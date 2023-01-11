On The Fairways

A total of 34 lady members enjoyed a lovely Nollaig na mBan lunch in Wexford Golf Club on Friday. Organised by Marie Byrne, stories were spun and enjoyed along with delicious food by Slice at Wexford Golf Club. Pictured at the event were lady Captain Tracy Rossiter, lady President Margaret Atkinson, and past lady Captain Beppi O’Connor.

The changing of the guard (so to speak) in Enniscorthy Golf Club (from left): lady Vice-President Eimear McGrath, lady President Stasia Maguire, lady Captain Marian Dowling, outgoing lady Captain Breda Morrison, lady Vice-Captain Ann Bernie, and outgoing lady President Cora Mernagh.

BUNCLODY

December 30 and 31, open four-person team event: 1, Nick Murphy (10), Dave Murphy (Enniscorthy, +2), Danielle French (26), Joe Murphy (Mount Wolseley, 13), 93 points; 2, Pat Comerford (13), Adam Comerford (4), Brian Comerford (Castlecomer, 15), Michael Daly (15), 90 points; 3, James Dixon (4), Luke Brennan (18), Robbie Byrne (9), 89 points.

COURTOWN

December 26-27, invitation singles: 1, Tom Foster (14), 25 points; 2, Daragh O‘Toole (4), 24 points (last nine).

December 31-January 1, invitation fourball: 1, Noel Ivanoff (6) and Bryan Hughes (6), 37 points; 2, Tom Hernandez (10) and Andrew Smith (6), 36 points; 3, Seamus Kennelly (6) and Tommy Kinsella (17), 34 points (back nine).

January 2, singles: 1, Paddy Sinnott (12), 34 points; 2, Andrew Smith (7), 33 points; gross, Alan McDonald (0), 30 points; 3, Liam McDermott (11), 31 points; ladies, Angie Dooley (33), 29 points.

BALLYMONEY

December 21, nine-hole competition: 1, Westley Fitzpatrick, 18 points; 2, Philip Croke, 18 points; 3, Liam Redmond, 17 points.

December 31-January 1, singles stableford: 1, Tommy Dunne (8), 44 points; 2, Alan Bellamy (20), 44 points; 3, Garry Doyle (17), 43 points; Division 1, Martin Murphy (10), 38 points; Division 2, Brian Moore (18), 41 points; Division 3, Edward J. Doyle (20), 42 points; front nine, Dean Grannell; back nine, Gary Delaney.

January 2, nine-hole open competition: 1, Dwayne Phayres, 23 points; 2, Jonathan Mooney, 20 points; 3, Richard Gray, 19 points.

January 4, Wednesday nine-hole open competition: 1, Liam Redmond, 20 points; 2, Anthony G. Doyle, 18 points; 3, Philip Croke, 18 points.

ENNISCORTHY LADIES

This month sees us back into our winter league, generously sponsored by Stephen Fitzpatrick, our PGA professional, and our Pro Shop.

We also have our ongoing Easter hamper competitions in which members can play any day (except Tuesdays), where every 20 entries make up a competition.

There is an open team of three (any combination – limited handicap) event on Saturday and Sunday, January 14 and 15, and all are very welcome.

Enniscorthy ladies would like to wish our new lady Captain Marian Dowling and lady President Stasia Maguire the very best for their year ahead. They will be ably supported by our lady Vice-Captain Ann Bernie and lady Vice-President Eimear McGrath for 2023.

A variety of golf club memberships are now available for the coming year. Please contact Sinéad in the office on 053-9233191 for further information.

NEW ROSS LADIES

Wednesday, January 4, 14-hole stableford, sponsored by the club: 1, Joanne Hartley (29), 31-1 = 30 points; 2, Mary Fogarty (35), 27 points; 3, Aisling Wall (19), 27-2 = 25 points.

The 14-hole stableford today (Wednesday, January 11) is sponsored by the club. The competition for Wednesday, January 18, is also a 14-hole stableford.

Round two of the winter league runs for the month of January. Remember to sign in the book in the locker room ahead of your round.

NEW ROSS SENIORS

Hopefully the weather will allow us to proceed with our outing this Thursday, January 12, in aid of St. Vincent De Paul.

