On the Fairways

Diarmaid Ó Raghnaigh (Captain) presenting his prizes to the ladies in Rosslare last week. Back (from left): Mary Maguire, Molly Cash, Anne White, Eileen Doyle, Mary Kelleher, Kitty Roche, Vandra Deacon (lady Vice-Captain), Veronica Kiely, Anna O'Leary, Teresa Cowman, Sandra Woods, Karen O'Keeffe (second). Front (from left): Doreen McGovern (gross), Diarmaid Ó Raghnaigh, Elaine McGirr (first), Rita Hayes (lady President), Dorcas Maher (lady Captain).

WEXFORD LADIES

Saturday and Thursday, May 21 and 26, singles stableford, sponsored by Florabelle Florist (55 played): 1, Mary O’Leary (26), 38; 2, Margaret Atkinson (10), 37 (back nine); gross, Aisling O’Leary (2), 32; 3, Una Doherty (34), 37 (back six); 4, Carmel Murphy (13), 37; Senior, Trish Field (31), 36; nine-hole (twelve played): 1, Catherine Berney (21), 18; 2, Eileen Humphreys (18), 15; nearest the pin, Margaret Atkinson, 3.84m.

Many thanks to everyone who supported Rosaleen’s annual raffle in aid of Wexford Hospice.

Monday, May 23, Seniors, 14-hole stableford (37 played): 1, Trish Field (25), 35 – 1 effective; 2, Maggie Hearne (19), 31 (back nine); 3, Una Doherty (28), 31; 4, Eileen Kent (23), 30 (back six).

ROSSLARE LADIES

A total of 87 players participated in Captain Diarmaid Ó Raghnaigh’s prize on Tuesday. The weather was mixed but the golf was excellent, with some super scores recorded.

Congratulations to Elaine McGirr on her winning nett score of 65, and to Doreen McGovern with 84 gross. Well done ladies, and thanks to Captain Diarmaid for the beautiful prizes and presentation.

Tuesday, May 24, Captain Diarmaid’s prize, strokes, GOY2, medal 3: 1, Elaine McGirr (28), 65 nett; 2, Karen O’Keeffe (28), 67 nett; gross, Doreen McGovern (11), 84; 3, Eileen Doyle (26), 70 nett (back nine); 4, Veronica Kiely (31), 70 nett; Senior, Anna O’Leary (22), 71 nett; 5, Mary Kelleher (19), 71 nett (back nine); 6, Teresa Cowman (19), 72 nett; Cat. 1, Kitty Roche (20), 73 nett; Cat. 2, Molly Cash (27), 76 nett; Cat. 3, Brigid Scully (35), 73 nett; front nine, Vandra Deacon (18), 34 nett; back nine, Elizabeth Callaghan (29), 32.5 nett; super Senior, Mary Maguire (35), 80 nett.

Tuesday, May 24, Captain Diarmaid’s prize to Burrow ladies, singles stableford: 1, Anne White (19), 16 points; 2, Sandra Woods (16), 14 points.

Saturday, May 28, greensomes: 1, Marie Therese Swan, Patricia Kinsella (31), 41 points; 2, Marie Farrell, Stephanie Glynn (19), 39 points (back nine).

Next Tuesday (June 7) is singles stableford, sponsored by DPL.

Saturday, June 11, will be lady President Rita Hayes’ prize, singles stableford (GOY3). The table plan for the lady President’s dinner is in the ladies’ locker room – please write your name and tick your menu choices.

Dinner will be at 7 p.m. and the cost is €30 per person. We look forward to a lovely day of golf and evening’s celebrations.

Well done to our Minor Cup team who fought the good fight against Tullamore last week. Our Mixed team also gave second best to a very good Courtown outfit. Super effort ladies, and thanks to all our teams for their support for the club.

Keep up to date with all the latest news and results on our website (www.rosslaregolf.com) and on social media.

