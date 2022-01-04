On the Fairways

World boxing champion Katie Taylor pictured with Andy Doyle (restaurant proprietor), John Pitt (Captain) and James Keane on a visit to Wexford Golf Club recently.

ROSSLARE LADIES

Tuesday, December 14 was our annual Christmas Jumper competition, with Christmas pop-up shops adding to the colourful and festive fare. Special thanks to Marie Therese Swan for her generous sponsorship and congratulations to winner Paula O’Leary.

Result Main Course: 12-holes Christmas Jumper, December 14, sponsored by Marie Therese Swan - Winner: Paula O’Leary (10) 29 points (back 9); Second: Chris White (11) 29 points; Third: Phyllis O’Farrell (23) 28 points; Fourth: Yvonne O’Connor (13) 27 points; Fifth: Mary Kavanagh (23) 26 points (back 1); Sixth: Kitty Roche (12) 26 points (back 9); Seventh: Joan Bowe (8) 26 points.

Result Burrow Course: 9-hole singles, December 14 - Winner: Niamh Howlin (16) points.

Results Saturday, December 11, Ladies 12-hole singles - 1st: Rosemary Spelman (20) 23 points; 2nd: Cathy Atkinson (7) 22 points Back 9; 3rd: Stephanie Glynn (13) 22 points.

Results Saturday, December 18, 12-holes singles - Winner: Frances Kavanagh (13) 24 points (Back 9); Second: Maire Farrell (11) 24 points; Third: Anna Kelly (18) 22 points.

Looking to the future, congratulations to our Junior players David Hopkins (U14) and Haig Conroy (U16) who have been chosen on the Golf Ireland South-East Development Panels for 2021-2022.

ST HELEN’s BAY

Our AGMs were held recently under strict Covid guidelines. Despite a curtailed season we were delighted to report a very successful year. We look forward to a full programme of events next year and wish all our members a safe Covid-free 2022. Our incoming officers and committees are as follows:

Club President, Rionach Donlon; Club Secretary, Dermot Walsh; Club Treasurer, Michael Cooney. Gents Committee: Captain, Gerry Byrne. Vice-Captain, Paddy Dunne. Secretary, Gerry Smyth. Treasurer, Russell Burke. Competitions Secretary, Chris Maddock. Communications Officer, Vincent Murphy. Committee, James Monaghan, Danny Kenny, Mike Crowley, Bob Byrne, Stephen Kearns, Gavin Morris and Nick Hayes.

The ever-popular Winter League with eleven teams and almost one hundred players, began on Sunday, October 24, and thanks to the kind weather, we have completed the first six rounds on schedule.

The annual end of season Captains Drinks was held on Saturday, December 4, at which the following received their awards: Golfer of the Year 2020, Pat O’Connor, Golfer of the Year 2021, David Berney. Gents Matchplay 2021, Shane Sinnott. PGA Tankard 2020/21, Ciarán Sheil. Hole-in-One Club inductees: Danny Kenny (18th), Gerry Byrne (3rd), Ciarán Frost (7th).

Monthly Medals 2020, July: Eoin Kelly, Pat O’Connor, Dillon Crowley, Ryan Burke. August: Stephen Cogley, Denis Lehane, John Walsh, Kieran Whelan. September: Stephen Cogley, Pat Burke, Neville Swan, James Swan.

Monthly Medals 2021, June: James Farrell, Eoin Kelly, Conor Clarke, David Bradley. July: Padraig Bail, Denis Lehane, Conor Clarke, Brian Buttimer. August: Ciarán Sheil, Gary Martin, David Berney, Alan Walsh. September: John Browne, Ciarán Frost, Chris Maddock, Brian Buttimer. October: Michael Cooney, Danny Kenny, Ciarán O’Brien, Gerry Smyth.

A special presentation was made to Ryan Burke in recognition of his selection as a member of the Golf Ireland Leinster U16 Development squad. We are all very proud of Ryan and will be supporting his every step in what will be a very bright and exciting future.

Recent Results:

Sunday, December 3 - Division 1: Padraig Bail, Damien Driver; Division 2: Shane Sinnott, James Fitzpatrick; Division 3: Kieran Whelan, Michael Cooney.

Saturday, December 11 - Division 1: James Monaghan, Pat O’Connor; Division 2: Wayne Tobin, Declan Murphy; Division 3: Derek Byrne, Dermot Walsh.

Sunday, December 12: David Howlin, Mike Crowley, Jonathan Dunne.

NEW ROSS LADIES

Our Christmas scramble/presentation etc. scheduled for Wednesday, December 15 were cancelled as a mark of respect to the passing of Mrs. Peggy Walsh. Peggy was a long-standing member of New Ross Golf Club and mother of our current Captain George Walsh and lady members Mary Kavanagh Comp. Sec. and Ellen Howlett. Peggy was President of the club in 1972. We extend our deepest sympathies to the Walsh family at this sad time.

