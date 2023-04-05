Niall Sheil of St. Killian's show class at world Masters athletics in Poland

St Killian’s AC News

TORUN IN Poland was the host city for the recent world Masters indoor athletics championships, and St. Killian’s athlete Niall Sheil represented his club and country with distinction at the event.

Niall came into the event in good form, having won the national and Leinster Masters indoor championships, and he was now pitting himself against the best in the world.

He competed in both the 3k track and 8k cross-country, which also doubled up as a team event.

The 3k track was up first, and as the final was a tactical affair. Niall had a great race and finished in an amazing seventh place behind the local Polish favourite, Grzegorz Kujawski.

The cross-country event was 24 hours later so it was a big ask to recover and toe the line in what was a gruelling four-lap course.

Niall took the first lap conservatively and picked up the pace in the last couple of laps, overtaking a number of athletes to finish in another superb seventh place, but playing a vital part in ensuring a bronze team medal for Ireland.

The race was won by Kenyan superstar Kenneth Mburu. The team event was won by Spain, with the local favourites Poland taking second, just pipping Ireland to third, with a strong Great Britain team in fourth place. St. Killian’s AC are very proud of Niall’s achievements.