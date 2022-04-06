Hard-earned win for Enniscorthy

ENNISCORTHY KEPT their momentum going ahead of the All-Ireland League Division 2C play-offs with a hard-earned success against City of Derry in Alcast Park on Saturday.

The victors have top spot in the table secured but it was nice to keep that winning feeling going, with one more regular season clash against Midleton to come before the all-important play-offs get under way.

With relegation worries on their minds, this was a much more important outing for City of Derry. Sitting second last in the table, they will want good vibes themselves heading into their own play-offs.

They were within the width of an upright from coming away with what probably would have been a deserved draw on the balance of the game as a whole.

When Callum O’Hagan touched down in the final minute, they had one shot at making it 19 each but Alex McDonnell’s conversion attempt from far out on the left sideline clattered the woodwork as Enniscorthy held on.

The hosts had been under significant pressure for the last 20 minutes of the game as they saw a 19-9 lead almost evaporate to nothing. Initially, referee Simon Porter looked to keep a tight leash on things and plenty of penalties followed in the first-half.

Derry were more inclined to try to kick them, and with McDonnell in fine form that seemed like a prudent option.

He put them 3-0 up in the eighth minute, only for Enniscorthy to score two of their three tries in four first-half minutes in the middle of the period.

The first came from a clever, quick line-out that Niall Parker took in under the posts. Jack Kelly converted that first try but was not successful with his second attempt, after a lovely flowing move from centre-to-left ended with David O’Dwyer applying the finishing touches.

Some good Enniscorthy try-line defence prevented an immediate response from the visitors in the 25th minute. They did eventually give away a penalty, a simple one that McDonnell converted to ensure there was just six points between the sides at the intermission.

Five minutes after the resumption a loud Paddy Blennerhassett shout after some late contact from Davie Murphy got his side another penalty that his kicker converted to halve the deficit. However, with the impressive Ben Kidd now pulling the strings, Enniscorthy got back on the front foot.

It was Kidd who created the turnover for Enniscorthy’s third and final try. His shuddering hit popped the ball loose, Nick Doyle fed wide to Kevin O’Connor, and he touched down wide on the right. Kidd added the extras with a lovely connection to make it 19-9 after 52 minutes.

In truth, Enniscorthy rarely looked like adding the bonus point try as their errors and Derry hunger saw the Ulster side enjoy much more of the possession.

They got within a losing bonus point with McDonnell’s penalty in the 74th minute, but his final effort as time expired clattered the upright as the hosts took their 15th win from 17 this campaign.

Enniscorthy: Angelo Todisco, Davie Murphy, M.J. Doyle, Tomás Stamp (capt.), David Farrell, Liam Stamp, Timmy Morrissey, Niall Parker (one try), Arthur Dunne, Jack Kelly (one conversion), David O’Dwyer (one try), Daniel Pim, Nick Doyle, Dominik Morycki, Richard Dunne. Replacements - Brian Bolger for Morrissey, inj. (25), Kevin O’Connor (one try) for Morycki (41), Ben Kidd (one conversion) for Kelly (41), Shane Lynch for Bolger (52), Morycki for O’Connor, inj. (69), also Murt Kehoe.

City Of Derry: Adam Marley, Cathal Cregan (capt.), Sam Duff, Gerard Doherty, Cien McColgan, Jack Sayers, David Brown, Darragh Gill, Jamie Millar, Alex McDonnell (four penalties), Callum O’Hagan (one try), David Lapsey, Davy Graham, Paddy Blennerhassett, Ross McLaughlin. Replacements - Jason Smyth for Gill (56), Cody Laverty for Lapsey (69), also Steven Duffy, Lowry McCollum, Jordan Mealiff.

Referee: Simon Porter.