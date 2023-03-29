On The Fairways

WEXFORD LADIES

Saturday and Thursday, March 18 and 23, 18 holes singles stableford (40 played): 1, Mary Fallon (27), 35 points (back six); 2, Theresa Kehoe (20), 35 points; gross, Margaret Atkinson (10), 22 points; 3, Martina Dempsey (24), 34 points; Senior, Mary Rice (23), 33 points; nine-hole (15 played): 1, Lily Rowe (8) and Pauline O’Neill (15), tied on 15 points.

ST. HELEN’S

Paddy and Susan arrived in style for their Captains’ drive-in on Saturday, March 18. Resplendent in top hat and tails and a frilly black number, they left us all feeling a little underdressed!

Following an enjoyable nine holes scramble, we adjourned to the clubhouse for food, drinks and a few surprises!

Our Captains, still looking like a ‘’Couple of Swells’’, took to the floor and treated us to ‘’Puttin on the Ritz’’, a la Fred and Ginger.

The scene was set... a great night followed with Ron and Dennis leading the sing-song. We all eventually retired, weary but happy, looking forward to another successful and enjoyable golfing year.

Sunday, March 12, singles stableford: overall, Andy Lehane (10), 41 points (countback); gross, Niall Ellard (7), 33 points; Division 1: 1, Leighton Walsh (11), 39 points; 2, Paddy Casey (10), 37 points (countback); Division 2: 1, John Newport (20), 41 points.

St. Patrick’s Day, singles, eleven holes: overall, James Monaghan (4), 23 points; gross, Wayne O’Leary (7), 16 points; Division 1: 1, James McMahon (9), 20 points (countback); 2, Paddy Casey (6), 20 points; Division 2: 1, James Burke (17), 22 points (countback); 2, Dave Heeney (Athy, 16), 22 points.

Sunday, March 19, singles, eleven holes: overall, Alan Jones (12), 26 points; gross, Niall Ellard (4), 20 points; Division 1: 1, Joe Kelly (7), 24 points; 2, Leighton Walsh (7), 22 points (countback); Division 2: 1, Eric Byrne (11), 23 points; 2, Pádraig Tiernan (10), 22 points; Division 3: 1, Derek Canning (15), 22 points; 2, David Bradley (12), 20 points.

March 22, Wednesday club: 1, John Lyons, 22 points; 2, Seamus McCormack, 21 points.

Saturday, March 25, foursomes, eleven holes: 1, Russell Burke and Dermot Kelly, 44 (countback); 2, Eoin Kelly and Anthony Corish, 44; 3, Niall Ellard and Stephen Kearns, 45 (countback).

Sunday, March 26, open singles, eleven holes: overall, Richard Kelly (12), 26 points; gross, Conor Kelly (2), 21 points (countback); Division 1: 1, Conor Sinnott (3), 24 points; 2, Joe Kelly (7), 23 points (countback); Division 2: 1, Pádraig Tiernan (10), 23 points; 2, Pádraig Bail (9), 23 points (countback); Division 3: 1, Alan Jones (12), 23 points; 2, Derek Byrne (18), 20 points (countback).

Upcoming competitions: March 29, Wednesday club, eleven holes; Saturday, April 1, open singles stableford; Sunday, April 2, open singles stableford; April 5, Wednesday club, Easter lunch.

ROSSLARE LADIES

Well done to Catherine Morrissey and Claire Farrell on their win in Tuesday’s greensomes, the first of our Tuesday 18-hole competitions. Sincere thanks to the generous lady member for her sponsorship of the competition.

Tuesday, March 21, 18-hole greensomes: 1, Catherine Morrissey, Claire Farrell (45), 41 points; 2, Valerie Doyle, Mary Curtis (24), 40 points (back nine); 3, Brigid Scully, Ann Doyle (41), 40 points.

Saturday, March 25, 18-hole singles stableford: 1, Veronica Kiely (30), 37 points; 2, Mairéad Esmonde (25), 35 points (back nine); 3, Sarah Deane (31), 35 points (back nine).

Next Tuesday, April 4, will be singles stableford, with first prize sponsored by Callan Computers. Saturday, April 8, will be ladies’ and gents’ greensomes.

The ring competition, Nancy Todd (singles) and fourball matchplay competitions are now open for entries. Please email ladiescomps@rosslaregolf.com to enter – your competition purse will be deducted €5 for each competition entered.

The closing date for entry to the Nancy Todd and fourball matchplay is Friday, April 22.

Keep up to date with news and results on our website (www.rosslaregolf.com) and on social media.

NEW ROSS

Wednesday, March 22, 18-hole three-person Mexican scramble, sponsored by Kelly’s Circle K: 1, Mary Shannon (17), Maria Burford (12), Mary J. Maher (26), 78.5; 2, Mary Finn (29), Eileen Wallace (29), Cis Wallace (40), 81.2.

