Memorable season for Wexford athletes

According to research in the European Journal of Social Psychology, ‘it takes 18 to 254 days for a person to form a new habit’ or to break an old one.

Athletes are creatures of habit; definitely closer to the upper end of that scale. They train together, compete together and, often as not, socialise together. One thing is certain: they don’t like changes to their routine; and they don’t do lockdowns very well.

In early December 2020, Athletics Ireland announced that, with an expected easing of government restrictions on the way, from level 3 to level 2, national cross country events would resume in February 2021.

They got the calendar out and fixed dates for a number of key events, all to be run ‘subject to strict protocol’, with ‘limited numbers’ and, of course, subject to ‘government guidelines’. The provinces and counties, taking a lead from HQ, also shoe-horned competitions into the new year calendar.

Athletes were jubilant: all those months of lockdown would soon be excised from memory as they once again met old friends and rivals on the field of battle. ‘Laissez les bons temps rouler,’ as they say in New Orleans.

By Christmas Eve, with coronavirus cases surging across the country, we were back to Level 5 restrictions. How dumb we were to think that we could put this whole nasty business behind us so easily and get back to something approaching normality. A palpable air of gloom settled on the land as the shutters were pulled down again and cultural and sports events were put on ice. Not all sports events were prohibited: ‘Professional, elite sports, horse racing, greyhound racing and approved equestrian events would continue to take place behind closed doors.

In the first five months of 2021 there was no competitive athletics. It was early June before there was, once again, an easing of restrictions and Athletics Ireland finally gave the green light for a resumption of competitions.

Athletics Wexford announced that county events would resume on June 18 with Slaney Olympic hosting the Novice Road Race Championships in Enniscorthy. There would be no more than 100 attending, all athletes to pre-register, no spectators, athletes to don face masks on the start line with permission to remove them 100 metres into the race, no loitering afterwards. ‘Whatever … just let us race!’

Emma Owens of St Paul’s AC was a surprise winner of the Women’s Novice 4km race while Seán Crotty of Slaney Olympic won the men’s 6km race. SBR took the women’s team title while United Striders was top men’s team.

At the Intermediate Road Races the following week, run over the same lap, victory in the women’s race went to Croghan’s Sandra Bernie, the team title going to United Striders. In the men’s race, Liam Collins of DMP added a gold to the silver he had won the previous week. A very strong United Striders packed very well to take team gold, making it a clean sweep team-wise for the New Ross based club.

At the AAI Games in Santry in early June, Jack Forde of St Killian’s took time out from his Leaving Cert studies to win the Junior Decathlon (5430 points) with Michael Bowler (Enniscorthy) taking fifth place in the Senior event. There were also fine performances from DMP’s Ciara Wilson in the 3000 metres, Saidhbhe Byrne (Enniscorthy) in shot and javelin, Padraig Hore and Aisling O’Brien (both DMP) in discus, and Dannan Long (Enniscorthy) in 200 metres and high jump.

Later the same month a large Wexford contingent turned out for the National Junior and U23 Championships in Santry. There was further success for our multi-eventers with both Jack Forde and Saidhbhe Byrne medalling on the double; it was a similar story for Padraig Hore with bronze in both discus and shot; Menapians had three athletes make the podium with Aaron Tierney Smith taking silver in 110 metres hurdles, Róisín O’Reilly silver in steeplechase and bronze for Triini Juriscoo in weight for distance. Joe Byrne (SBR) placed second in his 1500m.

Closing out a busy month, the Wexford Throws and Jumps evening at Sinnottstown Lane brought together the older under-age groups and the seniors.

At the Wexford Juvenile U12/U13 T&F Championships in early July, Artem Kelly of St Paul’s AC with his haul of five gold medals was undoubtedly the star of the meet. Bree’s under 12 star Shane Laffan picked up three golds and a bronze.

Wexford clubs were well represented at the Leinster Junior, Senior and Masters T&F Championships in Carlow. The new facility at Carlow IT is impressive in every way with posh toilets, adjoining playing fields for warming up and loads of carparking. One could not have asked for a better setting for a return to provincial competition. So thrilled were athletes to be back competing that there was an almost festive feel to the meet, notwithstanding the Covid restrictions in place.

