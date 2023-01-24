Loreto win the cup after exciting Wexford schools cross-country event

The top six Inter girls Wexford Schools, 1st to 6th, from left: Aoife Walsh (Loreto), Maria Coone (Loreto), Éabha Keane (Presentation), Cara Kelly (Loreto), Cora Finn (Loreto), Éabha Mullally (Our Lady of Lourdes).

The top six Senior girls, from left: Caoilfhionn Ní Nualláin (Loreto), 1st; Emma Hannan (St Mary’s New Ross), 2nd; Eimear Halpin (Loreto), 3rd; Caoimhe Byrne (FCJ), 4th; Aoife Lyng (St. Mary’s), 5th; Mollie Ryan (Our Lady of Lourdes), 6th.

The top six in the Junior boys race, from left: Eoin McGlanaghey (Good Counsel), 1st, Artem Kelly (Meanscoil Garman), 2nd; Arann Sutherland (Selskar College), 3rd; Daniel Dempsey (Coláiste an Atha), 4th; Hugo Tierney 5th, Jamie Doyle, 6th.

The winning Loreto (Wexford) Senior team with the Donna Foley Memorial Cup awarded to best overall school, from left: Eimear Fortune, Taylor Peare, Eimear Halpin, Caoilfhionn Ní Nualláin and Flora Doran.

THE ANNUAL Wexford schools cross-country event took place in Adamstown on Wednesday. The overnight freeze meant that the ground was frozen solid in places, but by the time the action commenced this was no longer an issue thanks to glorious sunshine.

There were around 450 competitors from 19 schools assembled in the showground field beside the church. This was up on the previous year although numbers competing in the Senior races continue to trend downwards.

The programme opened with the Minor girls 1km race. Laragh Walsh of Loreto (Wexford) got out in front early and quickly established herself as the one to beat.

Try as they might to reel her in, her would-be challengers could only watch as she held onto her early lead. At the end of the one-lap course she had 40 metres to spare on Kate Hayden (St. Mary’s, New Ross), Kate having a slightly lesser gap on Emma McEldowney (Loreto). They crossed the line in that order.

There was a good battle for fourth between Rachel Murphy (Our Lady of Lourdes) and Lauren Kehoe (Presentation), Rachel proving to be the stronger of the two.

Isabella Murphy (St. Mary’s, New Ross) came through strongly to take sixth. Loreto’s strong overall performance ensured they took the team title, with St. Mary’s second and Presentation third.

In the Minor boys’ race, Kyle Bolger (Good Counsel) set off at pace, pulling Alex Miller (Wexford CBS) in his wake.

Filip Kopczak (Creagh College), ten metres back, was the nearest of the pursuers, with the rest of the field following in a well-spaced single file. Alex got the jump on Kyle in the run for home to take the win, with Kyle staying on for silver and Filip finishing strongly in the bronze medal position.

Conall O’Shaughnessy (St. Peter’s) placed fourth with Daniel Redmond (Good Counsel) winning a duel with Aaron Hancock (Bridgetown) for fifth. St. Peter’s won team gold and silver ahead of third-placed Good Counsel.

As with Minor girls, there was another gun to finish-line win in the Junior girls’ 2km race as Emma Hickey (St. Mary’s, New Ross) continued to show the form that got her among the medals at Leinster level last year.

Ruby Gallagher-O’Reilly (Gorey Community School) bravely tried to go with her but paid for it later in the race. Lily Ryan (Our Lady of Lourdes), who had looked strong throughout, eased past Ruby with 400 metres to go.

The Gorey CS girl was then passed by Lucy McCormack (Loreto), Rayna Thompson (Presentation) and Chloe Wafer (Creagh College) in the long run for home. It ended: gold for Emma, silver for Lily, and bronze for the very fast-finishing Chloe.

Lucy placed fourth, Rayna was fifth, and Ruby held on for sixth. St. Mary’s (New Ross) won the team event with Loreto in second and Our Lady of Lourdes third.

An enthusiastic ‘rabbit’ in the colours of Coláiste Abbain led out the Junior boys’ race for much of the first lap, tracked closely by Eoin McGlanaghey (Good Counsel) with Arann Sutherland (Selskar College) lurking a few paces behind.

Eoin moved in front on the final lap, with Arann still hanging in. All the while edging into the frame in his own laconic way was the loose-striding Artem Kelly (Meanscoil Garman).

With 200 metres to go Eoin upped the tempo, stretched his lead and went on to take a good win. Artem put his experience to good use as he bided his time before getting up for the silver, with Arann settling for bronze.

