Nolan’s Discorama a fatality at Aintree

DAVIDSTOWN TRAINER Paul Nolan has said he is “heartbroken” after his horse, Discorama, died after suffering an injury at the Grand National at Aintree on Saturday.

The horse was the only fatality of the race; he did not fall but was pulled up by jockey Bryan Cooper between the twelfth and 13th fences.

Paul Nolan confirmed on social media on Saturday evening that the injury had sadly proved fatal. He said on Twitter: “We are heartbroken to have lost Discorama today at Aintree. Bryan pulled him up due to injury. Our condolences to his owners Andrew Gemmell and Tom Friel.”

Professor Chris Proudman, veterinary advisor to Aintree racecourse, said: “After the race, Discorama was assessed further... Very sadly we determined that he had sustained an untreatable pelvic injury and it has now been necessary to put him to sleep on welfare grounds. Our thoughts are with his connections.”

Nolan said: “He was a great horse but unfortunately that is part of the game. He went peacefully and, while we are all devastated, the reality of the situation is I didn’t make it to Aintree because my own father is very sick at home and unfortunately it doesn’t look good. We’ve our own worries at home and, at times like this, it provides a bit of perspective.”

Jimmy Nolan, father of Paul and his assistant, James Jnr., has been an integral part of the development of the Nolan stables at Toberona over the years.

Before all that he was engrossed in Gaelic games as a player, referee and club officer.

It is a sad irony that while Paul Nolan has been enjoying his most successful training season for a decade, he has been hit by two hammer blows with the death of his two stable stars, Latest Exhibition and now Discorama.

The French bred nine-year-old won just twice in his 22-race career, but he was very consistent and was second seven times and only fell once as he was campaigned at the very highest level.

He was placed in his three Cheltenham Festival appearances in successive years.

He was the runner-up in the 2018 Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle and the following year’s National Hunt Chase, and third in the 2020 Ultima Handicap Chase. He also finished seventh in last year’s Grand National.

Sympathy to the Nolans and to all the Toberona staff who cared for him as he spent his entire five-year career at the Davidstown yard.