It was Wexford’s Junior athletes who enjoyed most success at this meet. Eimear Halpin of Menapians notched up her first Leinster win with gold in the 400m hurdles. Her clubmate Róisín O’Reilly won the 3,000 steeplechase with a new pb. Claragh Keane of DMP won the 1,500m. Orlaith Byrne (SBR) won the 100 metres ahead of Elizabeth Gahan (Enniscorthy). In the 400m Blanaid Fogarty of Enniscorthy took gold in 57.31 seconds. Joe Mooney of Adamstown had a comprehensive win in the 5km walk. Enniscorthy’s Saidhbhe Byrne won both javelin and high jump.

The Junior men’s 3000 metres provided one of the most thrilling finishes of the day with SBR’s Joe Byrne missing out on the gold by three hundredths of a second. DMP’s top thrower Pádraig Hore won senior gold in discus and silver in shot.

Wexford’s Masters athletes had a successful meet with Martin Kelly (Menapians) doing the double in middle distance, Enniscorthy’s Emily Waldron doing likewise in 200 metres and 400 metres and her clubmate Deirdre Bower Kavanagh winning both javelin and weight for distance. Ann Gilshinan of Slaney Olympic, a multiple World record holder indoors and outdoors, was a convincing winner of the W55 3000 metres setting a new national record time of 10.27.29.

The following weekend, Claragh Keane won the under-18 3000 metres at the same venue. Joe Byrne was party to another close finish, this time in the under-19 3000 metres in which he placed third. Judy Sinnott of DMP took gold in the under-12 long jump. Aidan Shannon of United Striders impressed in the under-18 3000m taking silver in a pb of 9.05 minutes.

The Mr Oil Wexford Senior Road Race Championships saw DMP’s Ciara Wilson annihilate the field in the women’s 5km while Enda Cloake of Slaney Olympic won the men’s 10km. Kilmore took the women’s team title, United Striders the men’s.

Enniscorthy sprinter Blanaid Fogarty was called up for international duty (4 x 400m relay) and headed away to Tallinn in mid-July for the European U20 Championships. Big feather in her cap!

Athletes, coaches and parents had to contend with intense mid-July heat at the next round of the Leinster Juvenile Championships in Carlow. Orlaith Byrne (SBR) won the under-17 100m while Aisling Kelly of Taghmon won the under-19 100m ahead of Enniscorthy’s Elizabeth Gahan.

There was high jump success for Dannan Long (Enniscorthy/under-17) and Michael Kent (DMP/under-15). Aisling O’Brien DMP won the under-18 discus.

Striders’ young guns were out in force in the middle-distance events and, despite a slew of quality performances, just Sean Lennon (under-16) and Myles Hewlett (under-17) made the podium.

Wexford’s hurdling prowess was evident in the medal haul across the ages: under-13 gold for Jayden Kenny (Bree), under-14 gold for Ciara Laffan (Bree), under-14 silver for Oisin Larkin (Enniscorthy), under-15 silver for Jack O’Shea (Adamstown), under-16 silver for Ruby Reynolds (Menapians), under-16 bronze for Abbey Doyle (Bree).

There was no less success in the throws with gold medal winning performances by DMP’s Shannon Codd in under-15 hammer and Jack Forde (St. Killians) in under-19 shot.

A week later, Enniscorthy’s Sports Hub hosted the county championships for under-9 to under-11. The new format pleased everyone, and the sun continued to shine.

On the first Friday of August, SBR hosed the Mr Oil Wexford Masters Road Races in a hot and breezy Ferns. Slaney Olympic’s Anne Gilshinan showed her class as she wore down the opposition to claim an easy victory. The host club’s Myles Gibbons won the men’s race. Kilmore won the women’s team event while the men of United Striders packed very well to take the men’s title.

The first weekend of August also saw the staging of the National Juvenile T&F in Tullamore. Dannan Long was the star performer of the first weekend, winning both the under-17 200m and high jump and coming second in the pole vault. His high jump of 1.91 metres was a massive PB and the highest jump in any age group over the weekend.

Michael Kent also had a winning weekend, taking under-15 gold in both triple jump and high jump. Jack Forde capped a fine track and field season with wins under-19 in high jump (1.85 metres) and shot put (13.38 metres).

Kara Morrissey from Enniscorthy, competing for St Laurence O’Toole AC, won gold in the under-15 pole vault with 2.70 metres. Ciara Mooney of Adamstown took silver in under-17 3,000 metres walk.

Aisling Kelly of Taghmon was back in form to take a good second place in the under-19 100m. Shannon Codd of DMP was second in under-15 hammer with a best of 47.97 metres.

Orlaith Byrne SBR won bronze in the under-17 100m running. Grace Donohoe of DMP was third in the under-16 javelin.

