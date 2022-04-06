Metro league sealed with complete show by ’Scorthy seconds

IN WHAT can only be described as a complete performance, the Enniscorthy J1 team travelled to Skerries and won the Metro league final on Sunday.

Enniscorthy started off like men possessed and through sheer pressure Dominik Morycki crossed for the opening score, with Ben Kidd kicking the additional two points.

Skerries responded with three points and battered the Enniscorthy line, but Killian Creed made a great read in defence and sprinted 80 metres to score an intercept try for a 12-3 lead.

Huge pressure from Enniscorthy ended up with a line-out 20 metres from the Skerries line. Not to be outdone by the backs, the Enniscorthy pack knuckled down and with a driving maul going the distance, Murt Kehoe touched down. It was 17-3 at half-time.

Playing into a big wind in the second-half, the Enniscorthy lads knew that retention of the ball would be crucial.

Tries from Jim White and a second for Dominik Morycki put them within touching distance of the cup.

Some stealthy defence was required for the remaining 20 minutes and, with Kidd kicking another penalty, the game was well and truly over.

The final score was 39-17 and all that was left was for captain Alan Jacob to lift the cup.

It was a truly fantastic performance by the young team, giving them the due recognition for a brilliant season. Hopefully it’s the start of a great few weeks for the club with the AIL play-offs and a J2 Towns Cup semi-final on the horizon.

Team: Gavin Redmond, Murt Kehoe, Shane Lynch, Cathal Mernagh, Conor Byrne, Aaron Doyle, Brian Bolger, Lee Treacy, Alan Jacob, Jack Kelly, Killian Creed, Hughie O’Neill, Dominik Morycki, Jim White, Ben Kidd. Replacements: Paddy Waters, Ryan Cahill, Conor Kerr, Michael Farrell, David Shore.