ST. HELEN’S

Our Pierce Purcell team followed on from the county hurlers with a great win over our Kilkenny opponents from Callan. We did as required at home, winning our two games, so it all came down to results in Borris.

Word filtered through that we were three down in one game, so we needed one win from the two remaining ties. The final two were too close to call as we were one up with two to play in one and one down with three to play in the other.

Sure enough, it came down to the 18th where we clinched it. Well done lads; in the next round we face Courtown.

Next weekend, Saturday and Sunday, June 4 and 5, we are delighted to host the inaugural Trinity Motors golfing weekend.

Fantastic prizes with numerous extras are on offer over the two days – a must-play event to be noted in your diary! Check out details below.

Inter-club fixtures: Thursday, June 2, Junior Cup v. Ballymoney, 5 p.m.; Thursday, June 2, Provincial Towns v. Enniscorthy, 4 p.m.; Monday, June 6, Duggan Cup v. Mount Juliet, 1 p.m.; Wednesday, June 8, Fred Perry v. Tulfarris, 3.30 p.m.; Thursday, June 9, mixed foursomes v. Craddockstown, 2 p.m.

Sunday, May 22, open singles: overall, Pádraig Bail (16), 37 points; Division 1: 1, Martin Codd (7), 36 points; 2, Ryan Burke (8), 35 points (countback); Division 2: 1, Derek Cullen (Ballymoney, 14), 34 points (countback); 2, Jim Murphy (17), 34 points; Division 3: 1, Chris Dowling (22), 36 points; 2, Nick Hayes (21), 34 points (countback).

Wednesday, May 25, open singles: 1, Mike Crowley (16), 37 points; 2, Eoin Moore (3), 36 points (countback); 3, Wayne O’Leary (14), 36 points; 4, Seamus McCormack (20), 35 points.

Saturday, May 28, 3Ts charity singles: overall, Fintan Duggan (29), 41 points; Division 1: 1, Joe Kelly (10), 40 points; 2, Pat O’Connor (6), 37 points; Division 2: 1, Phil Cassidy (16), 38 points; 2, David Murphy (16), 34 points; Division 3: 1, James Farrell (24), 39 points; 2, Russell Burke (26), 37 points.

Sunday, May 29, monthly medal: overall, Mike Crowley (16), 70; Class 1, Darren Jordan (12), 71; Class 2, Kevin Driver (14), 73 (countback); Class 3, Paddy Hannon (25), 72.

Fixtures: Wednesday, June 1, open singles; Friday, June 3, open twelve holes; Saturday, June 4, Trinity Motors weekend, open four-person team event; Sunday, June 5, Trinity Motors weekend, open singles stableford; Monday, June 6, bank holiday open twelve holes champagne scramble; Wednesday, June 8, open singles.

ST. HELEN’S LADIES

Wednesday, May 11, open 18 holes singles stableford (qualifying): 1, Marie Carroll (18), 22 points; 2, Jo Devitt (29), 20 points; 3, Patricia Williams (41), 19 points.

Saturday, May 14, open 18 holes singles stableford (qualifying), sponsored by Clayton Whites Hotel: 1, Trina Cooney (37), 34 points; 2, Helena O’Connor (29), 34 points; 3, Catherine McCurdy (42), 34 points.

Sunday, May 15, fourball better ball, any combination: 1, Shane Sinnott and Adrian Murphy, 48 points; 2, Jim Brauneisen and Pat O’Connor, 46 points; 3, Janet Slattery and Nora Kavanagh, 44 points.

Wednesday, May 18, Senior open, 18 holes singles stableford (qualifying), sponsored by the Furlong family: 1, Colette Mellon (18), 34 points; 2, Angie Sheehan (Druid’s Heath, 29), 29 points; 3, Kathleen Murphy (31), 28 points.

Saturday, May 21, open 18 holes singles stableford (qualifying), sponsored by Danny McCarthy: 1, Catherine McCurdy (41), 35 points; 2, Marie Carroll (18), 33 points; 3, Ger Smith (27), 33 points.

