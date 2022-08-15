New Ross rower Amy is making a big splash

Amy Barrett sporting her Irish one piece at the National Rowing Centre.

Amy Barrett from New Ross and Rowing Ireland official Lisa O’Callaghan.

JUNIOR NEW Ross Boat Club rower Amy Barrett has just returned to Ireland after an amazing few weeks.

On July 15, Amy represented New Ross Boat Club at the national rowing championships which were held at the National Rowing Centre, Cork.

Amy raced in the J18 single scull event where she finished first in her heat and also with the second fastest time which qualified her for the final.

Amy had a strong race here where the Bann rower, Ellie Hutchinson, took an early lead which she kept to the finish.

The battle then began for second and third place between Amy and Sligo rower Alannah Donohoe.

Amy held on to second place until the closing metres of the 2km race, but the Sligo rower just overtook her coming over the line.

Amy secured a bronze medal which was a great result in such a competitive event.

After the successful championships for Amy, she then relocated to the National Rowing Centre to train under the high performance coaching team, having been selected to row for Ireland from previous trials.

Amy was chosen to race at the Coupe de la Jeunesse, a Junior European regatta which was held in Castrelo de Miño, Spain.

Amy raced the two-day regatta in the Junior coxless four with her team-mates Alannah Donohoe (Sligo Rowing Club), Ranya Praximar (Galway Rowing Club), and Kelly Oforji (Skibbereen Rowing Club).

The girls raced well on day one, winning the ‘B’ final comfortably.

On Sunday they finished second in their heat which put them into the ‘A’ final where they finished in sixth place.

Although Amy and her crew did not medal over the weekend, this was a great experience for her and hopefully the first of many international regattas she will compete in for her country.