Our end-of-year presentation will be carried over to Wednesday, January 5.

COURTOWN

Wednesday Sweep, December 15 – 1st: Mark McGrath (24) (34-1) 33 points; 2nd: Tommy Kinsella (21) 29 points; 3rd: Pat Timmons (21) (29-1) 28 points (last 9); 4th: Pat Donnellan (16) 28 points (last 6).

Two-person team event, December 18 and 19 – 1st: Pat Walsh (4) and John Fitzgerald (10) 39 points; 2nd: David Swords (11) and Ger McGrath (10) 38 points; 3rd: Niall Kirwan (14) and John Langan Murphy (7), 37 points (last 3); 4th: Keith Reid (8) and Alex Reid (4), 37 points (last 9).

Ladies and gents invitation singles, December 27 – 1st: Tony Curran (13) (Gort) 28 points (last 9); 2nd: Tom Foster (18) 28 points (last 9).

Ladies and gents singles, January 1 and 2 - 1st: Andrew Smith (15) 30 points; 2nd: Mark McGrath (24) 29 points; 3rd: Tom Foster (18) 28 points, last 9; Gross: Brendan Breen (+1) 26 points; 4th: Des Roche (7) 28 points.

Ladies - Denise Kavanagh (17) 24 points.

Courtown Golf Club would like to wish all its members, staff, friends, sponsors and visitors a very happy and healthy New Year in 2022.

WEXFORD

An E.G.M. for our members was on held recently with the agenda being to make some necessary changes to our constitution. This meeting, due to the escalating Covid situation was a Zoom meeting to ensure the safety of our members.

There was an active input by some of the participants, but the usual cut and thrust which is normal at most of our meetings was missing. Very few would hold the opinion the this is the ideal way to conduct a meeting, but needs must in the current conditions.

When the votes were counted the motion to adopt the proposed new amendments to our constitution was comfortably carried. Our President Sam Dempsey and Captain John Pitt, both sincerely thanked the sub-committee who had put so much work into formulating the new wording to the articles which required amending.

On Tuesday our Seniors Section held their Christmas Competition over the usual 15 holes.

The following were the prize winners. Main competition – 1st: Eddie Cousins, 2nd: Peter Stafford, 3rd: Niall McGuigan, 4th: Michael Browne, 5th: Seamus Byrne, 6th: Ted Mangan, 7th: Ray Murphy, 8th: Pat Furlong, 9th: P.C. Browne and 10th: Tom Sullivan.

Cat 1 – 1st: George Hillis, 2nd: Paddy O’Reilly.

Cat 2 – 1st: Martin Frehill, 2nd: Billy Roche and, finally, Cat 3 – 1st: Con Pierce with Phillip Culllen in second place.

Well done to the organisers who provided every Senior member with a tin of Roses for the festive season.

The 14-hole open fourball in December was won by Geoffrey Farrell (6) and Ger Healy with 37 points. In second place were Michael Browne (17) and John McNicholas (21 – 3) on 36 points.

The 14-Hole 3-person team event was won by Gary Lynch (3), Thomas McRory (8) and John Cleary (14).

The 9-hole singles winners were O-5 Cat Christy O’Gorman (5) with 22 points. 6-9 Cat Pat Mahon (6) 25 points and the 10 + Cat winner was Jim Doyle (10) 23 points on the back 6.

There was no winner of the jackpot in the Joker competition this week. The winner of the weekly prize €50 was Mary O’Leary. The jackpot next week will be €1,638.

The biggest buzz around our golf club for a long time occurred this week when the former Olympic Gold medal winner and current multi World Boxing champion Katie Taylor appeared in our club house.

Katie was on a visit to Wexford to meet local man Eddie Bolger who is the coach to the German national boxing team. Eddie and Katie arrived at our clubhouse on Wednesday to dine in our clubhouse restaurant ‘Slice’ which is run by Andy Doyle.

Katie was very accommodating to the many club members who wished to be photographed with her. All expressed that she was a very ordinary, unassuming and obliging lady. (You can take it that none of them have been in the ring with her). Eddie Bolger is the son of our member Billy Bolger.

Golf results. Sunday, December 19 – 9-hole singles - Loop 1 winners - 0-5 Cat: Fran Thomas (5) 18 points; Cat 6-9: Michael Leinston (9) 22 points, back 6; and the 10 + Cat winner was Richard Mullen (15) 25 points.

Loop 2 winners - 0-5 Cat: Roy Sexton (5 - 0.5) 22 points, back 6; 6-9 Cat: Liam Sinnott (7) 22 points and 10+ Mark Shorley (10) 25 points.