Saturday, May 28, open 18 holes singles stableford (qualifying), 3Ts (Turn the Tide of Suicide), sponsored by Joe MacAvin: 1, Trina Cooney (38), 36 points; 2, Helena O’Connor (29), 32 points; 3, Suzanne Glynn (26), 33 points.

Sunday, May 29, monthly medal, strokes (qualifying): 1, Trina Cooney, 112 – 38 = 74; 2, Marie Carroll, 93 – 18 = 75 (lowest gross score); 3, Anna Marie Murphy, 110 – 33 = 77.

On the June bank holiday weekend we have a two-day event on Saturday and Sunday with a champagne scramble any combination on Monday.

The weekend of June 11 and 12, we have another two-day competition so hope to see as many as possible out playing and supporting our local sponsors.

WEXFORD

The winner of the 18-hole gents’ singles stableford competition, played on Saturday and Sunday, May 21 and 22, and sponsored by Kia Motors, was Jack Faragher (9) with 42 points.

Jack had a slow start to his round with bogies on each of the first five holes. A birdie two on the sixth with a further three pars saw him turn with 19 points.

It was then that he had a “purple patch” with birdies on the tenth, twelfth and 13th which put him in a winning position, and he finished with a great score of 23 points on the back nine for a total of 42 points.

Michael Fortune was in second place with 41 points. Michael had halves of 24 points on the first nine and 17 points on the back nine.

In third place was Pat ‘Kenny’ Walsh (14) on 40 points. Pat had 18 points on the front nine and a strong 22 points on the final nine. Joseph Kelly (5) won the gross prize with 37 points.

Tom Foran (12) was the vets.’ winner with 38 points, and Bobby Kehoe (16) was in fourth place with 38 points. Our thanks to Kia Motors for their sponsorship.

Tuesday, May 24, club Senior gents’ 15-hole singles stableford: 1, George Hillis (17), 37 points; 2, George Roche (29), 33 points; 3, Seamus Byrne (33), 30 points (back seven).

Tuesday evening twelve-hole semi open mixed Scotch foursomes: 1, Jane Duignan and Paul Bent (13), 39 strokes (back six); 2, Kay McCabe and Tommy Morrissey (14), 39 strokes; 3, Bridget Furlong and Denis Faherty (20.33), 39.33.

Wednesday, May 25, open 14 holes stableford, ladies’ and gents’ fourball better ball, sponsored by Selskar Pharmacy: 1, Tom O’Gorman (17) and Michael O’Gorman (18), 39 points; 2, Roy Sexton and Tommy Morrissey (8), 38 points; 3, Michael Rossiter (11) and Leonard Doyle (18), 37 points. Our thanks to Selskar Pharmacy for their sponsorship.

Friday, May 27, 14 holes open ladies’ and gents’ fourball better ball: 1, Brian Bolger (13) and John Burke (30), 37 points.

Our Jimmy Bruen team played Tulfarris in the second round on Saturday. We took advantage of our home draw by winning all three home matches, with Tulfarris winning their two home matches to give Wexford a 3–2 winning score.

Well done to our team of Adrian Doran, Billy Doran, Michael Doyle, Christy O’Gorman, Roy Sexton, Tommy Morrissey, Larry O’Neill, Ultan Ryan, Mark Kehoe and Matthew Doyle, and also to the team managers, Maurice Delaney and Nicky Murphy.

The qualifiers for the Pettitt’s SuperValu golfer of the year will be the 30 leading nett scores from the qualifying round, plus the best gross and the best veteran. This will take place on Sunday, June 5, from 4.10 p.m. until 5.40 p.m. If any qualifier is unable to play at their appointed time, please contact either Paul Roche or Kieran Purcell ASAP.

