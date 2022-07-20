On The Fairways

Prize-winners in the Pettitt's SuperValu singles stableford in Rosslare (from left): lady President Rita Hayes, Jeanne Hamill (fourth), Susan Evans (gross), Niamh Howlin (first), lady Captain Dorcas Maher, Anne McNicholas (second), Mary O'Shaughnessy (fifth), lady Vice-Captain Vandra Deacon.

Teenie Murphy (left) presenting her lady Captain's prize in New Ross to Liz Bennett.

The presentation after Teenie Murphy's lady Captain's prize in New Ross.

NEW ROSS

We were treated to incredibly warm weather again last week and, thanks to the efforts of our staff, the course has been in exceptional condition.

Inter-club matches, club competitions and club matchplays have all been taking place but the focus of the week was of course lady Captain Teenie Murphy’s competitions which were incredibly well supported.

The week’s golf culminated in the prize-giving on Saturday night when the atmosphere in the clubhouse was fantastic.

Lady Captain’s prize to the men: 1, Pat McGrath (17), 43 points; 2, Paul Jones (24), 42 points; gross, Aidan O’Neill, 34 points; 3, Harry Reinhardt (19), 41 points (last nine).

Tuesday fourball: 1, Ned Lyng (14), John Farrell (28), 40 (last nine); 2, Pat Doyle (18), John Murphy (16), 40 (last six); 3, Seamus Phelan (12), Dermot Mernagh (19), 40.

Weekend men’s singles stableford, sponsored by The Theatre Tavern: 1, Seamus Bolger (23), 39 (last nine); 2, Noel Devine (12), 39; 3, Pat Doyle (18), 37 (last nine); gross, Tadgh Cahill, 32; Cat. 1, Andrew Ryan (7), 37; Cat. 2, Michael Dignam (13), 36 (last nine); Cat. 3, Jamie Cahill (16), 37; Cat. 4, Cillian Fenlon (21), 37 (last nine).

There is a charity competition on Thursday, July 21, in aid of New Ross Meals on Wheels. It is an 18-hole open singles stableford for men and ladies, with prizes for both categories. The cost is €10 for members and €15 for visitors. We would ask members to support this very worthwhile local charity which provides a much-needed community service. Check the timesheet for available slots.

The weekend gents’ competition is sponsored by the Kehoe family in memory of our past Captain, Pat Kehoe. This will be a singles stableford.

Please note that the President’s (Eamon Walsh) mixed event will take place on Thursday, July 28.

The next men’s presentation will be held at 9 p.m. on July 26. This will cover the Club Cup, the stableford singles sponsored by The Theatre Tavern and by the Kehoe Family, and the Tuesday fourballs since June 28.

Our Duggan Cup team faced St. Helen’s on Thursday, coming off the back of a comprehensive 4-1 win over Kilkenny. After a savage battle, a very strong St. Helen’s side came out on top by the narrowest of margins.

NEW ROSS LADIES

The weather obliged, the course was at its best, and there was great golf played during lady Captain’s (Teenie Murphy) week which culminated in the presentation of prizes on Saturday night.

Results (two-day stroke play competition): 1, Liz Bennett (14), 139; 2, Teresa Foley (17), 141; gross, Tara Dunne, 157; 3, Jacqui Morgan (19), 144; 4, Adeline Foxe (13), 145 (last 18); 5, Liz Roberts (26), 145; 6, Ciss Wallace (44), 146; 7, Margaret Quigley (42), 147 (last 18); 8, Anne Fenlon (34), 147; past Captain, Mary J. Maher (28,) 147; first 18, Carmel Delaney (40), 69; second 18, Carmel McGrath (36), 67; committee prize, Ann Banville (21), 151; nine-hole, Lily English (47), 21 (last six); hole-in-one, Mary J. Maher on the ninth.

Mixed competition: 1, Kay Kelleher (27), Ellen Howlett (43), Bill Hurley (22), 49 points; 2, Tommy Liston (8), Mary Furlong (42), Mary Finn (31), 48 points; 3, Ned Fenlon (21), Anne Fenlon (34), Rita Furlong (35), 48 points.

