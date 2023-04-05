New Ross Golf Club news

Unfortunately, the wet weather forced the cancellation of both ladies’ competitions on Wednesday.

Upcoming fixtures: Wednesday, April 5, Australian spoons greensomes, sponsored by Brandon House Hotel & Spa; Wednesday, April 5, nine-hole stableford, sponsored by the club; Wednesday, April 12, 18-hole stableford, sponsored by Baileys Gifts and Framing; Wednesday, April 12, nine-hole stableford, sponsored by the club.

Our next presentation is planned for this Wednesday at 8 p.m. Prizes for our recent scramble competition, sponsored by Kelly’s Circle K, will be presented on the night and all winners are asked to attend.

This is a night not to be missed because we then have the eagerly-awaited Blossoms fashion show, generously hosted by Margaret O’Hanlon.

It’s always a very entertaining evening and we can’t wait to see our fellow golfers, the models, kitted out in the finest of fashion and strutting their stuff.

The club are running an Easter classic over the holiday weekend from Thursday to Monday, April 6 to 10. This is a four-person team event open to ladies and gents, members and guests.

The weather is improving, so get your name on the timesheet ladies, and make up for all the lost rainy days.

NEW ROSS SENIORS

In a week which featured torrential downpours of rain, leaving golf courses all over Ireland saturated and waterlogged, we were the lucky group in being able to get in two full 18 holes rounds on two different courses.

First up was Gowran Park on Monday, where after heavy weekend rain we got the go-ahead with our booking. Many thanks go to Ann Marie Scannell in the office and course manager, Joe Scriven, for the gracious welcome they gave to our travelling group of 44 players – it was much appreciated.

Also, the food served after golf was of the highest standard and the menu would easily be on par with that of any five-star hotel.

The sun was shining and the course was in fine order, with lightning-fast greens which some teams handled better than others.

The first hole, a long par five, proved a disaster scoring-wise for a few, whilst others got a good start there.

When the tallies were counted at the end of the day, Michael Kavanagh (21), Steve Travis (21), Jimmy O’Neill (23) and Lar Miskella (40) took the honours with a fantastic score of 106 points.

On 103 points and placed second were Martin McGrath (13), Jimmy Furlong (18), John Coleman (23) and John F. Roche (28).

Third spot went to Eddie Keher (16), Johnny Farrell (16), Jim Kehoe (29) and Les Jastrebski (30) with 101.

Placed fourth with 100 points were Eamon Dungan (8), Philip Walsh (15), Luke Power (24) and Paddy Power (46).

Fifth prize went to Seán Furlong (18), Seamus Aylward (21), Seán Murphy (24) and Aidan Wallace (28) with 99 points. On the same score and taking the sixth spot were Ger Maher (14), Martin Murphy (19), Fr. Jim Curtis (29) and Peter Aldridge (31).

Torrential rain on Wednesday meant that our home outing on Thursday was in the balance until we got the go-ahead Thursday morning, with the good news that buggies were allowed.

There were a couple of squibs of rain but for the most part it remained dry, with a brisk south-westerly wind. It’s a pity that some teams persist in slow play with no regard for the following groups – this should not be in our champagne scramble format.

We had some late withdrawals which meant a re-jigging of a few teams. As the results below will show, teams are of an equal balance week-in, week-out, with only a couple of points separating the prize-winners.

Early starters Pat Phelan (13), Tony Harford (18), Paddy Mahony (24) and Kenny Irwin (26) collected first prize, ‘Paddy Whiskey’ from Cork, with 103 points.

Placed second with 101 points were Andy Ronan (20), Denis Murphy (21), Seán Murphy (27) and Tom Purcell (28). One point behind came Ger Maher (14), Billy Redmond (23), Dan Quigley (25) and Paddy Power (46) in third place.

Three teams finished on 99 points but a better back nine gave the prize to Martin Carroll (15), Tony Redmond (21), Paddy Bennett (27) and Aidan Wallace (28).

Fifth were John Murphy (17), Jimmy O’Neill (23), Larry Shannon (25) and Tom Kent (39) with another 99 points. The same score gave the sixth prize to Philip Walsh (19), Johnny Hosey (22), John Coleman (23) and Patsy Farrell (26).

The next away outing is to Bunclody Golf and Fishing Club on Monday, April 24. Green fees (€25) will be collected this Thursday and again on April 13 from all those wishing to travel.

It is vitally important to have all monies in prior to the fixture, so your co-operation would be greatly appreciated.

Teams and tee-times on Thursday, April 6: 9 a.m., Philip Walsh, John Hosey, Tommy Ryan, John Coleman; 9.09 a.m., Pat Phelan, Tony Harford, Paddy Mahony, Kenny Irwin; 9.18 a.m., Eamon Dungan, Richie Aylward, Pat Coady, Donie Cody; 9.27 a.m., Andy Ronan, Denis Murphy, Seán Murphy, Tom Purcell; 9.36 a.m., Eddie Keher, Tommy Tyler, Hugh O’Connor, Aidan Wallace; 9.45 a.m., Martin Carroll, Tony Redmond, Paddy Bennett, Michael Long; 9.54 a.m., Francie Coghlan, Seán O’Neill, Martin Burke, Colin Casey; 10.03 a.m., Dick Cuddihy, Johnny Browne, Brian Dolan, Oliver Brennan; 10.12 a.m., John Murphy, Jimmy O’Neill, Larry Shannon, Tom Kent; 10.21 a.m., Mossy Ryan, Dick O’Neill, Frank Boyle, Jamesie Murphy; 10.30 a.m., Mikey Lee, Tony Sexton, Willie Kelly, Paddy O’Shea; 10.39 a.m., Tom Foley, Steve Travis, John Riordan, Paddy Ryan; 10.48 a.m., Denis Kirwan, Willie Wallace, Seán Ó hUiginn, Michael Brennan; 10.57 a.m., Jim ‘Ross’ Ryan, Aidan O’Connor, Jamesie Wallace, Seamus Bolger; 11.06 a.m., Jimmy Furlong, Michael Gannon, Pat Traynor, Les Jastrebski; 11.15 a.m., Johnny Farrell, Martin Murphy, Fr. Jim Curtis, Peter Aldridge; 11.24 a.m., Michael Kavanagh, Martin Furlong, Luke Power, Lar Miskella; 11.33 a.m., Pat Doyle, Seamus Aylward, Tom Murphy, Liam Glasheen; 11.42 a.m., Ger Maher, Billy Redmond, Dan Quigley, Paddy Power.