Forthcoming competitions: Wednesday, June 1, ladies’ and gents’ 14-hole open fourball better ball; Friday, June 3, Faythe Harriers Classic (only eight team tee-times left - contact Michael at 086-2591366 or our Pro Shop at 053-9142238 to reserve a tee-time); Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5, past Captains’ sponsored gents’ singles competition; Monday, June 6, open four-person team event which is a 4, 3, 2, 1 reverse reel format; Tuesday, June 7, morning, club Senior gents’ 15 holes singles, and in the evening, semi open mixed Scotch foursomes.

NEW ROSS SENIORS

Another good day at the office (for some), and a great day’s golfing in overcast but mainly dry weather.

That was the story emanating from our outing on Thursday. We endeavour at all times to pick fair and balanced teams in which all have a chance of being among the prize-winners.

More often than not the so-called dream teams fail to perform as it is all about who plays well on any given day.

Since the introduction of the World Handicap System, it is fair to say that all players now have a better chance to enjoy their game and figure in the scoring.

Our Seniors group are becoming renowned for their close finishes each Thursday, and last week was no exception. Once again, only five points divided the first four teams home, testimony to fair team selections.

Clinching the first prize were Jim ‘Ross’ Ryan, (22), Dan Quigley (24), Martin Hartley (27) and Michael Brennan (28) with a fine score of 105 points. On their heels in second place with 104 points came Tom Foley (19), Martin Furlong (26), Seán Ó hUginn (26) and Paddy O’Shea (34).

Third place went to Dick Cuddihy (13), Michael Gannon (23), Tony Wallace (26) and Jamesie Murphy (29) with 102 points. Two points behind and claiming the fourth prize were Pat Phelan (13), Aidan O’Connor (24), Donie Cody (27) and John Farrell (29).

Teams for Thursday, June 2: 9.05 a.m., Tony Redmond, Paddy Mahony, Denis Murphy, Liam Glasheen (tee number four); 9.05 a.m., Mikey Lee, Kenny Irwin, Martin Burke, Colin Casey (tee number eight); 9.05 a.m., Seamus Aylward, Tony Harford, John Coleman, Peter Goggin (tee number three); all other teams start on tee number one: 9.05 a.m., John Browne, Patsy Farrell, Jamesie Wallace, Paddy O’Shea; 9.15 a.m., Andy Ronan, Willie Wallace, John Hosey, Aidan Wallace; 9.25 a.m., Martin McGrath, Tommy Kehoe, Jim Kehoe, Pat Coady; 9.35 a.m., Ger Freyne, John Aylward (M/V), Tony Sexton, A.N. Other; 9.45 a.m., Francie Coghlan, Michael Gannon, Seamus McLaurence, Peter Aldridge; 9.55 a.m., Michael Kavanagh, Richie Aylward, John P. Aylward, Oliver Brennan; 10.05 a.m., Ger Maher, Seán O’Neill, Willie Naddy, John Joe Murray; 10.15 a.m., Eamon Dungan, Tom Purcell, Robert O’Dwyer, Jamesie Murphy; 10.25 a.m., Tom Foley, Dick O’Neill, Tommy Ryan, A.N. Other; 10.35 a.m., Eddie Keher, Steve Travis, Jimmy O’Neill, Seán Ó hUginn; 10.45 a.m., Martin Murphy, Tim Doyle, Luke Power, Fr. Jim Curtis; 10.55 a.m., Martin Carroll, Kevin Treacy, Hughie O’Connor, Martin Hartley; 11.05 a.m., Denis Kirwan, Martin Furlong, John Farrell, Michael Brennan; 11.15 a.m., Pat Phelan, Billy Redmond, Pat Traynor, Tony Wallace.

NEW ROSS LADIES

The men’s Captain’s (George Walsh) prize to the ladies took place on Wednesday. The 18-hole stroke (medal) competition drew a great entry which resulted in closely-contested scores.

Results: 1, Geraldine Flynn (43), 71; 2, Margaret Furlong (17), 71; gross, Liz Bennett, 88; 3, Mary Maher (18), 71.

Beautiful weather brought out a lot of players for the Captain’s nixed event on Friday afternoon. We wish Captain George a successful men’s competition this coming weekend.