Wednesday, December 22 - Open 14-hole four-ball winners were Jim Turner (5) and Neil B Murphy (9) 38 points.

Friday, December 24 – 14-hole three-person team event (two scores to count) - Winners were Richard Browne (3), Nicky Reville (5) and Keith Nolan (9-2) 64 points.

Results from December 27 - 9-hole two-player team champagne scrambles, Loop 1 result – Winners: Nigel Byrne (6) and Myles Byrne (17) 29 points; Runners-up: Nicky Reville (5) and Maurice Delaney (6) 25 points, back 6.

The loop 1 winners, the Byrnes were obviously playing very good golf and continued their great run by also going on to win the Loop 2 competition. This is the first time that this has happened at our club.

Loop 2 result – Winners: Nigel Byrne (6) and Myles Byrne (16) 30 points. Runners up were Mark Goodison (2) and Dylan Owens (10) with 27 points.

Wednesday, December 29 - Open ladies and gents 14-hole four-ball better ball. In first place were Emmet Doyle (14) and Padraig Gannon with 38 points and the runners up beaten on the back 7 were Christy O’Gorman (7) and Liam Flood (11) who also had 38 points.

All members will have been notified of the date of the A.G.M of our joint club which will be held on January 31st. Please note the cut off dates for proposals for motions/proposals is January 24.

Everyone at Wexford Golf Club extend their best wishes for a speedy recovery to John ‘Bonner’ O’Connor who is unwell at present. Bonner who is a long-time member of is regarded as one of the characters of our club. Get well soon, ‘Bonner’.

The President Sam, Captain John and our members extend their condolences to our course staff members, Kevin Bradley on the recent death of his father Nick Bradley and to John Kehoe on the recent deaths of his uncles Pat Hore and Paddy Bierney.

The Executive officers wish all of our staff and all club members a very happy and healthy New Year. Everyone’s wish for 2022 must be that we will see Covid and all its variants under control if not eliminated.

ROSSLARE

Results for competition played on December 18 – Singles (67 played) - 1st: Paul MacCarthy (20) 32 points; 2nd: Anthony Duggan (6) 30 points; 3rd: Raymond Kelly (16) 28 points (b9); 4th: William White (8) 28 points (b9); 5th: Pat Rossiter (7) 28 points (b9); 6th: Colum Smith (14) 28 points.

Competition played on December 19 – fourball (94 played) - 1st: Rory Deane (3) and Ken Power (5), 36 points; 2nd: Jim Doyle (7) and William Underwood (17), 31 points, B9; 3rd: Padraic Dempsey (8) and Eugene Daly (11), 31 points, B9; 4th: Eamon O’Rourke (9) and Gerard Boland (9) 31 points, B9.

ST HELEN’s BAY LADIES

As the year now draws to an end, we would like to wish all our members and their families the very best for 2022.

The numbers of ladies playing golf the past two weeks have dwindled to a handful of ladies, and the winners on each day are as follows:

Sunday, December 12 – 11 holes NQ S/S – Carroll, Marie 18 points (13).

Saturday, December 18 - 11 holes NQ S/S – Carroll, Marie 21 points (13).

Sunday, December 19 - 11 holes NQ S/S – McCurdy, Catherine 19 points (26).

The Wednesday Clubs’ 11-hole competition continues, – no need to book, just pop along and meet at the Pro Shop at 10am. All are welcome.

This weekly event continues right through the winter months, followed by food in the bar with all the members playing on the day.

It’s a great way to meet the local members in the club.

There are still a few 2022 charity calendars left in the Pro Shop if anyone want to support this great cause Men Against Cancer – pop into the Pro Shop or call 053 91 33234, to get your copy.

NEW ROSS

Over 170 golfers played in a recent competition which was excellent for the time of year.

14-hole hamper competition results – 1st: Corey St Ledger (23) 34 (L6); 2nd: Brian St Ledger (13) 34 (L9); 3rd: Joe Morrissey (19) 34 (L9); Gross: Alan Furness 28; Cat 1: Jimmy St Ledger (9) 33; Cat 2: Billy Wallace (15) 32; Cat 3: Sean O’Neill (28) 34.

Prizes for recent competitions may be collected from the bar/restaurant at your convenience. Thanks to Anthony for facilitating this as always.

BALLYMONEY

Gents singles stableford open, December 18 and 19 – 1st: Sean Cullen (24) 45 points; 2nd: Arthur Byrne (22) 42 points; 3rd: Mark Brady (21) 41 points.

Division 1: Tommy Dunne (9) 40 points; Division 2: Mark Sinnott (19) 40 points; Division 3: Neil Harris (24) 41 points.

Happy New Year to all