Upcoming competitions: Wednesday, March 29, 18-hole stableford, sponsored by Blossoms Boutique; Wednesday, March 29, nine-hole stableford, sponsored by the club; Wednesday, April 5, Australian spoons foursomes, sponsored by Brandon House Hotel & Spa; Wednesday, April 5, nine-hole stableford, sponsored by the club.

We play the Australian spoons foursomes competition on April 5. This is a two-person team event so it would be great if you could organise a partner and book on the timesheet in pairs to try to guarantee complete teams.

But as always, if you are unable to find a partner, feel free to still enter on the timesheet as there are always others in the same position.

Our next prize presentation is on Wednesday, April 5, and also the ever-popular fashion show courtesy of Blossoms Boutique will showcase on the night. Our club models are being put through their paces at present and undoubtedly looking forward to stepping it out in the finest of Blossoms fashion.

NEW ROSS SENIORS

We are experiencing bad weather every Thursday of late, meaning we have no outing to report on as usual. Hopefully, we may get going this Thursday coming with a better forecast for the week.

Teams and tee-times for Thursday, March 30: 9 a.m., John Hosey, Patsy Farrell, John Coleman, Philip Walsh; 9.09 a.m., Mikey Lee, Michael Gannon, Tony Harford, Paddy Mahony; 9.18 a.m., Martin Carroll, Paddy Bennett, Tony Redmond, Aidan Wallace; 9.27 a.m., Eamon Dungan, Richie Aylward, Donie Cody, Pat Coady; 9.36 a.m., Seán Murphy, Tom Purcell, Andy Ronan, Denis Murphy; 9.45 a.m., Eddie Keher, Tommy Tyler, Hughie O’Connor, Michael Long; 9.54 a.m., Francie Coghlan, John Hyland, Martin Burke, Colin Casey; 10.03 a.m. Dick Cuddihy, Johnny Browne, Brian Dolan, Oliver Brennan; 10.12 a.m., John Murphy, Jimmy O’Neill, Larry Shannon, Tom Kent; 10.21 a.m., Ger Maher, Ger Freyne, Kenny Irwin, Peter Goggin; 10.30 a.m., Mossy Ryan, Dick O’Neill, Frank Boyle, Jamesie Murphy; 10.39 a.m., Pat Doyle, Seamus Bolger, Martin Forristal, Willie Kelly; 10.48 a.m., Michael Kavanagh, Seamus Aylward, Liam Glasheen, Les Jastrebski; 10.57 a.m., Jimmy Furlong, Tony Sexton, John F. Roche, Paddy O’Shea; 11.06 a.m., Denis Kirwan, Willie Wallace, Seán Ó hUiginn, Michael Brennan; 11.15 a.m., Tom Foley, Steve Travis, Jim Kehoe, Paddy Ryan; 11.24 a.m., Johnny Farrell, Luke Power, Peter Aldridge, Fr. Jim Curtis; 11.33 a.m., Jim ‘Ross’ Ryan, Aidan O’Connor, Jamesie Wallace, Pat Traynor; 11.42 a.m., Billy Redmond, Martin Furlong, Dan Quigley, Paddy Power; 11.51 a.m., Seán O’Neill, Tom Murphy, Martin Hartley, Larry Miskella.

In view of the current bad weather, we postponed our outing to Gowran Park on Monday and have re-arranged it for next Monday. Please note, all outstanding green fees for all those travelling must be paid this Thursday.

Teams and tee-times: 10 a.m., Mikey Lee, Tommy Redmond, Aidan O’Connor, Paddy Mahony; 10.10 a.m., Jimmy Furlong, Martin McGrath, John Coleman, John F. Roche; 10.20 a.m., Pat Doyle, Patsy Farrell, Larry Shannon, Tom Kent; 10.30 a.m., Mick Kavanagh, Steve Travis, Jimmy O’Neill, Lar Miskella; 10.40 a.m., Denis Kirwan, Jim ‘Ross’ Ryan, Richie Aylward, Jamesie Murphy; 10.50 a.m., Eddie Keher, Johnny Farrell, Jim Kehoe, Les Jastrebski; 11 a.m., Seán Furlong, Seamus Aylward, Seán Murphy, Aidan Wallace; 11.10 a.m., Ger Maher, Martin Murphy, Fr. Jim Curtis, Peter Aldridge; 11.20 a.m., Eamon Dungan, Philip Walsh, Luke Power, Paddy Power; 11.30 a.m., Andy Ronan, Kenny Irwin, Frank Boyle, Donie Cody; 11.40 a.m., Paul Whelan, Billy Redmond, Tom Murphy, Paddy O’Shea.