The PGA Tankard, an 18-hole stableford sponsored by the Pro Shop, is on today (Wednesday, June 1).

There will be a presentation night afterwards at 8 p.m. in the clubhouse, covering competitions from April 13 to May 18. An email has been sent out from Captain Teenie with all prize-winners listed.

To make it a seasonal social event, there will be strawberries and cream on the night so be sure to come along regardless of whether you have a prize to collect!

The mixed Cullen Cup team were in action against Carlow on Thursday, with two away and three at home. It was a close call and went to the 17th in Carlow to determine the outcome which saw Carlow win 3-2.

The Intermediate team met Wexford on Sunday with three away and two at home. This also turned into a cliff-hanger with New Ross coming out on top 3-2 after nail-biting finishes. Managers Carmel Delaney and Teresa Ryan are delighted with the result.

BUNCLODY

May 21 and 22, second monthly medal and GOY, sponsored by Seán Earley and Ken Leech: 1, Ian Hall (20), 64 (back nine); 2, Robert St. Ledger (17), 64; gross, Alan Harrington (6), 75; 3, Ray Furlong (15), 67 (back nine); 4, Paddy Farrell (18), 67; 5, Eddie O’Neill (13), 69.

May 21, 22 and 24, ladies’ second monthly medal, sponsored by Nick and Margaret Byrne: 1, Ann Jordan (53), 68 nett; 2, Eileen Kelly (12), 71 nett; gross, Linda Hassett (7), 81, 3, Louise Roe (20), 75 nett.

May 25, Wednesday open singles: 1, Dave Kinsella (11), 40 points; 2, Martin Bennett (11), 39 points (back nine); 3, Tim Kelly (22), 39 points (back six).

May 28-29, open fourball: 1, Eamon Kehoe (17), John Heffernan (8), 46 points; 2, Martin Bennett (10), Mick Kenny, Enniscorthy (12), 45 points (back nine); 3, Shane P. Kehoe (15), J. McDermott-Walsh (6), 45 points (back six); 4, Paddy Lewins (13), Bernard McGinley (14), 45 points.

BALLYMONEY

May 21-22, champagne scramble, three-person open, to commemorate Charlie Logan: 1, Jason Hughes and Samantha with Arthur Byrne, 89 points; 2, Julian Breen, Neil Harris and Wesley O’Neill, 84 points; 3, James Lennon, Allan Barr and John Kenny, 84 points, holding off a few more teams also on 84 on countback.

Wednesday nine-hole stableford medal competition (back nine): gold, Greg O’Rourke, 20 points; silver, Ciarán Doyle, 19 points; bronze, Robert Bolger, holding off Kevin Byrne, Bob Kelly, John Farrell and David Mordaunt on countback.

May 28-29, gents’ open singles stableford: 1, Charlie Dunne (19), 45 points; 2, James (Dublin) Byrne (15), 44 points; 3, Jason Vickers (31), 40 points; Division 1, Darren Dardis (4), 36 points; Division 2, Gary Delaney (19), 39 points; Division 3, Andrew Byrne (27), 40 points.

Ballymoney lost 4 and 3 away to a strong Bunclody team in the Provincial Towns Cup on Saturday.

The Jimmy Bruen team were also away to Bunclody on Sunday in glorious weather and unfortunately lost 3 and 2, with the last match tight and going to the 18th.

Best of luck to the Pierce Purcell team at home to The Heath next Saturday.

COURTOWN

The Gorey Guardian summer series is starting today (June 1).

Open week is starting June 11, with open fourballs, singles, ladies, scrambles – something for everyone. It’s €25 for visitors with their Golf Ireland card.

Please visit the website or phone the Pro Shop for bookings.

May 24, ladies’ Scotch foursomes, sponsored by Whelan’s Pharmacy: 1, Anne Kearney and Brona Dore (43), 38; 2, Mairéad Carty and Carole Barnwell (24), 37; 3, Mary Kilbride and Eileen Cullen (26), 36; nine-hole, Maria Murphy and Ann O’ Shaughnessy (21), 17.