This week’s competition today (Wednesday, July 20) is an 18-hole stableford 3Ts charity day, sponsored by The Hollow Bar & Seafood Restaurant.

Please note that the President’s (Eamon Walsh) mixed event will take place on Thursday, July 28, not this coming Thursday as listed in the fixture diary. Full details of times will be in next week’s update.

A reminder also that the President’s (Eamon Walsh) prize to the ladies will take place on Wednesday, July 27, and will be an 18-hole stroke competition.

Congratulations to Dympna Molloy who won the La Cala Series 1 summer competition at Faithlegg Golf Club. She wins a trip to La Cala golf resort in Spain – well done, Dympna!

A disappointed Boyne team came to the end of their journey on Tuesday with a 3-2 loss to Kilkenny. As with all the previous matches, all players gave of their best and went down fighting to the end. Huge credit is due to manager Margaret Murphy for progressing the team to the third round.

The remaining ladies’ team is the Intermediate Cup under the stewardship of Carmel Delaney and Marie O’Connor. The team faces Craddockstown this Thursday (July 21) at 1 p.m.

This singles event will see three players at home and two away. The panel features: Margaret Murphy, Margaret Furlong, Pat Purcell, Marguerite Sutton, Teresa Foley, Marie Therese Wall and Dympna Molloy.

Support is welcome and the match may also be followed on the ClubNet app. Best of luck, ladies!

NEW ROSS SENIORS

We went down to the fabulous course that is Faithlegg in Co. Waterford on Monday of last week where we enjoyed a splendid day’s golf in the blazing sunshine.

As always, our group were warmly greeted by the Director of Golf, Karl Cullen, and the ever-helpful Melissa Sheridan in the Pro Shop.

After the coffee it was time to face this championship course on the banks of the River Suir. It was at times rather hot but cooled somewhat with a gentle breeze blowing in from Waterford Harbour.

So, there was no excuse for bad golf although some found the lightning-fast greens hard to contend with. Fifteen teams went to post and boy had we some high scoring from our lads, even on a strange course.

Taking the day’s honours and the bragging rights with a fantastic score of 114 points were Michael Kavanagh (22), Robert O’Dwyer (29), Jim Kehoe (29) and Aidan Wallace (30).

On 112 points and in second spot were Jimmy Furlong (20), John Coleman (22), Tommy Kehoe (25) and Martin Hartley (27). Third place went to Philip Walsh (17), Jimmy O’Neill (22), Willie Naddy (27) and Peter Aldridge (32) with 109 points.

Taking fourth prize (50/47) were Danny O’Leary (13), Seamus Aylward (21), John F. Roche (26) and Willie Kelly (29) with 106 points. Mossy Ryan (11), Tom Foley (18), Tommy Ryan (20) and Paddy O’Shea (35) had the same score to claim fifth spot after a countback over the last nine holes (50/47).

The sixth prize went to Martin McGrath (14), Billy Redmond (23), Liam Glasheen (25) and Martin Burke (25), also with 106 points. Many thanks to Billy Redmond for procuring all the prizes – 24 in total.

Showing how much our custom was appreciated and with a nice business touch, yours truly had a phone call the day after our visit from Karl Cullen, telling me how much they appreciated the support of the New Ross Seniors, and he really looked forward to welcoming us back in September – a nice gesture.

Back on home soil on Thursday, we had a smaller field than usual due to many of our players attending the Bannow/Rathangan Show. Nevertheless, we had 16 teams out in search of the elusive prizes.

Early on it was jumper or jacket time with an icy northerly wind blowing from Mount Leinster. Then the sun came out and it was time to disrobe and enjoy Old Sol beating down on the course with just a gentle breeze.

How do they do it on team selection, as once again we had only a couple of points separating the first three teams home.

Out in front and winning first prize were Danny O’Leary (13), Michael Long (26), Willie Kelly (29) and Johnny Farrell (29) with a great score of 109 points.

After a countback over the last nine holes (55/51), and carding a final total of 106 points, Eamon Dungan (9), John Power (13), Jimmy O’Neill (22) and Luke Power (23) took the runners-up spot.

Third place went to Billy Redmond (23), Tommy Kehoe (25), John F. Roche (26) and Jim Kehoe 29) with the same score as the runners-up, 106 points.

