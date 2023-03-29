New Ross ladies look the part in comprehensive Cusack Cup win

New Ross ladies, the Leinster League Division 3 winners. Back (from left): Sarah Meskill, Sheenagh Dillon, Georgina Hearn, Molly Crowdle, Aoife Murphy, Cora Cousins, Valerie Kearns, Aideen Brazil, Erin Flanagan, Emma Flood, Caoimhe McDonald, Sabrina Stamp. Front (from left): Niamh Buggy, Anna Breen, Niamh Harte, Carol Kavanagh, Janelle Kirwan, Méadhbh O'Dwyer, Jennier Dunne, Jessica Sutton, Sinéad Clancy.

NEW ROSS ladies welcomed Wanderers to FBD Park on Sunday for the quarter-final of the Paul Cusack Cup.

The first-half began in perfect conditions for rugby, with New Ross playing against a slight breeze.

From the off, the home side looked hungry and organised.

Several forward moving phases saw Carol Kavanagh fire through a gap to stride home for the first score early on. It was converted by Cora Cousins for a 7-0 lead.

Straight from the kick-off the loose head made a 40-metre break before being caught short. The ball eventually went through the hands, with a brilliant wide pass from Molly Crowdle to her centre partner, Georgina Hearn, who sliced through for the second. It was again converted by Cora (14-0).

After a short middle of the field battle, New Ross moved the ball seamlessly from forwards to backs and speedster Anna Breen got that yard of space needed to sprint home from 40 metres. Cora’s conversion made it 21-0.

Wanderers weren’t deterred by their slow start and always showed glimpses of real talent and threat. They slipped through the fringes nicely and, after good retention, managed to crash over the line for a well-deserved try which was converted.

Wanderers now had their heads up and really started to grow into the game as the half was coming to a close.

However, a loose pass was hacked on by second row Jen Dunne before she brilliantly controlled her second kick to then pick up and dot down. Cora’s conversion left it 28-7 at half-time.

The second-half saw nine changes to the team, with plenty of experience as well as fresh legs ready to make a difference.

They did just that, with full-back Éabha Cullen chasing her own kick before collecting and just about making the line (33-7).

Kathryn Dempsey’s line speed was now causing Wanderers real problems, and through forcing a turnover the ball spilled out.

Eventually gathered, a chip over the top was latched on to by Éabha Cullen who was brilliantly supported by Jess Sutton to dive over the line for another try. It was converted by Cora for a 40-7 lead.

New Ross were now starting to really implement their brand of rugby, taking advantage of the opposition’s understandably tired legs as they only had the use of one substitute for the entire game.

Some solid phase play saw impromptu captain Caoimhe McDonald power through the line before deceiving the chasing defence and scoring an excellent try (45-7).

The Division 3 champions we’re on a roll now, and a number of penalty turnovers from Emma Flood and Janelle Kirwan gave them territory and a line-out in the Wanderers ’22.

Great accuracy in the line-out and the maul helped the girls drive over the line for a classic forwards’ try, finished off by Emma Flood (50-7).

Carol Kavanagh came back on to replace Caoimhe McDonald which seemed to put the clocks back rather than forward, as the evergreen Janelle Kirwan re-lived her role as captain which she held for many seasons. This only drove the girls on more.

They won a penalty 15 metres from the line. After a slip in a previous penalty from the same spot, Carol found herself with a chance of redemption.

Redeem she did, as she crashed over from a tap and go despite the attention of several defenders. It was converted by Cora to make it 57-7.

In the final play of the game, credit had to be given to the visitors.

They never once looked like dropping heads and kept Ross out for a high phase count.

However, the home side never lost their shape and good hands from the backs saw Cora Cousins stroll over the line for a deserved try and a 62-7 win.

As always, many players put their hand up for player of the match. Everyone affected the game positively.

Honourable mentions go to Niamh Buggy who was everywhere on the field, plus Janelle Kirwan, Kathryn Dempsey and Emma Flood for their electric defensive efforts.

The accolade, however, went deservedly to Carol Kavanagh for her two immense tries and constant ability to change the game on both sides of the ball.

The girls now await their semi-final opponents in Longford or Tullamore. The game will be away on April 16.