May 26, gents’ open singles: 1, John Langan-Murphy (8), 40 points; 2, Patrick Kenny (18), 37 points; gross, Alan McDonald (0), 34 points; 3, Jim O’Shea (7), 36 points (back nine).

May 28, any combination fourball, sponsored by Jack Dunne & Sons: 1, Catherine Quinn and Madge Lillis, 49 points; 2, Kevin O’Connor and Kevin Ferguson, 46 points; 3, Tom Fleming and Dermot P. Fitzgerald, 45 points.

May 29, gents’ singles medal: 1, Donal Sheehan (26), 65; 2, Mark O’Shea (14), 67; gross, Alan McDonald (0), 73; 3, Patrick Kenny (19), 67 (back nine); ladies, Madge Lillis.

ENNISCORTHY LADIES

It was a lovely day before golf last Tuesday at Enniscorthy Golf club. The competition was sponsored by Grant’s Pharmacy.

Well done to all the winners, and a huge thanks to Grant’s Pharmacy for their sponsorship.

Results: 1, Dorothy Kenny (27), 41 points; 2, Pauline Murphy (29), 40 points; 3, Fionnuala Killilea (21), 39 points (back nine); 4, Margaret Frayne (12), 39 points; nine-hole winners: 1, Maureen McCafferty (18), 19 points; 2, Geraldine Gahan (19), 17 points.

Enniscorthy Golf Club held a fashion show by Helen’s Fashions on Tuesday, a lovely relaxing first event of its kind in over two years. It was nice to see all our lady members enjoying their night out.

ENNISCORTHY

May 23, ladies’ and gents’ open singles, sponsored by Enniscorthy Golf Club: 1, Martin Sludds (3), 37 points (last nine); 2, Mel Archer (20), 37 points.

May 25, gents’ nine-hole midweek, sponsored by Enniscorthy Golf Club: overall, Pa Hore (4), 22 points; Cat. 1, John Healy (2), 21 points; Cat. 2, Eddie Doyle Sc. (6), 19 points; Cat. 3, Ger Byrne (7), 19 points; Cat. 4, Con Fleming (9), 20 points.

May 28-29, Bobby Jones Shield, strokes, sponsored by Seán Quirke Financials: overall, Colin Ruth (20), 66; gross, Jason Rackard (+3), 73; Cat. 1, Murty Dempsey (7), 69; Cat. 2, Dennis Hayes (12), 68; Cat. 3, Ciarán Tobin (17), 68; Cat. 4, Thomas Nolan (21), 67.

The Barton Cup team had a great victory against a strong Carlow, advancing them on to the next round.

Unfortunately, it’s the end of the road this year for both the Jimmy Bruen and All-Ireland Fourball teams as they lost out to Athy and Newbridge respectively.

Paul Conroy has a packed schedule for the coming weeks, having started his touring by playing in the Scottish Amateur Open from May 27-29.

It wasn’t to be for Paul but, moving on, he is due to play in the St. Andrews Links Trophy from June 3-5.

The following week he’ll turn his attention to the British Amateur Open from June 13-18. As always, we wish him the very best of luck.

COOLLATTIN

Saturday and Sunday, May 21 and 22, 18-hole open men’s singles stableford competition: Cat. 1 (0-9), Laurence Ronan (3), 39 points (visitor); Cat. 2 (10-16), Paudge Cullen (15), 41 points; Cat. 3 (17-22), Packie Gorman (21), 44 points; Cat. 4 (23+), Eugene Ryan (24), 44 points.

Wednesday, May 25, 18-hole open men’s singles stableford competition: Cat. 1 (0-9), Owen Young (6), 37 points; Cat. 2 (10-16), Barty Turner (12), 35 points; Cat. 3 (17-22), Edward Mulhall (17), 38 points; Cat. 4 (23+), Jack Lynch (29), 37 points.