Haka Carlo wins Michael Fortune Memorial Stake in Enniscorthy greyhound stadium

Carlo gets the verdict after major shock in semi-final

A WEEK can be a long time in racing, and there was a big shock in the first semi-final of the Michael Fortune Memorial Future Champion Unraced Stake as red-hot 2/5 favourite Optic Chico failed to qualify for the decider.

As traps went up Optic was slow enough away. Haka Carlo was also not best away either but ran a super race to track early leader Burgess Supreme and Vivaro Billyboy down the back before making his move into the third bend.

Carlo cut inside Burgess off the final bend to come home two lengths clear in a fast 28.49.

Optic finished fourth and was a bit disappointing as he had every chance to get at least third when right in the mix turning for home.

The second semi went to form as Glengar Martha ran a super race also when holding off Faypoint Jet on the run to the opening bends.

Martha burst into the lead and was never in danger of defeat after that, running out an impressive winner by two and a half lengths from the running-on Getgoin Yvette in a super 28.27.

Unfortunately, the weather did not play its part for the big final night on Easter Sunday, but the large crowd enjoyed some superb racing nonetheless.

As predicted, the Michael Fortune Memorial Future Champion Unraced Stake final produced a thrilling race, with the €5,000 cheque for the winner in the balance right to the last strides.

As the traps went up it was trap two’s Faypoint Jet with Burgess Supreme out of one in close contention, and trap three’s Haka Carlo right there also.

These three dominated from the opening bend, with Burgess forcing through on the rail to lead down the back.

Just like the semi-final, Haka was the one to set off in chase and again approaching the final corner he went up inside Burgess and looked like he was going to come away in that moment.

Burgess was not for giving in though and, in a great battle to the line, it was Haka who got the verdict by the minimum distance of a short head in a time of 28.67.

You would have to say he was a deserving winner as he won four of his five runs in the stake and was very consistent from the traps with splits of 3.22, 3.22, 3.23, 3.28 and 3.24 making for a winning combination.

APRIL 3 RESULTS

Race one, Welcome to Enniscorthy track, A3, 525: 1, Achilles (owners, Nick and Ben Turner, Barntown), 29.29; 2, Longslip Jimmy, 29.50.

Race two, Racing on Easter Sunday at 7.00, A8/10, 525: 1, Gusty Max (owner, Richard Walsh Snr., New Line Road, Wexford), 29.18; 2, Glideaway Bale, 30.05.

Race three, The Future Champion and Whitewood Kennels Plate semi-final, A0, 525: 1, Glengar Aurora (owner, R.A. Colwell), 28.71; 2, Silver Man, 28.81.

Race four, The Future Champion and Whitewood Kennels Plate semi-final, A0, 525: 1, Kiltrea Rob (owner, John Doyle, Enniscorthy), 28.84; 2, Glengar Jasmine, 28.98.

Race five, #Celebrating 90 years of greyhound racing, 3rd August 2023, A5, 525: 1, Dysert Queen (owners, The Global Racing syndicate; trainer, Nick Turner, Barntown), 29.02; 2, Tommy Surprise, 29.09.

Race six, The Future Champion and Michael Fortune Memorial semi-final, ON1, 525: 1, Haka Carlo (owner, Javier Jarne; trainer, David Burke), 28.49; 2, Burgess Supreme, 28.63; 3, Vivaro Billyboy, 28.77.

Race seven, The Future Champion and Michael Fortune Memorial semi-final, ON1, 525: 1, Glengar Martha (owner, William Wood; trainer, Pat Buckley), 28.27; 2, Getgoin Yvette, 28.44; 3, Faypoint Jet, 28.58.

Race eight, Goodnight and safe journey home, A4, 525: 1, Hello Larry (owner, Larry Ellard, Co. Carlow), 29.07; 2, Gymstar Geronimo (owner, Tommy Mahoney, Barntown), 29.07.

APRIL 6 RESULTS

Race one, Ger Breen Construction A3, 525: 1, Boderan Tiger (owner, Michael O’Grady, Ramsgrange), 28.86; 2, Kereight Fathead, 29.52.

Race two, Pat Delaney Auto, A7/10, 525: 1, Reality Sphere (owner, Paul Quilty, Co. Kilkenny), 29.32; 2, Ashfield Dawn, 29.42.

Race three, Nick and Agnes Whelan, A4, 525: 1, He’s A Devil (owners, John Simpson and Peter Davis, Co. Wicklow), 28.84; 2, Dunbolg Frigg, 29.22.

Race four, Martin Sinnott Cement, A6, 525: 1, Archaton King (owner, Janice Jordan, Wexford town), 29.40; 2, Bisto Mayhem, 29.61.

Race five, T.J. McDonald, A6, 525: 1, Bregawn View (owner, Tom Drohan; trainer, Davy Morris, Enniscorthy), 29.31; 2, Lemon Defoe, 29.52.

Race six, M & C Transport, A5, 525: 1, Mikey’s Millie (owner, Michael Whelan, Enniscorthy), 28.83; 2, Karlow Bonus, 29.46.

Race seven, Caroline Bradley Hair Stylist, A5, 525: 1, Lord Dazzle (owner, Tommy Woods, Enniscorthy), 29.11; 2, Altesse Ebony, 29.18.

Race eight, Liam Myers Landscape, A3, 525: 1, Narabane Tony (owner, Anton Butler, Rathaspeck), 28.81; 2, Ranchers Lucy, 28.95.

Race nine, Mike Purcell Maintenance, A3, 525: 1, Aussie Champ (owner, George Roche, Barntown), 29.21; 2, Philipstown Dan, 29.28.

APRIL 9 RESULTS

Race one, A1 Easter Stake final, 525: 1, Whitewood Lenny (owner, Laura Earle, Enniscorthy), 28.87; 2, Picture Parade, 29.08.

Race two, #Celebrating 90 years of greyhound racing, 3rd August 2023, A1, 525: 1, Libbys Ivar (owners, Maori syndicate), 29.05; 2, Glideaway Spiral, 29.12.

Race three, The A4 Dual Distance 525/575 final, A4: 1, Nodroopysausage (owners, Ger Cullen and Keith O’Brien, Enniscorthy), 31.70; 2, Saltees Storm, 32.08.

Race four, The Future Champion and Whitewood Kennels Plate final, A0, 525: 1, Glengar Aurora (owner, R.A. Colwell), 28.78; 2, Kiltrea Rob, 29.13; 3, Glengar Jasmine, 29.20.

Race five, Advertise your business at the track, contact the office, A2, 525: 1, Sunfire Samba (owner, Kevin O’Gorman, Sleedagh), 29.10; 2, Swift Halo, 29.11.

Race six, Racing on Monday and Thursday nights at 8.00, A2, 525: 1, Droopys Newby (owners, Maori syndicate), 29.21; 2, Hello Speedy, 29.24.

Race seven, The Future Champion and Michael Fortune Memorial Unraced Stake final, ON1, 525: 1, Haka Carlo (owners, Javier Jarne; trainer, David Burke), 28.67; 2, Burgess Supreme, 28.68; 3, Faypoint Jet, 28.92.

Race eight, Easter Sunday A2 Stake final, 525: 1, Granard Thunder (owners, John White and Tom Lambert; trainer, Joe Anglim, Ballymitty), 28.92; 2, Hard To Figure, 28.93.

Race nine, Get together for a night out at the dogs, A2, 575: 1, Libbys Dolly (owners, Maori syndicate), 31.75; 2, Longslip Timmy.