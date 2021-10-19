Wexford

Rallying

Local Andy shares in victory

Moffett and Hayes master the slippy driving conditions

James Stafford from Ballycullane and Enda Kennedy (Pallas) before the ceremonial start on New Ross Quay.

The winning pair of Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes in action over the weekend.

NEW ROSS played host to the 2021 Wexford Volkswagen Stages Rally last weekend, and what an entertaining two days of motorsport it turned out to be.

The competitors started arriving at the Albatros facility from early on Saturday morning and headed out to familiarise themselves with the shakedown and two special stages which had been set out for them by clerk of the course Pat O’Dowd and his organising committee in Wexford Motor Club.

The shakedown stage was a new addition to rally events for this year and was introduced to allow the competitors a soft return to competitive action, with most having been away from the sport for almost two years due to Covid.