The competition will be played over 14 holes (any 14), with a shotgun start at 9.30 a.m. followed by our meeting at 2 p.m. approximately.

Teams and tee-times – 9.30 a.m., tee number three: 1, Andy Ronan, Seán O’Neill, Aidan O’Connor, Martin Hartley; 2, Mikey Lee, Denis Murphy, Tony Sexton, John Riordan; 3, Ray Shannon, Tony Harford, Liam Glasheen, Paddy Mahony; 9.30 a.m., tee number six: 1, Ger Maher, John Murphy, Larry Shannon, Tom Kent (buggy); 2, Eddie Keher, Dan Quigley, Peter Goggin, Les Jastrebski; 9.30 a.m., tee number eight: 1, Michael Kavanagh, Willie Wallace, Tom Purcell, Larry Miskella; 2, Ger Freyne, Dick O’Neill, Willie Kelly, Paddy O’Shea; 9.30 a.m., tee number nine: 1, Pat Phelan, Philip Walsh, Willie Naddy, Peter Aldridge (buggy); 9.30 a.m., tee number ten: 1, Eamon Dungan, Steve Travis, Paddy Bennett, Donie Coady; 2, Johnny Farrell, Pat Traynor, John Kennedy, John J. Murray (buggy); 9.30 a.m., tee number eleven: 1, Tom Foley, Michael Gannon, Jim Kehoe, Paddy Ryan; 2, Tony Redmond, Tom Murphy, John F. Roche, Michael Brennan (buggy); 9.30 a.m., tee number 15: 1, Martin McGrath, Martin Burke, Seán Ó hUiginn, Aidan Wallace; 2, Seán Furlong, Jimmy Furlong, Hughie O’Connor, Colin Casey; 9.30 a.m., tee number one: 1, Jim ‘Ross’ Ryan, Richie Aylward, Tommy Ryan, Fr. Jim Curtis (buggy); 2, Billy Redmond, Tom Tyler, Robert O’Dwyer, Mick Long; 3, Dick Cuddihy, Johnny Browne, Brian Dolan, Oliver Brennan; 4, Denis Kirwan, Seamus Aylward, Frank Boyle, Jamesie Wallace.

ROSSLARE

Monday, December 26, twelve holes singles stableford (lambs): 1, Pat Goff (11), 32 points; 2, Jamie Doyle (5), 28 points (back nine); 3, Sebastian Broderick (2), 28 points; 4, Rory Mein (19), 27 points (back six); 5, Michael Geraghty (10), 27 points (back nine).

Wednesday, December 28, twelve holes singles stableford (lambs): 1, Eddie Battersby (10), 27 points; 2, Liam Duggan (5), 26 points (back nine); 3, Tim Murphy (11), 26 points; 4, Michael Collins (10), 25 points (back nine); 5, Paul Boggan (7), 25 points.

Thursday, December 29, twelve holes fourball (lambs): 1, Jim Hore (9) and Liam Bennett (8), 31 points; 2, Ray Roche (15) and Joe Murphy (6), 30 points; 3, Michael Collins (8) and John Horan (2), 29 points (back six); 4, Seán Kinsella (2) and Jamie (J) Doyle (3), 29 points (back nine).

Friday, December 30, twelve holes singles stableford (lambs): 1, John Bolger (11), 29 points; 2, Michael Dwan (10), 27 points (back nine); 3, Emmanuel Quigley (Enniscorthy, 10), 27 points (back nine); 4, Gerard Conway (9), 27 points; 5, Eamonn Mernagh (10), 26 points (back nine).

Saturday, December 31, team of four, twelve holes: 1, John O’Donoghue (4), A. O’Donoghue (18), Barbara Maher (11), Michael Maher (12), 65 points; 2, Anthony Wright (7), Shane Jenkins (5), Ultan Quirke (4), Colm Moore (9), 63 points.

Sunday, January 1, nine holes singles, Burrow course: 1, Larry Murphy (6) 22 points; 2, Gareth Purcell (10), 20 points; 3, Damien Quirke (11), 18 points (last six).

