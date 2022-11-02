On The Fairways

The prize giving for the recent New Golf Club competition, sponsored by Kathleen's Hair Salon. From left: Mary Therese Wall, president; Carole Murphy, winner and Teenie Murphy, captain.

ROSSLARE LADIES

We had a good turn-out for last week’s team of three reverse rumble, with 26 teams competing. The competition was sponsored by Selskar Pharmacy.

Congratulations to Philomena Keating, Anna Kelly and Anne Connolly on their win with 79 points. Well done to Patricia Ennis on her Burrow win.

Tuesday, October 25, team of three reverse rumble, sponsored by Selskar Pharmacy: 1, Philomena Keating (40), Anna Kelly (26), Anne Connolly (27), 79 points; 2, Bernie Riordan (26), Val Mernagh (14), Paula O’Leary (13), 75 points; 3, Joan Griffin (14), Liz Callery (13), Frances Kavanagh (21), 72 points.

Sunday and Tuesday, October 23 and 25, nine-hole singles, Burrow course: 1, Patricia Ennis (14), 17 points.

With winter approaching, the main course is now reduced to 14 holes (1-6 and 11-18).

Dates for your diary: Tuesday, November 15, ladies’ AGM at 7 p.m.; Friday, November 18, Mass for deceased members at 7 p.m.; Friday, November 25, Christmas party.

WEXFORD

Saturday, October 22, club gents’18-hole Christmas hamper: Danny Scallon (24) was a clear winner with a score of 46 points. Danny dropped two shots on the first hole, and three shots on the seventh hole but played above his handicap for the remaining 16 holes to bring in his winning score. Terence Murphy (18) was the runner-up with 43 points, with birdies on both the sixth and a rare birdie for any golfer on the difficult index 1, 12 hole.

In third place was Mark Kehoe (10) with 42 points. Mark played very steady golf for his first nine holes, being 1 over at that stage. He dropped four shots on his back nine with a birdie three on the 15 hole to complete his round in 4 over par.

Tuesday, October 25, club gents’ seniors 15-hole stableford: Winner was Ed Mooney (20) with 37 points. Brendan Long (18) was in second place with 35 points and Tom Sullivan (21) was in third place with 34 points.

Captain’s Dinner: The Captain’s Dinner (Mr John Pitt) will be held in our clubhouse on Saturday, November 12, commencing at 7.00 p.m. Tickets are available at the bar.

Events next week: Wednesday, November 2, Ladies’ and gents’ open 14-hole fourball better ball; Friday, November 4, three-person open 14-hole team event; Saturday, November 5, club gents’ singles and gents fourball over 14 holes; Sunday, November 6, Club gents’ 14 holes singles stableford; Tuesday, November 8, morning, open ladies’ and gents’ seniors 14-holes singles with a 70+ category.

NEW ROSS SENIORS

“When the going gets tough, the tough get going” and that was the story emanating from last Thursday’s outing. With heavy early morning rain there were some who took a lie-on rather than face the elements. More cried off because of the banning of buggies due to the sodden state of the course. Eventually, with a bit of juggling of teams 11 fourballs and 2 three-balls ventured out.

As the morning progressed so did the weather show improvement, and it turned out quite a pleasant afternoon for our competition. True, the conditions were heavy with no run on the ball but this was somewhat compensated for by placing in fairway and rough and also taking the bunkers out of play.

Given all that, we once again had fantastic scoring by this hardy group of veterans to whom the Thursday Seniors game is a vital part of their weekly diary.

Romping home in first place with a terrific score of 108 points were, Willie Whitty (21), Jim “Ross” Ryan (23), Seán O’Neill (25) and Martin Hartley (27). A three-person team composed of Jimmy O’Neill (23), Dan Quigley (25) and Willie Kelly (30) took second place with 104 points (98+6).

Placed third with 103 points came Michael Kavanagh (21), Peter Goggin (25), Jamesie Wallace (25) and Jim Kehoe (29). The fourth prize went to Billy Redmond, (23), Sean O hUginn (25), Aidan Wallace (28) and Paddy O’Shea (30).

Teams for Thursday, November 3: 9:05, Patsy Farrell, Richie Aylward, Paddy Mahony, Martin Forristal; 9:15, Andy Ronan, Tony Harford, Kenny Irwin, Tony Sexton; 9:25, Dickie O’Neill, Aidan O’Connor, Willie Kelly, Jim “Dublin” Ryan; 9:35, Michael Lee, Michael Gannon, Martin Burke, Larry Shannon; 9:45, Johnny Browne, Paddy Bennett, Kevin Treacy, Donie Cody; 9:55, Seán Murphy, Martin Whelan, Willie Wallace, Tom Kent; 10:05, Francie Coghlan, Tom Purcell, Seamus McLaurence, Oliver Brennan; 10:15, Eamon Dungan, Steve Travis, Robert O’Dwyer, Jamesie Murphy; 10:25, Denis Kirwan, Jamesie Wallace, John Riordan, Peter Goggin: 10:35, John Coleman, Dan Quigley, Peter Aldridge, Michael Brennan; 10:45, Jimmy Furlong, Jimmy O’Neill, Luke Power, Fr Jim Curtis; 10:55, Michael Kavanagh, Liam Glasheen, John Kennedy, J.J. Murray; 11:05, Johnny Farrell, Pat Traynor, Sean O hUginn, A.N. OTHER; 11:15, Tom Foley, Tom Murphy, Hughie O’Connor, Paddy O’Shea; 11:25, Martin Carroll, Willie Whitty, John F. Roche, Colin Casey; 11:35, Billy Redmond, Tommy Ryan, Paddy Ryan, Michael Long; 11:45, Seamus Aylward, Frank Boyle, Jim Kehoe, Aidan Wallace.

