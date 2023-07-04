Master trainer Aidan O'Brien reaches another milestone

Auguste Rodin lands Irish Derby for O’Brien at Curragh

Auguste Rodin and Ryan Moore winning the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby for trainer Aidan O'Brien at the Curragh on Sunday. Photograph: Patrick McCann/Racing Post.

Winning trainer Katie McGivern holds onto her Leigh Roche-ridden winner So Majestic at Naas on Wednesday. Photograph: Patrick McCann/Racing Post.

Master Trainer Aidan O’Brien reached another milestone on Sunday, saddling his 100th European Classic winner as hot favourite Auguste Rodin landed the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh.

The 4/11 market leader was following his triumph in the Epsom Derby, the fifth time the all-conquering O’Brien has achieved the double, while the son of Deep Impact provided a first win in the Irish equivalent for jockey Ryan Moore.

It was a clean sweep for O’Brien runners, with Adelaide River, Covent Garden and Peking Opera filling second, third and fourth places respectively behind the winner, who was workmanlike rather than stylish, but he got the job done, prevailing by a length and a half.

O’Brien’s 15th Irish Derby success was sadly marred by a fatal injury to another of his runners, San Antonio.

The Ballydoyle maestro doubled up at the Curragh on Saturday, winning the first two races, with City of Troy (6/4f) comfortably landing the opening seven-furlong maiden and Matrika (2/5f) first home in the Group 2 Airlie Stud Stakes. Both horses were ridden by Ryan Moore.

O’Brien’s horses were in flying form at the Kildare track on Friday evening as the Ballydoyle trainer helped himself to a treble.

Mountain Bear (4/1) got the ball rolling in the opening six-furlong maiden under Ryan Moore, and the powerful trainer/jockey partnership were quick to add to their tally, with Ylang Ylang (8/13f) landing them a quickfire double in the next race.

O’Brien and Moore made it three wins on the night when The Black Tiger (11/2) won the final race of the evening, finishing half a length ahead of Jessica Harrington’s Saturn in the finale.

O’Brien also saddled a winner at Naas on Wednesday evening as Library (5/1), ridden by Wayne Lordan, saw off Empress Of Beauty by a head in a driving finish in the feature race, the Al Shira’aa Racing EBF Naas Oaks Trial.

Meanwhile, Pat Dobbs was on board the Richard Hannon-trained Morcar as the 5/6 favourite proved five and half lengths too good for Emperor Zen in Windsor on Monday of last week.

P.J. McDonald rode a winner on Wednesday, partnering Andrew Balding’s Vetiver (7/2) to victory at Carlisle. He was in the winners’ enclosure again the following day, when getting the Ollie Sangster-trained Cruise (9/4) home by a neck in a five-furlong contest at Newcastle.

Royal Ascot hero Gavin Cromwell was back among the winners as the Conor Stone-Walsh-ridden Bedelia came from off the pace to win the nine-furlong claiming race at Ballinrobe on Monday evening.

The 20/1 shot arrived with a late run to beat Denis Hogan’s 2/1 chance Western Cape by a length in the colours of owner Dermot Kilmartin, an eleventh career success for the winning jockey. The winner was claimed for €4,000 to be trained by Shark Hanlon.

Rosslare-based Katie McGivern was on the mark as So Majestic landed the five-furlong handicap at Naas on Wednesday.

The three-year-old gave the trainer her first success when scoring at Down Royal four days earlier and, as a 4/1 favourite, followed up with the minimum of fuss when recording a one and a quarter-length win over the Leanne Breen-trained Sosallycanwait under Leigh Roche.