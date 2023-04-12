Jim Bolger and Aidan O'Brien among flat racing winners

AIDAN O’BRIEN and Ryan Moore picked up the day’s feature at Cork on Saturday, the €42,500 six-furlong Cork Stakes, with the minimum of fuss on Tenebrism (11/10f) from Donnacha O’Brien’s Wodao (10/1), his only winner from three runners.

O’Brien had two winners from eight runners at Leopardstown on Tuesday, including a pair of 1-2s with jockey Wayne Lordan on board.

In the ten-furlong fillies’ maiden, he scored on 20/1 outsider, Savethelastdance, over two lengths ahead of Moore on Boogie Woogie (2/1). Lordan made it a double in another ten-furlong maiden on The Prairie (7/2), two lengths ahead of Seamie Heffernan on Duke Cador (6/1).

Jim Bolger’s New Variant (22/1) was third while Moore was away back in ninth on The Black Tiger (11/4f).

Bolger got in on the action in a one-mile maiden with Rory Cleary getting home by a short head on Fleetfoot (7/4f), a Teofilio colt, getting past Moore on O’Brien’s Farnborough (3/1) on the line.