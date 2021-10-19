Local Andy shares in victory

NEW ROSS played host to the 2021 Wexford Volkswagen Stages Rally last weekend, and what an entertaining two days of motorsport it turned out to be.

The competitors started arriving at the Albatros facility from early on Saturday morning and headed out to familiarise themselves with the shakedown and two special stages which had been set out for them by clerk of the course Pat O’Dowd and his organising committee in Wexford Motor Club.

The shakedown stage was a new addition to rally events for this year and was introduced to allow the competitors a soft return to competitive action, with most having been away from the sport for almost two years due to Covid.

It consisted of a 4km mini stage that could be traversed up to three times and proved a big success. The stage got under way at 2 p.m. and for the next three hours spectators were treated to non-stop action, and with the cars arriving in no particular order, no one wanted to leave for fear of missing out on seeing their favourite driver.

Most were there to see 2019 winner, James Stafford, who had another local man, Enda Kennedy, on the notes, but of course there was also huge interest in a certain young man by the name of Craig Breen who has just signed a two-year contract with M-Sport and was competing in one of two Historic Spec Subaru Legacys that were entered for the event.

Saturday evening saw the crews make their way to the Dunbrody Centre on the Quay in New Ross for the ceremonial start where the huge crowds were treated to a fantastic display of modern and older generation rally cars and were given the opportunity to have a chat and a photograph taken with their favourite drivers and see the cars up close.

Leo Nulty was on hand to interview the drivers who gave him an insight into the cars they were driving and their opinion on the stages that lay ahead the following day.

Wet conditions greeted the competitors as the crews left Parc Ferme for the first of six special stages, and with reports coming back that the stages were extremely slippy, 2019 winner James Stafford in car No. 1 decided to allow a couple of the four-wheel drive competitors sample the conditions first, concerned that his rear-wheel-drive Darrian might struggle a little in the damp conditions.

Huge crowds had descended on the stages to witness the battle ahead, and it was Welshman Meirion Evans who was quickest out of the blocks on stage one in his VW Polo R5, just 2.3 seconds quicker than Daniel Cronin’s Fiesta R5, with the Hyundai R5 of Josh Moffett with local man Andy Hayes on the notes just 0.3 secs back in third.

Craig Breen clocked fourth fastest in his Subaru Legacy with James Stafford and Enda Kennedy having a cautious start in the Darrian, managing just tenth fastest which left him 20.8 seconds off the lead.

Evans was fastest again on stage two, and as the crews headed to the first service halt the Welshman had a 6.7 seconds lead over Moffett and Hayes, with Daniel Cronin a further 5.6 seconds back in third.

James Stafford had set third fastest time on SS2 and was now up to fourth, ahead of David Kelly in fifth and three-time rally winner Steve Wood in sixth.

In the Historic Class, Craig Breen and Mikie Galvin in their Subaru had a 1:19 lead over the similar spec car of Alan Ring, with Gareth Lloyd in third in his BMW E30. Jack Brunton led the Junior category by 3.8 seconds from Ken Power.

Stage three saw Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes set a blistering time of 5:51.2 which saw them move into the lead of the rally by 5.6 seconds, ahead of the Polo R5 of Meirion Evans, with Cronin holding third, albeit just 7.1 seconds ahead of a hard-charging James Stafford in fourth.

Enda O’Brien and John Butler were now getting to grips with their VW Polo R5 and were up to fifth ahead of the Fiesta of Steve Wood in sixth.

The roads were now starting to dry out and it was a case of what could have been for James Stafford and Enda Kennedy as they powered the Darrian to fastest time on stage four and had now moved into third overall. They were still 37.3 seconds behind rally leader Josh Moffett who had 13.6 seconds advantage over Meirion Evans.

Daniel Cronin in fourth was being hunted down by Enda O’Brien in fifth, and David Kelly in his Fiesta R5 in sixth had a huge battle on his hands with Steve Wood in his WRC Fiesta who was just 1.6 seconds behind in seventh.

The Class 14 battle rounded out the top ten and was an all-MKII Escort affair, with Ed O’Callaghan in eighth place just 3.2 seconds ahead of Gary Kiernan, in ninth. The all local crew of Richard Moore and John McGrath was a further 9.9 seconds back and holding tenth place with two stages to go.

Craig Breen continued to have a commanding lead in the Historic Class, while in the Junior Class a fantastic battle was developing with Jack and Seán Brunton holding a slender 2.3 seconds lead over Ken Power and Andrew McCormack.

Spectators gathered in huge numbers for the final two stages as the excitement grew to see who would come out on top and take victory at the 2021 Wexford Volkswagen Stages Rally.

Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes again laid down the marker on stage five, 9.4 seconds quicker than the VW Polo R5 of Enda O’Brien and John Butler, with Daniel Cronin and Shane Buckley third quickest.

Heading into stage six, Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes held a healthy 26.6 seconds lead over Meirion Evans and Jonathan Jackson, and the rally was about to have a new name on the trophy. There was still some time for some last-minute drama as 2019 winner James Stafford, who was in third place heading into the last stage, carried a bit too much speed into a junction, causing him to spin and damage the rear of his Darrian and in doing so losing about 20 seconds.

But as the cars rolled up the end of the last stage for what had been a fantastic day’s rallying, it was Josh Moffett and popular Wexford Motor Club member Andy Hayes who were crowned the winners of the 2021 Wexford Volkswagen Stages Rally.

Meirion Evans finished second with Daniel Cronin taking the third step on the podium.

Enda O’Brien and John Butler finished an excellent fourth, with James Stafford and Enda Kennedy ending the day in fifth. David Kelly and Dean O’Sullivan finished sixth with Gary Kiernan getting the better of his Class 14 counterpart, Ed O’Callaghan, in seventh and eighth. Steve Wood ended the day in ninth with the Fiesta R5 of David Condell rounding out the top ten.

Craig Breen and Mikie Galvin took the win in the Historic Class from Alan Ring and Adrian Deasy, with Garth Lloyd and Wyn Thomas third.

In the Junior Class it was Jack and Seán Brunton who came out on top over Ken Power and Andrew McCormack in second and John Michael Kennelly and Eoin Corcoran in third.

Class winners included: James Stafford/Enda Kennedy, Class 14; Conor Moore/Leo Tector, Class 20; Tomás O’Rourke/Tomás Scallan, Class 4; Brian Kirwan/Elaine Kirwan, Class 9; Seamus Grady/Colin O’Toole, Class 12; Chris Lacey/Ryan Power, Class 10; Craig Breen/Mikie Galvin, Class 19.

Wexford Motor Club said it wanted to thank title sponsors Wexford VW, Wexford local authorities, the business community in New Ross, the residents on the stages, and the public for making members feel so welcome, the competitors and their crews for supporting the event, and the marshals and volunteers who helped make the rally such as success.

Here’s looking forward to 2022.