A three-person team composed of Martin McGrath (14), Tony Harford (20) and Aidan O’Connor (24) took fourth spot with 102 points (96, plus the bonus six).

We have no game this Thursday as there is a singles competition in aid of Meals on Wheels. We resume on Thursday, July 28, when we play off the green plates, not the markers as they are too far back in some instances. Watch out for a couple of newcomers to our ranks.

Also, on that day it is the deadline for names for our September Trip to Tipp to be taken as we have already 24 players signed in for this golfing bargain in the Golden Vale at only €220 for two nights’ B&B, two dinners, and two rounds of golf on this truly amazing Ballykisteen championship course. Please give names to Billy Redmond or Jamesie Murphy ASAP.

WEXFORD LADIES

Saturday and Thursday, July 9 and 14, Trinity Mazda competition (60 played): 1, Ailbhe Cullinane (35), 48; 2, Rachel O’Connor (9), 41; gross, Aisling O’Leary (3), 40; 3, Mary O’Leary (24), 40 (back nine); Senior, Eileen Kent (28), 38 (back three); nine-hole (ten played), Veronica White (16), 25.

The presentation of prizes will take place on Thursday, July 21, at 9.30 p.m.

Monday, July 11, Seniors, 14-hole step-aside scramble, three-lady team (39 played): 1, Sally O’Neill, Anna Sullivan, Helen McGuire (10), 37.

Tuesday, July 12, club mixed Scotch foursomes (16 pairs played): 1, Jim Keane and Kay McCabe (15), 37 + 1 eff. = 38; 2, Donnacha Crosbie and Mary Robinson (14.3), 40.6 + 2 eff. = 42.6; 3, Brian and Rose Morris (18), 41 + 2 eff. = 43.

BUNCLODY

July 9 and 10, fourth monthly medal and GOY, sponsored by MK Plant & Machinery Sales and Kelly’s Steelworks Ltd.: 1, Tony Gleeson (13), 65; 2, Derek Deane (14), 67 (back nine); gross, James Fenlon (8), 77 (back nine); 3, Daniel Cosgrave (26), 67 (back nine); 4, Stephen Tobin (14), 67 (back nine); 5, Ben McLellan (15), 67.

July 9, 10 and 12, ladies’ fourth monthly medal, sponsored by Kelly’s Steelworks Ltd.: 1, Ann Steemers (25), 70 nett; 2, Pauline Walker (25), 71 nett; gross, Linda Hassett (8), 85; 3, Beatrice Ensor (30), 71 nett.

Wednesday, July 13, open singles: 1, Alan Duggan (Beech Park, 29), 40 points; 2, Eoghan Healy (Killeen, 17), 39 points; gross, Harry Duggan (Kilkenny, 0), 34 points; 3, Noel Frazer (13), 39 points; best lady, Louise Roe (19), 36 points.

COURTOWN

Tuesday, July 12, ladies’ singles stableford, sponsored by Middleton House, Gorey: 1, Andrea Godkin (45), 48 points; 2, Mairéad Carty (25), 42 points (countback); 3, Ann Codd (33), 42 points; Cat. A, Caroline Hewitt (5), 37 points; Cat. B, Noreen Caulfield (29), 41 points; Cat. C, Catherine Lawlor (35), 41 points; nine-hole competition: 1, Annie McMahon (15), 19 points (countback); 2, Brigid O’Brien (14), 19 points.

Wednesday, July 13, Gorey Guardian Summer Series, gents’ open singles: 1, Tony Smyth (15), 41 points (last nine); 2, Eric Colin (25), 41 points; gross, Neville Steedman (1), 38 points; 3, Donal McCann (13), 40 points.

Saturday, July 16, gents’ and ladies’ singles, sponsored by French’s Bar, Gorey: 1, Pat Noonan (29), 45 points; 2, Paul Fegan (10), 42 points; gross, Ciarán Sheridan (0), 34 points; 3, Tom Fleming (22), 40 points; ladies: 1, Mary Russell (45), 44 points; 2, Sara Killen (41), 42 points.

