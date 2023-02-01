Gorey slip up with draw against struggling Cats as scrums uncontested

Kilkenny 8 Gorey 8

GOREY’S CHALLENGE for the Leinster League Division 1A title endured a setback on Saturday when they could only manage a draw away to bottom of the table Kilkenny.

It was a first in many ways as, while Gorey made their way to Kilkenny, word came through that both the J1 and J2 matches would be played with uncontested scrums.

This was the first Gorey knew of this development, despite Kilkenny having played over half their game the previous week with uncontested scrums.

This meant that Gorey would have the benefit of playing against 14 but, having selected their team as usual, they would face a team with no props – essentially being able to play backs or similar in their front row, which was definitely a first.

Having said that, Gorey lacked the composure in attack that has been evident this season.

Gorey started brightly and within minutes were awarded a penalty, but Mark Kehoe was just wide.

Kilkenny were starting to show signs of intent, and a clear line break took them deep into the visitors’ half for Gorey to be penalized at the breakdown. Once again Kilkenny missed the kick.

It was only a reprieve as within minutes Kilkenny opened the scoring when they stretched the Gorey defence to go over in the corner.

From the restart Gorey had their best spell as they lay siege to the Kilkenny line, with phase after phase finally paying dividends when Jack Willoughby went over in the corner. Mark Kehoe was just wide with the conversion attempt.

Another Kilkenny penalty left the score at 8-5 in their favour at the break.

The second-half saw both sides up their game as they attacked at every opportunity, but poor discipline was to cost both as they squandered the few chances that they got.

A bout of Gorey pressure finally saw Mark Kehoe draw the teams level midway through the half. It was a day for defences though, with Kilkenny having two chances from long-range penalties to edge in front.

Gorey will be disappointed with the result and more importantly their game management. As they go into another break, this group of games has seen them secure eleven points out of a possible 15 which keeps them in second place in the league with three more to come.

The next game is at home to Ashbourne on Saturday, February 18, with kick-off at 3 p.m.

Gorey: R. Deering, D. Fitzpatrick, K. Browne, I. Porter, S. Gardiner, J. Ahearn, K. Breen, S. Hadden, G. Slattery, F. O’Loughlin, J. Milne, M. Kehoe, B. O’Leary, J. Willoughby, F. Donnelly, D. O’Leary, B. Horan, J.J. Kinsella, S. Egan, R. O’Loughlin.