NEW ROSS LADIES

Ladies’ 14-hole stableford, Wednesday, October 26, sponsored by John Byrne Opticians: 1, Anne O’Grady (27), 25 points; 2, Margaret Rossiter (23), 24 points (L7); gross, Mary Kavanagh (13), 15; 3, Eileen Wallace (29), 24 points (L7).

Upcoming: Ladies’ 14-hole stableford, Wednesday, November 2, sponsored by Barrow Office Supplies (Margaret and Paul Crowdle).

The following week, Saturday, November 5, Sunday, November 6 and Wednesday, November 9, there will be a ladies’ 14-hole three-person scramble sponsored by The Abbey Par 3. Format will be posted on the noticeboard in the locker room and in the entry book in the Pro Shop.

The nine-hole qualifier will cease for the winter months. We are reverting back to the ongoing nine-hole competition whereby ladies enter their names in the book in the locker room and put the €3 entry (€2 re-entry) in an envelope and place in the box at the back of the locker room. The competition will re-set once it reaches 20 entries.

Ladies Winter League: As the clock changes and we head into the winter months what better way to keep our interest in honing our golf skills than entering the Ladies Winter League! The Committee has decided to get the league under way a little earlier this year with rounds in December, January and February. It will be the usual format of teams of four, with individuals playing their round any day they wish but must enter their name in the book in the locker room ahead of playing. To enter, put your name on an envelope with €5 entry fee and drop it in the box in the ladies’ locker room by Wednesday, November 23, when team draws will be made.

The Kathleen Pyne matchplay competition has reached its final game with Ann Banville and Marguerite Sutton up against Carole Murphy and Anne Power. May the best pair win!

BUNCLODY

October 22 and 23, men’s singles stableford: 1, Cormac McCarthy (1), 39 points; 2, Shane McMunn (13), 38 points (back nine); gross, Matthew Kinnaird (6), 32 points; 3, Patrick Murphy (22), 38 points; 4, Conor Ronan (10), 36 points.

October 22, 23 and 25, ladies’ weekly competition, 18-hole singles stableford: 1, Margaret Moore (11), 36 points.

October 26, Wednesday open singles: 1, Mick Healy (7), 40 points; 2, Justin Murphy (Wexford, 24), 39 points; 3, Patrick Lewins (12), 36 points.

BALLYMONEY

Weekend gents’ singles stableford, October 22/23 (open): 1, Paul Doyle (13), 42 points; 2, Gerard McCarthy, Tara Glen (25), 40 points; 3, Ed Walsh (13), 40 points; Division 1, Robert Bolger (6), 40 points; Division 2, Barry David (10), 39 points; Division 3, Tom Dardis (25), 39 points.

Wednesday, nine-hole competition mixed (open), non qualifier (winter rules): 1, John Neville, 22 points; 2, Mitch Rawcliffe, 22 points; 3, John Farrell, 21 points.

Satuday, October 30, saw the course closed due to the bad weather. Sunday saw a 12-hole non qualifier competition played, results of which will be in next week’s report.

COOLLATTIN

Saturday and Sunday, October 22/23, open men’s single V par competition: Category 1, Kevin Butler (7), 4 up; category 2, Robert Ryan (12), 8 up; category 3, Richard O’Hara (18), 5 up; category 4, Victor Dunne (41), 5 up.

Wednesday, October 26, men’s stableford competition: Winner, Tony Rossiter (23), 35 points (countback). Only one prize for this competition as very few played due to very bad weather conditions.

COURTOWN

Ladies’ waltz, Tuesday, October 25: 1, Mags Greenan, Norma Casey and Mary Cooper, 71 points on countback.

Nine-hole competition: 1, Doris Doyle, Noreen Caulfield and Marion Sinnott, 37 points.

Open gents’ singles, October 26: 1, Enda Morris (34), 37 points (last nine); 2, Michael Sheil (21), 37 points (last nine); gross, Neville Steedman (1), 31 points gross; 3, Cathal O’Donoghue (13), 37 points (last nine).

Open gents’ singles, October 30: 1, Tommy Dixon (8), 39 points; 2, Bernard Martin (20), 38 points; 3, Des Roche (8), 37 points; 4, Bryan Hughes (15), 35 points (last nine).