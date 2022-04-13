Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Nolan’s Discorama a fatality at Aintree

Bryan Cooper and Discorama. Expand

Close

Bryan Cooper and Discorama.

Bryan Cooper and Discorama.

Bryan Cooper and Discorama.

wexfordpeople

DAVIDSTOWN TRAINER Paul Nolan has said he is “heartbroken” after his horse, Discorama, died after suffering an injury at the Grand National at Aintree on Saturday.

The horse was the only fatality of the race; he did not fall but was pulled up by jockey Bryan Cooper between the twelfth and 13th fences.

Privacy