Monday, January 2, fourball stableford, twelve holes: 1, Conor Shaw (11), Liam Shaw (12), 34 points; 2, Ger Doyle (7), William Dreelan (11), 33 points; 3, Jim Conway (visitor, 16), Joe Conway (visitor, 11), 29 points (back nine).

Saturday, January 7, fourball stableford (lambs): 1, Andrew Roche (10-1) and Derek Murphy (12), 31 points (back nine); 2, Kevin Foran (9-1) and Paul Kavanagh (4), 31 points.

Sunday, January 8, twelve holes stableford (lambs): 1, Declan Turner (10), 29 points; 2, Mark Fitzpatrick (4), 28 points (back nine); 3, Nicholas Rossiter (10), 28 points (back nine); 4, Dermot Cullen (12), 28 points; 5, Shane Jenkins (5), 27 points (back nine); 6, Barry Field (10), 27 points (last three); 7, Pat Goff (10), 27 points (back six).

ROSSLARE LADIES

The weather put paid to last Tuesday’s competition. Well done to Teresa Conway and Teresa Cowman on their win in the fourball on Saturday.

For those 2022 players who received ‘minus 2s’, the good news is the reductions are cleared for January and new ‘minus 2s’ will apply.

Registration for the winter league is open until January 16. Call the Pro Shop (053-9132032) to register (€20 fee).

The next Winter Open is on Friday, January 20, over 18 holes. The €35 entry includes a bacon bap plus tea/coffee – a super opportunity to play some serious links golf.

Keep up to date with news and results on our website (www.rosslaregolf.com) and on social media.

WEXFORD

Even though the weather over the last number of weeks was extremely wet, the course remained open due mainly to the excellent work of Jake and all his staff in keeping the fairways playable and the greens in magnificent condition.

All competitions went ahead as scheduled, and the winning scores were as close and competitive as ever.

Saturday, December 31, 14 holes singles: 1, Richard Mullen (20) , 36 points; Cat. 1 (0-9), Mark Fenlon (9), 35 points; Cat. 2 (10-14), Tommy Hynes (10), 34 points (back six); Cat. 3 (15+), Paddy Fox (16), 35 points.

Sunday, January 1, 14 holes singles: 1, Jim Doyle (17), 31 points; 2, Mark Moore (2), 30 points.

Monday, January 2, four-person stableford team event: 1, Tommy Morrissey (7), Daniel Morrissey (9), Frank Kennedy (8), Donncha Crosbie (11), 110 points; 2, Jason Kehoe (7), James Thomas (16), Mark O’Leary (13), Keith Nolan (10), 108 points.

Wednesday, January 4, open fourball: 1, John Ffrench (9) and Derek Deane (4), 37 points; 2, Pat Murphy (9-1) and Donie O’Brien (15), 35 points (back nine).

Friday, January 6, open 14 holes three-person team stableford (two to score): 1, Jackie Molloy (13), Adrian Dunne (9) and Anthony Dowd (12), 72 points; 2, Leo Dunne (10) and James Joyce (17, Abbeyleix, Seamus Duggan (Rathdowney, 7), 71 points (back nine).

Saturday, January 7, 14 holes fourball stableford: 1, Ger Thomas (7) and Ian Thomas (10), 38 points.

Upcoming events: Wednesday, January 11, open fourball, 1-14 holes (stableford); Friday, January 13, open three-person team event (14 holes); Saturday, January 14, 14 holes (1-14) singles stableford; Sunday, January 15, 14 holes (1-4 and 9-18) Scotch foursomes stableford; Tuesday, January 17, club Seniors, 15 holes singles.

WEXFORD LADIES

Thursday, December 29, nine-hole stableford sweepstake, loop two (31 played): 1, Margaret Atkinson (4), 18 points; 2, Sally O’Neill (9), 16 points (back six); 3, Maria Butler (15), 16 points (back three); nearest the pin, Sally O’Neill, 6.03m.

Saturday and Thursday, December 31 and January 5, 14-hole stableford sweepstake (21 played): 1, Tracy Rossiter (21), 26 points; 2, Beppi O’Connor (15), 24 points; nine-hole, Una Doherty (14), 17 points.