July medal, sponsored by FX Burke: 1, Peter Bushe (11), 65; 2, Michael Henderson (28), 67 (last nine); gross, Ciarán Sheridan (0), 68; 3, Noel Ivanoff (10), 67; ladies: 1, Breda Nolan (35), 35 points.

ENNISCORTHY

July 11, ladies’ and gents’ open singles, sponsored by Enniscorthy Golf Club: 1, Adam Jordan (4), 40 points; 2, T.J. Parle (10), 39 points.

July 13, gents’ nine-hole midweek, sponsored by Bank officials: overall, Senan Lillis (9), 23 points; Cat. 1, James Gilbert (2), 18 points; Cat. 2, Eddie Doyle Sc. (5), 20 points; Cat. 3, Tim Morrissey (10), 21 points; Cat. 4, John McDermott (13), 20 points.

July 14, gents’ open Seniors for the Morgan Dunne Trophy: overall, Kevin Connolly (20), 48 points; Cat. A: 1, Joe Newe (17), 42 points; 2, Mel Archer (19), 40 points; Cat. B: 1, Con Ward (16), 41 points; 2, Joe Murphy (15), 40 points; Cat. C: 1, Tony Coppola (New Ross, 26), 37 points; 2, Pat Mulvey (25), 36 points.

July 16 and 17, gents’ monthly medal, sponsored by Cooper Training Services: 1, Pat Jordan (17), 46 points; 2, Frank Foley (16), 44 points; gross, Graham Donohoe (+4), 38 points; 3, Aaron Ronan (10), 43 points; 4, Tom Cummins (18), 43 points; 5, Shay Guinan (23), 42 points.

COOLLATTIN

Saturday and Sunday, July 9 and 10, 18-hole open men’s singles stableford competition: Cat. 1, Mark Timmins (4), 39 points; Cat. 2, Martin P. Kirwan (16), 42 points; Cat. 3, David Masterson (20), 46 points; Cat. 4, Michael Greene (26), 43 points.

Tuesday, July 12, open men’s Senior competition (age 50 plus): Cat. 1, Dermot O’Connor (24), 38 points; Cat. 2, Mick Doyle (15), 40 points (countback); Cat. 3, Johnny Dunne (34), 40 points.

Wednesday, July 13, open men’s singles stableford competition: Cat. 1, Kevin Butler (7), 42 points; Cat. 2, Michael Shortall (11), 41 points; Cat. 3, Tony Ryan (22), 39 points; Cat. 4, Kevin Stapleton Snr. (25), 38 points.

BALLYMONEY

July 9 and 10, gents’ singles stableford: 1, Allan Barr (29), 48 points; 2, Pat Fortune (20), 45 points; 3, Neil Harris (22), 45 points; Div. 1, John Joe Smyth (3), 40 points; Div. 2, John Kavanagh (18), 42 points; Div. 3, Dave O’Connor (27), 44 points.

Wednesday nine-hole gents’ open competition (medal strokeplay): gold, Matthew Dignam, 45 – 18 = 27 nett; silver, Takis Apostolopoulos, 42 - 13 = 29 nett; bronze, Colm Lawless, 45 - 15 = 30 nett.

Matchplay quarter-final line-up: Alan Molloy v. David Deering; Andy O’Brien v. Ed Walsh; Jason Hughes v. Karl Chapple; Seán Cullen v. winner of Darren Willoughby/Pat Fortune.

ST. HELEN’S

We had three great victories in inter-club competitions recently.

Courtown were the opposition in the Irish mixed foursomes on Sunday, June 26, and we duly qualified for the quarter-final, winning 3-2.

Our Junior Cup team had a tremendous win over Abbeyleix on Sunday, July 10, with a final result of 3.5 to 1.5, to set up another quarter-final date. The Duggan Cup squad defeated New Ross 4-1 on Thursday.

The brilliant sunshine brought out the crowds over the weekend, and on Saturday the Captain’s charity benefited with a bumper field. All proceeds go to the South East Simon Community to assist them in their wonderful work.

Sunday, July 10, singles stableford: overall, Daniel Maher (29), 45 points; Division 1: 1, Gavin Morris (14), 40 points; 2, Ciarán Frost (3), 38 points; Division 2: 1, Shane Goff (18), 40 points; 2, Pádraig Bail (17), 39 points; Division 3: 1, David Bradley (23), 42 points; 2, Pat Murphy (24), 41 points.

