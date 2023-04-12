New Ross rugby youths win two titles on home ground
South-East successes for host club
IT WAS an exciting weekend in New Ross rugby club as they hosted the Under-14 South-East League finals on Saturday.
New Ross 12, Wicklow 7: This was another excellent result for the Under-14 boys, making it three from three in terms of results on the day, and two from two in South-East finals.
It was an entertaining affair from the first to the last minute, with an end-to-end superbly-finished try winning the game for New Ross.
Well done boys and coaches, South-East Plate champions, and thanks to Wicklow for the great game.
There was another exciting encounter between Tullow and Wexford in the South-East League Cup final with an exhilarating finish.
It ended in a draw (14 apiece), with Tullow winning out as they scored the first try.
New Ross 7, Arklow 0: This was a fantastic win for Under-15 boys, the #BuddhaBabes, who were crowned South-East Cup champions after a tightly-contested battle.
It was brilliant stuff from the boys, and an excellent achievement for players and coaches alike.
New Ross 19, Cill Dara 17: This Under-13 boys’ contest was a great game with great rugby from both sides.
The result could have gone either way, so well done to our boys for the win.