New kids on the block have a bright future

Two young Wexford athletes have garnered loads of glowing headlines over the past year and for justifiable reasons. Below, we take a look at their year.

Dannan Long is a member of Enniscorthy A.C., Michael Kent is a member of DMP A.C. Both are talented across several disciplines.

Let’s start with Dannan. At January’s National Indoor League he won his timed 200 metres heat (23.01), was second in high jump (1.80m) and third in pole vault (3.00m).

Michael started his year with a win in under-16 triple jump at the Leinster indoors, jumping 12.76 metres, a championship best performance (CBP). At national indoors he had wins in high jump (1.83 metres), pole vault (3.40 metres) and triple jump (13.02m).

Staying indoors, Dannan won a national junior high jump bronze (1.90 metres) ahead of Jack Forde of St. Killian’s, who cleared the same height. He followed up with an under-18 high jump gold (1.75 metres) and silver in a competitive 200 metres (22.55 seconds).

At that same meet, Rachel Gregg (DMP) was second in under-19 triple jump (10.66m) and Saidhbhe Byrne (Enniscorthy) battled through injury to win bronze in shot.

The Leinster Schools T&F Championships saw a flurry of brilliant performances by Wexford athletes and, yes, the two boys were very much to the fore.

Michael, competing for his school Good Counsel, followed up on his record-setting indoor form with wins in Junior Boys triple jump (12.48m) and pole vault (3.60m). Dannan, a pupil at F.C.J. Bunclody, won Inter Boys high jump (1.86m) and 200m (22.81).

Both Dannan and Michael were dual medallists at the All-Ireland Schools T&F Championships in Tullamore. Dannan won Inter Boys high jump (1.85 metres) and took a bronze in the 200 metres (22.81 seconds). Michael won Junior triple jump (11.89 metres) and pole vault (3.40 metres). There were three further Wexford successes in Tullamore with James Prendergast Good Counsel second in Minor shot put, Ailbhe Steger, St. Mary’s New Ross second in Junior triple jump and Lily Ryan, Our Lady of Lourdes New Ross third in Junior 1,200m walk.

At the Leinster T&F Championships, Dannan, competing under-18, achieved an impressive sprints double, winning the 100 metres in 11.22 seconds and the 200 metres in 22.79. He took a third gold medal in high jump (1.80 metres).

Michael also came away with three Leinster golds and three CBPs, winning under-16 triple jump with a massive 13.04 metres, high jump (1.90 metres) and pole vault (3.80 metres). Dannan went on to win the high jump and place second in 200 metres at the Leinster Juniors.

The annual inter-provincial Tailteann Games held in June sees top athletes from second level schools in each province going head to head. Dannan was an easy winner of the high jump with a best effort of 1.75 metres and third in 200m (22.58 seconds).

He was selected to take the final leg of the 4 x 100m relay which he ran impressively to give the Leinster team the win in 42.70 seconds, just 0.06 off the current championship best. Michael won the triple jump with a massive p.b. of 13.34 metres. He then went on to win a closely-fought pole vault competition with 3.90m, another p.b.

Dannan enjoyed wins in 100 metres, javelin and relay at that most enjoyable and chilled of sporting occasions, the Mr Oil Wexford Senior T&F Championships.

Onto the National Championships. Michael equalled his 1.90 metres p.b. in winning under-16 high jump, he set a CBP in winning the triple jump with a huge final effort of 13.51 metres and he was joint winner of pole vault (3.80 metres).

Dannan won under-18 high jump, clearing 1.95m (p.b.), and 200 metres in 22.32 seconds (p.b.); he was second in 100 metres in 11.26s (0.03 behind).

Both boys were part of the Irish team competing at SIABs, an annual schools international T&F meet. Dannan placed third in a very competitive 200 metres (22.48) and, with little or no time between events, sixth in high jump (1.74 metres).

He was a member of the silver medal winning Irish 4×100 metres relay team. Michael was third in triple jump (13.24 metres) and fourth in pole vault (3.85 metres).

At the English AAA championships, Dannan cleared 1.91 metres in under-17 high jump to place fourth. He went one better in 200 metres, winning the bronze (22.44 seconds). Michael ended his season with a brilliant bronze medal in under-17 pole vault getting, in the process, a p.b. of 3.99 metres.

At the All-Ireland Schools Combined Events last November, Michael, with wins in hurdles, 200m, shot put and long jump, and a points total of 3106, won a silver medal in the junior boys pentathlon.