around Enniscorthy Golf Club.

The very best of luck to our Junior foursomes team taking on Gowran Park on Saturday, April 15, and the mixed foursomes playing against St. Helen’s Bay on April 16. Please come out and support our fellow club members.