A busy month of athletics saw Michael Kent, Dannan Long and SBR’s Orlaith Deegan heading back up the road to Tullamore for the National Combined Events. Michael was rewarded with gold in the pentathlon, Dannan got a silver in the youth’s decathlon and Orlaith got a bronze in the women’s youth heptathlon. At the National Children’s Games, run concurrently with the combined events, there was medal success for Bree duo Jaden Kenny and Sarah O’Brien.

The following weekend, the championships continued at the same venue in much less benign conditions. Jack Forde won under-19 pole vault with a best jump of 3.35 metres. Another multi-eventer, Saidhbhe Byrne, was runner-up in under-18 javelin.

Wexford’s T&F season came to an end in late August with the staging, over two evenings, of County Championships for Seniors, Masters and under-17/18/19. The idea of bringing together senior, masters and junior athletes works very well. Both evenings were highly entertaining, serving up plenty of close-fought contests, with a number of athletes showing great versatility and stamina by competing in multiple events. A fitting and fun end to the season.

The Oylegate Half Marathon on August 29 doubled up as the official Wexford event. The memory of lockdown with its absence of racing and the joy of running with others was very well encapsulated in an online comment by Eamonn Hennessey: ‘My first time running this event, lovely course and in these Covid times finishing on the GAA pitch made it very easy for people to disperse while enjoying the post-race buzz.’

Belinda Kehoe (SBR) took the women’s title as well as leading her club to team gold; David Mahon (Slaney Olympic) won the men’s race with Striders taking the team title.

Throughout the last week of August and the first week of September the main focus of all sports lovers was on the Olympics Games in Tokyo. Wexford people had particular reason to tune in as one of our own was competing. Sophie Becker from Ballykelly near New Ross was a member of 4x400m mixed relay team alongside Cillín Greene, Phil Healy and Chris O’Donnell. The foursome defied the odds by qualifying through to the final.

Menapians sprinter Leon Reid competed in the 200m. The aforementioned Phil Healy, Ireland’s top female sprinter, is coached by Wexford’s Shane McCormack.

The country’s top Masters athletes converged on Santry on September 5 for the National T&F Championships. Anne Gilshinan won the W55 3000 metres in an impressive time of 10.23.26, a new personal best and a new national record. Later in the month, she would go on to set a new 5000m national record of 18.12.42.

The same grit and determination that saw her named the 2019 European and World Masters Athlete of the Year is very much still in evidence. Other notable performances in Santry included John O’Connor’s win in M55 long jump and Niall Sheil’s bronze in the 5000m.

On the same weekend, two Wexford athletes went, in a manner of speaking, off-piste. Claragh Keane and Kate Jackman were members of the under-20 Irish team competing in Newcastle, Co. Down at the Celtic Countries international Mountain Running event. Claragh placed an excellent ninth.

At the annual inter-provincial Tailteann Games, Dannan Long (FCJ Bunclody) continued his good form winning the 200m, getting bronze in the 100m and, the icing on the cake, striking gold with the Leinster relay team. Ciara Mooney of Adamstown was second in the walk. Saidhbh Byrne (Coláiste Bhríde, Carnew) was third in javelin and fifth in triple jump. Orlaith Deegan (FCJ Bunclody) was fourth in the 300m hurdles and Aisling O’Brien (St Mary’s New Ross) was fourth in discus.

England hosted the SIAB schools international event in Derbyshire at the end of September. Ciara Mooney of St Mary’s, New Ross competed in the walk, while Dannan Long ran the 200m and the relay. Both athletes missed out on a podium place but still gave a good account of themselves.

The 2021/22 Wexford cross country season kicked off on October 3 in Orristown with the Mr Oil Wexford Juvenile (even ages) and Junior championships. This was the first cross country race in the county since before the first lockdown so there was a great sense of excitement and anticipation.

From the start there was plenty of entertainment for the crowd with some keenly contested races and a number of stand-out performances. There was a great finish to the under-12 girls 2000m race with Kilmore’s Faye Barry doing just enough to take the gold.

There was success for Kilmore in the under-12 boys race also with Aaron Hancock pulling away for a good win.

In the girls under-14 race, Emma McCarthy of St Killian’s looked a class apart. Ditto for Max Murphy (under-14), Aoife Walsh (under-16), Sean Lennon (under-16), Claragh Keane (under-18) and Myles Hewlett (under-18). Róisín O’Reilly and Joe Byrne won the junior races.