COOLLATTIN

St. Patrick’s Day, Friday, March 17, 18-hole open men’s singles stableford competition: 1, P.J. Nolan (16), 41 points.

Saturday and Sunday, March 18 and 19, 13-hole open men’s singles stableford competition: 1, Harry Connell (16), 31 points; 2, Michael Greene (23), 30 points; 3, Hugh Kane (30), 28 points (countback).

BUNCLODY

March 17 and 18, open four-person team event, sponsored by Byrne Trailers and Danso: 1, Ed O’Brien (8), Robbie Byrne (9), Graham Byrne (5), James Dixon (4), 91 points; 2, Tony Gleeson (6), Dan Byrne (17), Joe Phillips (4), Kevin Brady (19), 89 points (back nine); 3, Ger Tracey (9), Joe Colclough (13), Jim McKnight (12), Brendan Doran (18), Gowran Park, 89 points.

March 19, Race to Paddy’s Day final: 1, James Morrissey (Enniscorthy, 9), 39 points (back six); 2, Dan Byrne (19), 39 points; gross, Tommy Dixon (Courtown, 8), 28 points; 3, Daniel Morrissey (Wexford, 11), 36 points; 4, Matthew Paterson (17), 35 points (back nine).

March 19, 18-hole open singles stableford, sponsored by Byrne Trailers and Danso: 1, Seán Foley (25), 40 points; 2, Patrick H. Doyle (14), 39 points; gross, Paul Connolly (3), 34 points; 3, Pat Nolan (Ballon, 16), 37 points (back nine); 4, Eddie Flynn (13), 37 points; best lady, Kate Chadwick (Carrickmines, 39), 22 points.

Wednesday, March 22, open singles: 1, Matthew Flynn-O’Connor (7), 39 points; 2, Paul Connolly (3), 38 points; gross, Jason Rackard (-3), 37 points; 3, William Kavanagh (12), 38 points.

COURTOWN

March 22, gents’ Wednesday sweep: 1, Shane Lennon (19), 34 points; 2, Frank Cullen (15), 32 points; 3, Michael Henderson (18), 31 points (32 - 1); 4, Brian Kenny (13), 31 points.

Tuesday, March 21, ladies’ singles, 13 holes, Cream Card: 1, Mags Dooley (24), 26 points; 2, Dympna Doyle (23), 23 points; nine holes: 1, Joan Sinnott (14), 17 points.

Saturday, March 25, any combination fourball: 1, Noel Chambers (20) and Shane Lennon (22), 47 points; 2, Tommy Kinsella (17) and John G. Kinsella (19), 44 points; 3, Liam Clare (14) and Malachy Hayes (9), 43 points (last six).

Sunday, March 26, ladies’ and gents’ singles: 1, Shane Lennon (25), 42 points (last nine); 2, Declan Hayden (11), 42 points (last nine); gross, Alan McDonald (0), 37 points; 3, David Tyrell (16), 42 points; ladies, Mags Greenan (22), 35 points.

ENNISCORTHY LADIES

We had a total of 33 teams in our team of two competition last week, sponsored by M&M Meats.

Fifteen holes: 1, Áine O’Connell (4) and Cora Mernagh (12), 43 points; 2, Vera Garry (19) and Patricia Cullen (21), 43 points (back six); 3, Ciara Donohoe (2) and Anna Mai O’Connor (20), 43 points.

Nine holes: 1, Joan Kavanagh (16) and Josie Gahan (16), 23 points.

On Thursday we have a team of three Texas scramble sponsored by Put A Bow On It, and next Tuesday’s competition is now a singles stableford, sponsored by Aideen Vonno Hair. We also have an Easter Bonnet competition on the day, with a prize for the best one.

Our planned event for Saturday, April 22, has been postponed until later in the year due to a hectic diary!

Enniscorthy Golf Club will host ladies’ open Senior competitions on Thursday, April 20, Thursday, May 18, Thursday, June 15, Thursday, July 20, and Thursday, August 17. Please share these dates with your friends in other clubs and invite them along.

Our annual remembrance night is being held on Friday, March 31, at 7.30 p.m. Rev. Nicola Halford and Fr. Jim Nolan will be in attendance, and music will be provided by our golf club choir.

BALLYMONEY

March 18-19, weekend singles stableford (non-qualifier): Division 1, Tommy Dunne (8), 41 points; Division 2, James Byrne, Wicklow (12), 41 points; Division 3, Andy O’Brien (22), 44 points; Division 4, Darren Lacey (43), 42 points.

March 22, Wednesday nine-hole open competition: 1, Des Kennedy, 24 points; 2, Richard McDonald, 19 points; 3, Tom Storey, 19 points, holding off Martin Conroy, John Fitzpatrick, Wally O’Brien and Philip Croke on countback.