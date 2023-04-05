New Ross swimmer Evan Bailey wins silver in butterfly

EVAN BAILEY kept the New Ross club name in the limelight when he finished in the men’s 50m butterfly final at the second day of the Irish open swimming championships.

He was only headed by Dolphin’s Max McCusker who completed an impressive double, also winning the national titles in the 100m freestyle.

Evan finished in 24.79 in the butterly, with McCusker on 23.97 and Dylan Registe of Lisburn finishing third in 25.06.

And young Bailey also finished fourth in the 100m freestyle won by McCusker, securing consideration times for the European Under-23 championships and European Junior championships in the process.

That Under-23 event will be hosted in Dublin from August 11-13, while the Juniors are in Serbia from July 4-9.