The same course was used the following weekend for the uneven age categories and the intermediate races. DMP’s Clare Barrett was a facile winner of the women’s 4km race, with Striders taking the team title; Alan O’Connor of United Striders won the men’s race and led his club to team gold.

Catching the eye in the juvenile races were Max Murphy (United Striders) who added under-15 gold to go with the under-14 gold of the previous week, Myles Hewlett in under-17 5000m and Aoife Walsh (DMP) in the girls under-15 race. Most exciting race of the day was the under-13 girls 2500m in which a mad dash sprint to the line by Laragh Walsh (Menapians) and Saoirse Flanagan (DMP) just about went the way of the former.

And so, on to the first indoor action of the 2021/22 year in the shape of the Leinster Schools Combined Events.

There was gold medal success for Saidhbhe Byrne at intermediate level with Orlaith Deegan in the runner-up spot. There was also gold for Michael Kent (Good Counsel New Ross) at Minor level.

Dannan Long took the bronze medal in the intermediate boys event. Saidhbhe and Michael went on to win bronze medals at Nationals in November. And, in December, Saidhbhe won a silver medal with the Irish team at an International Schools Combined Events meet in Scotland.

October’s Autumn Open International Cross Country event at Abbotstown provided a welcome opportunity for the country’s top athletes to blow out the cobwebs as well as serving as a dress rehearsal for the European Cross Country, with the latter event taking place at the same venue. Róisín O’Reilly was third in the junior race while Ger Forde, now in the colours of KCH, placed ninth in the senior men’s race. Ger Moloney of Sliabh Buí Rovers won the M60 masters race.

The following weekend witnessed a feast of athletics in a very wet and windy Ballyhale, venue for the Leinster Juvenile (even ages), Junior & Novice Cross Country. Emma Hickey of United Striders was a revelation in the girls under-14 3000 metres. A brave piece of front running had Wexford hearts beating fast.

That she was overhauled near the finish and crossed the finish line in the silver medal position does not take from what was an outstanding run.

Claragh Keane took a different approach in the Junior/under-18 race, coming through like a steam train late in the race to claim a brilliant silver medal.

With regard to Joe Byrne in the Junior men/under-18 race, it was back to front running.

Like Emma, he was caught late in the day and finished in the runner-up position.

Just out of the medals, but still qualifying for nationals, were Maria Coone (DMP) in under-16 girls, Sean Lennon (United Striders) in under-16 boys, Myles Hewlett, Will Park and Darragh Flannelly in under-18 boys, Róisín O’Reilly in Junior women.

It’s worth noting that United Striders under-18 boys claimed their sixth Leinster Cross Country team title in a row. In the intermediate men’s race, Enda Cloake placed fifth and David Mahon seventh.

The Mr Oil Wexford Novice Cross country Championships were held in Ferns on October 31. Clare Barrett of DMP was a clear winner of the women’s race with Croghan taking the team title. James Boland of United Striders won the men’s race and led his team to gold.

On the first Sunday of November, Avondale Forest Park was the venue for the Leinster Senior and Juvenile (uneven ages) Cross Country. What a stunningly beautiful place.

Joe Byrne’s brilliant win in the under-19 boys 6000 metres provided the main highlight of the day from a Wexford point of view. Highlight number two for Wexford was Claragh Keane’s silver medal in the under-19 girls race.

There was further cause for Wexford celebration with Myles Hewlett’s bronze in the under-17 race, his clubmate Will Parks placing fourth.

The Striders boys won the team title. Kilmore’s Fiona Kehoe was a hard-fought 12th in the Senior women’s race.

Ireland’s top young and senior cross-country runners descended upon Santry Demesne on November 22 for the National Cross Country Championships. In the case of junior, under-23 and senior athletes, the meet provided an opportunity to achieve selection for the European Championships.

The county’s top performer was Emma Hickey, fourth in the under-14 girls race. Myles Hewlett was ninth in the under-18 race. And, on a good day for Striders, Max Murphy placed an excellent 15th in the under-14 boys race. Claragh Keane placed eighth in the under-18 4km.

The final event of the Wexford Athletics calendar took place on December 19 when Kilmore AC hosted the Mr Oil Wexford Senior Cross Country in Lingstown. On a perfect day for running, Freddy Keron Stituk of SBR won his first senior title, with Slaney Olympic taking the team title. Fiona Kehoe romped to victory in the women’s race, in the process leading her club to team gold.

Just before Christmas, Joe Mooney of Adamstown participated in his first senior 35km at the National Race Walk Championships.

He was rewarded with a bronze medal for his efforts.

And that was the athletics year in Wexford.