Tuesday, July 12, Junior boys: 1, Seán McKenna (28, Foxrock), 40 points; 2, Louis Magee (18, Foxrock), 39 points.

Wednesday, July 13, singles stableford: overall, Stephen Cousins (11), 46 points; Division 1: 1, Niall Ellard (8), 40 points; 2, David Berney (10), 39 points (countback); Division 2: 1, Ciarán Sheil (22), 42 points; 2, Jimmy McMahon (26), 39 points (countback).

Thursday, July 14, Junior boys: 1, Conor Casey (52), 49 points; 2, Oisín Casey, 44 points (countback).

Friday, July 15, twelve holes Texas scramble: 1, Niall Walsh, Danny Furlong, Bernard Patten (4), 37; 2, Paddy Casey, Gavin Morris, Mike Crowley, John Hore (4), 38.

Saturday, July 16, Captain’s charity (South East Simon), sponsored by Baku Gls: 1, Russell Burke (23), 42 points (countback); 2, Brian Dalton (28), 42 points; gross, Conor Kelly (3), 32 points; 3, Jimmy Kearney (20), 41 points (countback); front nine, Jim Brauneisen, 23 points; back nine, Robbie Osman, 23 points (countback); nearest the pin, Danny Furlong.

Sunday, July 17, monthly medal: overall, Declan Murphy (17), 66; Division 1, Damien Driver (11), 69; Division 2, Peter Smith (16), 70; Division 3, Billy Butler (31), 67.

Fixtures: Wednesday, July 20, Seniors’ open (Tom and Marie Tevlin); Thursday, July 21, Junior open; Friday, July 22, Sport 4 Africa team classic; Open week: Saturday, July 23, fourball better ball (John Codd Decorators); Sunday, July 24, singles stableford (Sord Data Systems); Monday, July 25, singles stableford (Arachas Insurance); Tuesday, July 26, singles stableford (Kelly’s Resort Hotel); Wednesday, July 27, singles stableford (Asple & Co.); Thursday, July 28, singles stableford (Invesco); Friday, July 29, singles stableford (Rhonellen Group).

ROSSLARE LADIES

Congratulations to Niamh Howlin on her maiden win on the main course of the Pettitt’s SuperValu singles, with a marvellous score of 46 points. Well done also to Susan Evans, winner of the gross prize with 30 points.

Tuesday, July 12, singles stableford, sponsored by Pettitt’s SuperValu: 1, Niamh Howlin (39), 46 points; 2, Anne McNicholas (31), 41 points; gross, Susan Evans (5), 30 points; 3, Penny Gleeson (10), 39 points (back nine); 4, Jeanne Hamill (25), 39 points (back three); Senior, Anne R. Kelly (42), 38 points (back nine); 5, Mary O’Shaughnessy (13), 39 points.

Thursday was our Junior open day, sponsored by Masonbrook Holdings (Pat Barrett), with the honours going to club member Paul Hartnett (27) with an excellent 43 points winning total.

Well done also to our boys’ Captain, Haig Conroy, who achieved the gross overall on 76 strokes, and to our Junior girls’ Captain who was placed sixth with a super score of 39 points.

It was terrific stuff from our Juniors and thanks to our Junior convenors and committee for their work and commitment with our younger players.

Thursday, July 14, Junior open day, singles stableford, sponsored by Masonbrook Holdings: 1, Paul Hartnett (27), 43 points (back nine); gross, Haig Conroy (2), 76 strokes; best boy, Ryan Boyd (Milltown, 16), 43 points; best girl, Lucia Donohoe (42), 39 points (back nine); 2, Eoghan Byrne (St. Helen’s Bay, 24), 41 points; 3, Daniel McKenna (25), 40 points (back six).

Saturday, July 16, Kerlogue Cup mixed greensomes, sponsored by Philip and Paula Stafford, Kerlogue Nursing Home: 1, Patricia Kinsella (Charlesland) and Patrick Kinsella (Charlesland, 31), 47 points (back six); 2, Margaret Penny (Dun Laoghaire) and Ger Penny (Dun Laoghaire, 20), 47 points; gross, Joan Bowe and Liam McNamara (7), 39 points; 3, Karen O’Keeffe and Donal O’Keeffe (17), 46 points; 4, Fiona Murphy and Philip Stafford (26), 45 points; 5, Brigid Lalor and Eddie Battersby (Co. Louth, 24), 45 points.

