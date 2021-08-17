Mac never headed

THERE WAS a cracking graded card on offer at Enniscorthy greyhound track on Thursday night, with some very fast times recorded.

The card got off to a flyer when the JMH syndicate-owned Karlow Mac made it a trap to line victory. Just finding the 550 too far for him the last night out, this 525 was much more to his liking and he never gave his supporters a moment’s worry as three and a half lengths separated Karlow and the runner-up, Supporting Emery, in a fast time of 28.62 -0.20 slow.

Race two, a good A1/2, saw Longslip Dave also lead his opponents around the opening corners and continue to hold sway until the last bend where Piercestown Ash ranged up and looked a real threat.

Longslip dug deep on the run to the line to score by one and a half lengths in another good time of 28.79 -0.20 slow.

The Enniscorthy members-only A2 stake got under way with three semi-finals run, and the quickest of these was in the second (race four) as Oakfield Jake recorded a good win for trainer Davy Morris.

He showed the better early gears to lead and was always in control after that. While Metric Sherpa tried hard to bridge the gap, there was three and a half lengths between them at the line in a good time of 28.96 -0.20 slow.

Marfield Trent returned to winning ways with a bang in race six for owner Caroline Fielding when racing to a seven-length clearcut success in a fast time of 28.76 -0.20 slow, recording his fifth career win and his best time to date.

Owner John Doyle enjoyed a good win in race seven when his Kiltrea Brandy got off the mark at the fifth attempt. And he did it in style as he stretched away to leave his rivals in his wake from the third bend on to score by six lengths in 28.98 -0.20 slow.

The Boylesport Irish Derby got under way at Shelbourne Park over the weekend, and the Gorey-owned Tip Top Taylor ran a cracking race to finish second in her heat for owner Paul Ryan. Taylor now goes into the second round next Saturday night.

AUGUST 9 RESULTS

Race one, Enniscorthy members-only stake semi-final, A7, 525: 1, Sambob (owners, Philip O’Brien and Cormac Doyle, Enniscorthy), 29.68; 2, Norristown Jess, 29.92.

Race two, Enniscorthy members-only stake semi-final, A7, 525: 1, Kereight Road (owner, Darren James, Enniscorthy), 29.14; 2, Ballybreen Diva, 29.42.

Race three, Enniscorthy members-only stake semi-final, A7, 525: 1, Running Rosie (owner, Martin Stafford, Ballymitty), 29.70; 2, Bosheen Sally, 29.80.

Race four, A5 Goodbye stake, round one, heat one, 525: 1, Woolies Apache (owner, Larry Ellard, Co. Carlow), 28.97; 2, Cactus Sniper, 29.32.

Race five, A5 Goodbye stake, round one, heat two, 525: 1, Gymstar Skipper (owner, Tommy Mahoney, Barntown), 29.11; 2, Coolnaboy Bob, 29.46.

Race six, A5 Goodbye stake, round one, heat three, 525: 1, Minnies Dacha (owner, Marea Codd, Enniscorthy), 29.45; 2, Coolbunnia Mary, 29.73.

Race seven, A5 Goodbye stake, round one, heat four, 525: 1, Seagrave Finn (owner, John Bolger, Enniscorthy), 29.92; 2, Walkabout Ciara, 30.02.

Race eight, Goodnight and safe journey home, A4, 525: 1, Tomahurra Wolf (owner, Oisín Kehoe; trainer, Donal Kehoe, Enniscorthy), 29.48; 2, Hilark Brae, 29.90.

AUGUST 12 RESULTS

Race one, Welcome to Enniscorthy track, A0/1, 525: 1, Karlow Mac (owners, the JMH syndicate, Co. Carlow), 28.42; 2, Supporting Emery, 28.66.

Race two, Please be mindful of social distancing at the track, A1/2: 1, Longslip Dave (owner, Laurence Bolton-Lee, Ballycanew), 28.59; 2, Piercestown Ash, 28.69.

Race three, Enniscorthy members-only A2 semi-final, 525: 1, Beechwood Puma (owners, John and Jason Giltrap, Enniscorthy), 28.92; 2, Moranparkmissile, 28.93.

Race four, Enniscorthy members-only A2 semi-final, 525: 1, Oakfield Jake (owners, The Pints of Porter syndicate; trainer, Davy Morris, Enniscorthy), 28.76; 2, Metric Sherpa, 29.00.

Race five, Enniscorthy members-only A2 semi-final, 525: 1, Elite Hero (owner, Myles Roban, Enniscorthy), 29.05; 2, Dolls On Fire, 29.54.

Race six, Find and follow us on social media for track updates, A3, 525: 1, Marlfield Trent (owner, Caroline Fielding, Gorey), 28.56; 2, Piercestown Park, 29.05.

Race seven, Greyhounds make great pets, A4, 525: 1, Kiltrea Brandy (owner, John Doyle, Enniscorthy), 28.78; 2, Monbeg Sydney, 29.20.

Race eight, All trials must be pre-booked, A3, 525: 1, Telex Sky (owner, Leanne Butler, Coolballow; trainer, Anton Butler), 29.33; 2, Foyle Tommy, 29.40.

Race nine, Good night and safe journey home, A2, 575: 1, Luna Babylon (owners, Patrick Whelan and Laura Earle, Enniscorthy), 31.47; 2, Ballyroe Lucy, 31.64.