Daniel Dempsey (Coláiste an Átha) finished strongly to take fourth ahead of Good Counsel’s Hugo Tierney in fifth and Jamie Doyle sixth. With three in the top six, Good Counsel were top team followed by Coláiste an Átha and, in third, St. Peter’s.

On occasion in schools cross-country races, a surprise package may emerge from the pack, sometimes attired in football boots and baggy geansaí, and surprise the thoroughbreds.

That was never going to happen in an entertaining Inter girls’ race as the very experienced duo of Aoife Walsh and Maria Coone, both in the red of Loreto (Wexford), took control of affairs from early on, with the pair matching each other stride for stride.

As the race settled down, there was a short gap behind the leaders to a tight string of three runners: Éabha Keane (Presentation) followed by the Loreto duo of Cara Kelly and, on her heels, the early leader Cora Finn.

Running a solo effort in sixth place was Éabha Mullally (Our Lady of Lourdes). With half a lap to go, the leading duo having pushed ahead, Aoife rounded a bend and delivered a short killer surge which put daylight between herself and Maria. The element of surprise!

The latter responded but not quickly enough to stop a 10-15 metres gap opening. It stayed like that to the end, with Aoife taking the gold.

It was interesting to note that, with Éabha Keane third and Cara Kelly fourth, the top four do their running with DMP. Éabha Mullally, having gotten ahead of Cora Finn, was passed by the Loreto girl in the closing stages.

With four of the top six places and a strong supporting cast, Loreto’s teams took the top two spots ahead of third-placed St. Mary’s (New Ross).

Every time the starter’s pistol sounds, Seán Lennon has a way about him that suggests he may be the target and that the best thing to do is put as much ground as possible between himself and the shooter!

So it was again in Adamstown as the Kennedy College lad tore away from the field in the Inter boys’ 3km, and by the start of the second of three laps he had a lead of 40 metres over Max Murphy of Good Counsel. This is the same Max that placed fourth in the All-Irelands in Cork last month.

Just behind Max was team-mate Joss O’Connor who had a decent lead over D.J. Dempsey (New Ross CBS), with a rapidly-tiring St. Peter’s athlete behind him. Into the last lap and Max had taken control of affairs with Seán working hard to stay in touch.

At the same time D.J. reduced the gap on Joss, with Crann Moroney (St. Peter’s) now in fifth and having to do it all on his own. From this point on it was really a case of steady as she goes with Max cruising to victory.

There was silver for Seán and bronze for Joss, with D.J. fourth, Crann fifth, and fellow St. Peter’s athlete Ryan Wycherley in sixth. A dominant St. Peter’s won team gold, with silver going to Good Counsel and bronze to New Ross CBS.

The small field in the Senior girls’ 3km race set off at a fairly relaxed pace, with Emma Hannan (St. Mary’s, New Ross) leading out Loreto duo Caoilfhionn Ní Núalláin and Eimear Halpin. With two laps to go, the three had a 20 metres gap on a quintet led by Caoimhe Byrne (FCJ) and Aoife Lyng (St. Mary’s).

On the final lap, with the front trio well clear of the rest, Caoilfhionn forged ahead to open a good lead, while Emma got clear of a tiring Eimear. That was the gold, silver and bronze sorted.

In a sprint finish for fourth place, Caoimhe just got the better of Aoife. Mollie Ryan (Our Lady of Lourdes), having worked her way through on the final lap, placed sixth. Loreto were the best team ahead of Our Lady of Lourdes.

In the final race of the day, the Senior boys’ 3km, Callum Barron (Good Counsel) did what athletes had been doing all day: he started the race in a great hurry.

Following, at a distance, was Alex Gregg (Wexford CBS) and the Santos boys, Daniel and Jason (Creagh College). Callum stretched his lead over the ensuing laps and it was clear from a long way out that the title was his.

On the final lap, Daniel got a few paces ahead of Alex who, himself, was a few paces ahead of Jason. They finished in that order: silver for Daniel, bronze for Alex and Jason fourth.

Shea Ryan (Wexford CBS) tried hard, but ultimately unsuccessfully, to hold off McDara Kavanagh in the race for fifth. Wexford CBS were crowned Senior champions ahead of runners-up Creagh College, with Enniscorthy Vocational College third.

Loreto won the Donna Foley Memorial Cup for top overall school for the second year in a row, with St. Peter's College just behind them.

The top 15 in each race, along with the top three teams, qualified to compete in this Wednesday’s South Leinster championships in Carlow.