The Nine and Dine was a lovely success on Friday, a most enjoyable evening with golf, dining and live music in the bar.

Next week will be ladies’ open week. There are a few slots still available on the timesheets so get booking fast.

The best of luck to all and have a super week’s golf. Thanks to all our sponsors for their generosity.

WEXFORD

Tuesday, July 12, was an open ladies’ and gents’ singles stableford competition with a +70 category.

Weather wise it was not a hot day, but the scoring was very hot with three competitors returning scores of 43 points each. The worthy winner was Andrew Farrell (1) with a round which included seven birdies, the 1st, 2nd, 6th and 7th on the first nine to turn in four under.

He then had his only dropped shot with a bogey on the 10th. He parred both the 11th and 12th and his final six holes were something that golfers dream of.

He had five threes over the last six holes, which included birdies on the 15th, 17th and 18th for a super finish to a fantastic round and one to remember, Andrew.

The countback which went to the last three holes on the first nine gave him a well-earned win over Tom Foran and Roy Sexton who also returned 43 points each.

Full result: 1, Andrew Farrell (1), 43 points (back three, first nine); 2, Tom Foran (12), 43 points (back three); 3, Roy Sexton (10), 43 points; 70+, Brendan Long (22), 41 points.

Tuesday evening semi open twelve holes, Scotch mixed: 1, Kay McCabe and Jim Keane (15), 38 strokes; 2, Mary Robinson and Donnacha Crosbie (14.3), 42.6; 3, Brian and Rose Morris (18), 43 strokes.

Due to open week, the next Tuesday evening mixed competition will take place on August 2.

Wednesday, July 13, 14 holes stableford, ladies’ and gents’ open fourball: 1, Vice-Captain Paddy McGuire (14) and Terry Dempsey (20), 40 points (back three); 2, Michael Browne (16) and John McNicholas (20), 40 points (back three); 3, Tommy Morrissey (8) and Paddy Fox (16), 40 points; 4, Francis Dempsey (11) and Ger Lally (14), 38 points (back six).

Friday, July 15, 14 holes open three-person team event: 1, George Hillis (12), Seán Nolan (15) and Seamus Byrne (23), 72 points (back nine); 2, Terence Murphy (14), Thomas Bent (15) and Justin Murphy (19), 72 points; 3, Ted Mangan (16), Martin Frehill (18) and Eddie Cousins (20), 71 points.

One of our promising Junior members, Luke Furlong, was delighted to get word from the Leinster Branch that he has been selected on the Under-14 Leinster boys’ team for 2022.

Luke, this is a first for our club and we are very proud of your achievement. All members wish you every success and support in the coming years.

On the inter-club matchplay scene, our Pierce Purcell team were beaten by Millicent in the area quarter-final. They had an away draw on Saturday, losing three of their five matches with the remaining two matches called in.

Well done to the team of Jason Kehoe and Eoin McMahon, John Bergin and John Furlong, Declan Rossiter and Mathew Doyle, and Seamus Walsh and Liam Flood, on getting so far in this competition.

Good luck to our Junior Cup team who will play the Curragh in an away match on Sunday.

Our open week has commenced and runs through until Tuesday, July 26. Today (Wednesday) the Talbot Collection will sponsor their gents’ singles monthly medal competition, which is played off the blue tees.

On Friday, July 22, we hold a gents’ singles fourball open. sponsored by Think Print. On Saturday, July 23, there is The Swan Bar open gents’ singles, sponsored by Philip Dowdall. Sunday, July 24, is open gents’ singles, sponsored by Safeco. Monday, July 25, is open mixed Scotch foursomes, sponsored by Joyces Expert, and finally on Tuesday, July 26, there’s an open gents’ singles, sponsored by the club Senior section.

Our club members extend their best wishes to Billy O’Reilly who has been unwell for some time. Thankfully he is now improving and we hope to see him gracing our fairways in the not too distant future.